Things to do in Orlando, March 17-23: Morgan Myles, Disney tunes live, Mount Dora Spring Festival of Arts and Crafts 

Our selections of safe, socially distanced, and virtual events this week.

Thursday, March 18

Atmospheres

Opening night for an exhibit of abstract works by Kerry Harripersad, part of Third Thursday art festivities in downtown Orlando. The show was delayed for a year by the pandemic. 6 p.m., free. CityArts, 39 S. Magnolia Ave.

Friday, March 19

Frontyard Festival: Sheléa: Natural Woman: A Night of Soul

Actress and singer Sheléa has performed at the White House and Kennedy Center, but Friday she's bringing her soulful voice and a clutch of hits and standards to the Frontyard. 7:30 p.m., $35-$55. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

Saturday, March 20

At the Crossroads of Art & Music

The worlds of art and music have always had a symbiotic relationship. This new exhibit depicts more recent iterations of that entanglement. Great Robert Johnson (or Bone Thugs?) reference in the title, too. 6 p.m., free. Jeanine Taylor Folk Art, 211 E. First St., Sanford, jtfolkart.com

Deep Field: The Impossible Magnitude of Our Universe

Grammy-winning musician Edgar Meyer premieres his "Second Bass Concerto" aided and abetted by the Orlando Phil. Program includes Mozart, Stravinsky and Whitacre. 7:30 p.m., $30.50-$125. Calvary Orlando, 1199 Clay St., Winter Park, orlandophil.org

Morgan Myles

Singer-songwriter Myles crafts a soulful pop sound that's garnered her positive attention from Rolling Stone and CMT. Don't ask us, though, ask country hitmaker Cody Johnson, who drafted Myles to sing on "Nothing on You." 7 p.m., $25. Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park, bluebambooartcenter.com

Saturday-Sunday, March 20-21

The Music of Disney on Broadway

Broadway is coming to the great outdoors of the Dr. Phillips Center's Frontyard Festival for an original production dedicated to Disney's stage smashes. Michael James Scott returns to the Frontyard as part of this ensemble. $25-$55. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

Saturday-Sunday, March 20-21

Mount Dora Spring Festival of Arts and Crafts

An outdoors weekend of regional arts excellence with nearly 200 vendors displaying their wares. 9 a.m., free. Downtown Mount Dora, East Fifth Avenue and North Donnelly Street, mountdoraspringfest.com

Tuesday, March 23

Artist Talk: On Either Side of the Window: Portraits During COVID-19

CFAM curator Gisela Carbonell talks to photographer Rania Matar about her pandemic portraits currently on display at CFAM. 6 p.m., free. Cornell Museum of Fine Art, facebook.com/cfamrollins

click to enlarge Photograph copyright Rania Matar, archival pigment print on baryta paper, image courtesy of the artist

'Mia and Jun, Allston Massachusetts, 2020.'From 'Rania Matar: On Either Side of the Window, Portraits During COVID-19,' at Cornell Fine Arts Museum through May 9, 2021

Ongoing:

Through March 25

Amalgam

Group exhibition of students in the BFA program working in media as diverse as book art, ceramics, printmaking and experimental animation. Free. UCF Art Gallery, 12400 Aquarius Agora Drive, gallery.cah.ucf.edu

Through March 25

Down the Rabbit Hole

Immersive, outdoors, Alice in Wonderland-inspired theatrical experience brought to you by Creative City Project. $22-$25. Mead Botanical Garden, 1300 S. Denning Drive, Winter Park, meadgarden.org

Through March 21

Josephine

Orlando Shakes' first in-person production of 2021 is based on the life of Josephine Baker. $70 for a two-person table. Darden Courtyard, Lowndes Shakespeare Center, 812 E. Rollins St., orlandoshakes.org

Through April 4

Mamma Mia

It's impossible to watch this jukebox musical without giving in to the pure campy joy of it. $11-$30. Athens Theatre, 124 E. Florida Ave., DeLand, athensdeland.com

March 18-20

Respect: A Musical Journey of Women

This Off-Broadway musical presents the lives of women through popular songs of the 20th century. 7:30 p.m. $20-$45. Winter Park Playhouse, 711 Orange Ave., Winter Park, winterparkplayhouse.org

March 18-28

The Robert Hill Collection

Orlando Ballet director Robert Hill returns to the stage as a performer for the first time in nearly 20 years, reprising some of his personal "greatest hits." $70. Harriett's Orlando Ballet Centre, 600 N. Lake Formosa Drive, orlandoballet.org

March 20-26

The Seagull

This Anton Chekhov drama being staged in the bucolic setting of the Black Box Theatre's Lakeside Lawn is perfectly appropriate. given that The Seagull takes place on a lakeside estate as well. Mind. Blown. CFCArts Black Box Theatre, 250 SW Ivanhoe Blvd., cfcarts.com

Museums + Galleries:

Through April 11

American Artists in the Southwest From the Melanson Holt Collection

Work by painters and printmakers who lived in Taos and Santa Fe throughout the 20th century, including many indigenous artists. $5. Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St., mennellomuseum.org

Through June 30

American Journey: Two Centuries of Art and Culture

Explore the ever-changing visions of America in art through the years drawn from OMA's permanent collection. $15. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org

Through Dec. 31

Art Encounters: Community or Chaos

Works from CFAM's collection reflecting on the systemic nature of racial injustice in the United States. Free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam

Through May 2

A Boundless Drop to a Boundless Ocean

This collaborative exhibition between OMA and the American University in Cairo brings you works by 21 U.S.-based artists of Arab and Iranian heritage. $15. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org

Through April 23

Celebrating the Genius of Women – 10 Year Retrospective

View works from winners of the yearly Celebrating the Genius of Woman arts competition over the last decade. Free. 101 E. Central Blvd., ocls.info

Through May 29

Jane Turner: The Evolution of an Artist

A retrospective exhibition of painting and sculpture from this self-taught Eatonville artist. Free. Hannibal Square Heritage Center, 642 W. New England Ave., Winter Park, hannibalsquareheritagecenter.org

Through May 8

One World: International Women Artists of Florida

A showcase of work from nine working artists across the state of Florida. Free. Crealdé School of Art, 600 St. Andrews Blvd., Winter Park, crealde.org

Through May 28

Pushing the Envelope: Mail Art From the Archives of American Art

Inside the hidden DIY world of international "correspondence" art through several decades. Free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam

Through May 9

On Either Side of the Window, Portraits During COVID-19

Lebanese American photographer Matar presents an affecting and very timely twist on the notion of a portrait. Free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam n