Things to do in Orlando, March 17-23: Morgan Myles, Disney tunes live, Mount Dora Spring Festival of Arts and Crafts 

Our selections of safe, socially distanced, and virtual events this week.
Thursday, March 18
Atmospheres
Opening night for an exhibit of abstract works by Kerry Harripersad, part of Third Thursday art festivities in downtown Orlando. The show was delayed for a year by the pandemic. 6 p.m., free. CityArts, 39 S. Magnolia Ave.
Friday, March 19
Frontyard Festival: Sheléa: Natural Woman: A Night of Soul
Actress and singer Sheléa has performed at the White House and Kennedy Center, but Friday she's bringing her soulful voice and a clutch of hits and standards to the Frontyard. 7:30 p.m., $35-$55. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org
Saturday, March 20
At the Crossroads of Art & Music
The worlds of art and music have always had a symbiotic relationship. This new exhibit depicts more recent iterations of that entanglement. Great Robert Johnson (or Bone Thugs?) reference in the title, too. 6 p.m., free. Jeanine Taylor Folk Art, 211 E. First St., Sanford, jtfolkart.com
Deep Field: The Impossible Magnitude of Our Universe
Grammy-winning musician Edgar Meyer premieres his "Second Bass Concerto" aided and abetted by the Orlando Phil. Program includes Mozart, Stravinsky and Whitacre. 7:30 p.m., $30.50-$125. Calvary Orlando, 1199 Clay St., Winter Park, orlandophil.org
Morgan Myles
Singer-songwriter Myles crafts a soulful pop sound that's garnered her positive attention from Rolling Stone and CMT. Don't ask us, though, ask country hitmaker Cody Johnson, who drafted Myles to sing on "Nothing on You." 7 p.m., $25. Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park, bluebambooartcenter.com
Saturday-Sunday, March 20-21
The Music of Disney on Broadway
Broadway is coming to the great outdoors of the Dr. Phillips Center's Frontyard Festival for an original production dedicated to Disney's stage smashes. Michael James Scott returns to the Frontyard as part of this ensemble. $25-$55. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org
Saturday-Sunday, March 20-21
Mount Dora Spring Festival of Arts and Crafts
An outdoors weekend of regional arts excellence with nearly 200 vendors displaying their wares. 9 a.m., free. Downtown Mount Dora, East Fifth Avenue and North Donnelly Street, mountdoraspringfest.com
Tuesday, March 23
Artist Talk: On Either Side of the Window: Portraits During COVID-19
CFAM curator Gisela Carbonell talks to photographer Rania Matar about her pandemic portraits currently on display at CFAM. 6 p.m., free. Cornell Museum of Fine Art, facebook.com/cfamrollins
Ongoing:
Through March 25
Amalgam
Group exhibition of students in the BFA program working in media as diverse as book art, ceramics, printmaking and experimental animation. Free. UCF Art Gallery, 12400 Aquarius Agora Drive, gallery.cah.ucf.edu
Through March 25
Down the Rabbit Hole
Immersive, outdoors, Alice in Wonderland-inspired theatrical experience brought to you by Creative City Project. $22-$25. Mead Botanical Garden, 1300 S. Denning Drive, Winter Park, meadgarden.org
Through March 21
Josephine
Orlando Shakes' first in-person production of 2021 is based on the life of Josephine Baker. $70 for a two-person table. Darden Courtyard, Lowndes Shakespeare Center, 812 E. Rollins St., orlandoshakes.org
Through April 4
Mamma Mia
It's impossible to watch this jukebox musical without giving in to the pure campy joy of it. $11-$30. Athens Theatre, 124 E. Florida Ave., DeLand, athensdeland.com
March 18-20
Respect: A Musical Journey of Women
This Off-Broadway musical presents the lives of women through popular songs of the 20th century. 7:30 p.m. $20-$45. Winter Park Playhouse, 711 Orange Ave., Winter Park, winterparkplayhouse.org
March 18-28
The Robert Hill Collection
Orlando Ballet director Robert Hill returns to the stage as a performer for the first time in nearly 20 years, reprising some of his personal "greatest hits." $70. Harriett's Orlando Ballet Centre, 600 N. Lake Formosa Drive, orlandoballet.org
March 20-26
The Seagull
This Anton Chekhov drama being staged in the bucolic setting of the Black Box Theatre's Lakeside Lawn is perfectly appropriate. given that The Seagull takes place on a lakeside estate as well. Mind. Blown. CFCArts Black Box Theatre, 250 SW Ivanhoe Blvd., cfcarts.com
Museums + Galleries:
Through April 11
American Artists in the Southwest From the Melanson Holt Collection
Work by painters and printmakers who lived in Taos and Santa Fe throughout the 20th century, including many indigenous artists. $5. Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St., mennellomuseum.org
Through June 30
American Journey: Two Centuries of Art and Culture
Explore the ever-changing visions of America in art through the years drawn from OMA's permanent collection. $15. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org
Through Dec. 31
Art Encounters: Community or Chaos
Works from CFAM's collection reflecting on the systemic nature of racial injustice in the United States. Free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam
Through May 2
A Boundless Drop to a Boundless Ocean
This collaborative exhibition between OMA and the American University in Cairo brings you works by 21 U.S.-based artists of Arab and Iranian heritage. $15. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org
Through April 23
Celebrating the Genius of Women – 10 Year Retrospective
View works from winners of the yearly Celebrating the Genius of Woman arts competition over the last decade. Free. 101 E. Central Blvd., ocls.info
Through May 29
Jane Turner: The Evolution of an Artist
A retrospective exhibition of painting and sculpture from this self-taught Eatonville artist. Free. Hannibal Square Heritage Center, 642 W. New England Ave., Winter Park, hannibalsquareheritagecenter.org
Through May 8
One World: International Women Artists of Florida
A showcase of work from nine working artists across the state of Florida. Free. Crealdé School of Art, 600 St. Andrews Blvd., Winter Park, crealde.org
Through May 28
Pushing the Envelope: Mail Art From the Archives of American Art
Inside the hidden DIY world of international "correspondence" art through several decades. Free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam
Through May 9
On Either Side of the Window, Portraits During COVID-19
Lebanese American photographer Matar presents an affecting and very timely twist on the notion of a portrait. Free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam n
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.