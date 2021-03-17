HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

March 17, 2021 Arts & Culture » Arts Stories & Interviews

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge Morgan Myles at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, Saturday, March 20

Photo courtesy of the artist

Morgan Myles at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, Saturday, March 20

Things to do in Orlando, March 17-23: Morgan Myles, Disney tunes live, Mount Dora Spring Festival of Arts and Crafts 

By

Our selections of safe, socially distanced, and virtual events this week.

Thursday, March 18
Atmospheres
Opening night for an exhibit of abstract works by Kerry Harripersad, part of Third Thursday art festivities in downtown Orlando. The show was delayed for a year by the pandemic. 6 p.m., free. CityArts, 39 S. Magnolia Ave.

Friday, March 19
Frontyard Festival: Sheléa: Natural Woman: A Night of Soul
Actress and singer Sheléa has performed at the White House and Kennedy Center, but Friday she's bringing her soulful voice and a clutch of hits and standards to the Frontyard. 7:30 p.m., $35-$55. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

Saturday, March 20
At the Crossroads of Art & Music
The worlds of art and music have always had a symbiotic relationship. This new exhibit depicts more recent iterations of that entanglement. Great Robert Johnson (or Bone Thugs?) reference in the title, too. 6 p.m., free. Jeanine Taylor Folk Art, 211 E. First St., Sanford, jtfolkart.com

Deep Field: The Impossible Magnitude of Our Universe
Grammy-winning musician Edgar Meyer premieres his "Second Bass Concerto" aided and abetted by the Orlando Phil. Program includes Mozart, Stravinsky and Whitacre. 7:30 p.m., $30.50-$125. Calvary Orlando, 1199 Clay St., Winter Park, orlandophil.org

Morgan Myles
Singer-songwriter Myles crafts a soulful pop sound that's garnered her positive attention from Rolling Stone and CMT. Don't ask us, though, ask country hitmaker Cody Johnson, who drafted Myles to sing on "Nothing on You." 7 p.m., $25. Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park, bluebambooartcenter.com

Saturday-Sunday, March 20-21
The Music of Disney on Broadway
Broadway is coming to the great outdoors of the Dr. Phillips Center's Frontyard Festival for an original production dedicated to Disney's stage smashes. Michael James Scott returns to the Frontyard as part of this ensemble. $25-$55. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

Saturday-Sunday, March 20-21
Mount Dora Spring Festival of Arts and Crafts
An outdoors weekend of regional arts excellence with nearly 200 vendors displaying their wares. 9 a.m., free. Downtown Mount Dora, East Fifth Avenue and North Donnelly Street, mountdoraspringfest.com

Tuesday, March 23
Artist Talk: On Either Side of the Window: Portraits During COVID-19
CFAM curator Gisela Carbonell talks to photographer Rania Matar about her pandemic portraits currently on display at CFAM. 6 p.m., free. Cornell Museum of Fine Art, facebook.com/cfamrollins

click to enlarge 'Mia and Jun, Allston Massachusetts, 2020.'From 'Rania Matar: On Either Side of the Window, Portraits During COVID-19,' at Cornell Fine Arts Museum through May 9, 2021 - PHOTOGRAPH COPYRIGHT RANIA MATAR, ARCHIVAL PIGMENT PRINT ON BARYTA PAPER, IMAGE COURTESY OF THE ARTIST
  • Photograph copyright Rania Matar, archival pigment print on baryta paper, image courtesy of the artist
  • 'Mia and Jun, Allston Massachusetts, 2020.'From 'Rania Matar: On Either Side of the Window, Portraits During COVID-19,' at Cornell Fine Arts Museum through May 9, 2021

Ongoing:

Through March 25
Amalgam
Group exhibition of students in the BFA program working in media as diverse as book art, ceramics, printmaking and experimental animation. Free. UCF Art Gallery, 12400 Aquarius Agora Drive, gallery.cah.ucf.edu

Through March 25
Down the Rabbit Hole
Immersive, outdoors, Alice in Wonderland-inspired theatrical experience brought to you by Creative City Project. $22-$25. Mead Botanical Garden, 1300 S. Denning Drive, Winter Park, meadgarden.org

Through March 21
Josephine
Orlando Shakes' first in-person production of 2021 is based on the life of Josephine Baker. $70 for a two-person table. Darden Courtyard, Lowndes Shakespeare Center, 812 E. Rollins St., orlandoshakes.org

Through April 4
Mamma Mia
It's impossible to watch this jukebox musical without giving in to the pure campy joy of it. $11-$30. Athens Theatre, 124 E. Florida Ave., DeLand, athensdeland.com

March 18-20
Respect: A Musical Journey of Women
This Off-Broadway musical presents the lives of women through popular songs of the 20th century. 7:30 p.m. $20-$45. Winter Park Playhouse, 711 Orange Ave., Winter Park, winterparkplayhouse.org

March 18-28
The Robert Hill Collection
Orlando Ballet director Robert Hill returns to the stage as a performer for the first time in nearly 20 years, reprising some of his personal "greatest hits." $70. Harriett's Orlando Ballet Centre, 600 N. Lake Formosa Drive, orlandoballet.org

March 20-26
The Seagull
This Anton Chekhov drama being staged in the bucolic setting of the Black Box Theatre's Lakeside Lawn is perfectly appropriate. given that The Seagull takes place on a lakeside estate as well. Mind. Blown. CFCArts Black Box Theatre, 250 SW Ivanhoe Blvd., cfcarts.com

Museums + Galleries:

Through April 11
American Artists in the Southwest From the Melanson Holt Collection
Work by painters and printmakers who lived in Taos and Santa Fe throughout the 20th century, including many indigenous artists. $5. Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St., mennellomuseum.org

Through June 30
American Journey: Two Centuries of Art and Culture
Explore the ever-changing visions of America in art through the years drawn from OMA's permanent collection. $15. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org

Through Dec. 31
Art Encounters: Community or Chaos
Works from CFAM's collection reflecting on the systemic nature of racial injustice in the United States. Free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam

Through May 2
A Boundless Drop to a Boundless Ocean
This collaborative exhibition between OMA and the American University in Cairo brings you works by 21 U.S.-based artists of Arab and Iranian heritage. $15. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org

Through April 23
Celebrating the Genius of Women – 10 Year Retrospective
View works from winners of the yearly Celebrating the Genius of Woman arts competition over the last decade. Free. 101 E. Central Blvd., ocls.info

Through May 29
Jane Turner: The Evolution of an Artist
A retrospective exhibition of painting and sculpture from this self-taught Eatonville artist. Free. Hannibal Square Heritage Center, 642 W. New England Ave., Winter Park, hannibalsquareheritagecenter.org

Through May 8
One World: International Women Artists of Florida
A showcase of work from nine working artists across the state of Florida. Free. Crealdé School of Art, 600 St. Andrews Blvd., Winter Park, crealde.org

Through May 28
Pushing the Envelope: Mail Art From the Archives of American Art
Inside the hidden DIY world of international "correspondence" art through several decades. Free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam

Through May 9
On Either Side of the Window, Portraits During COVID-19
Lebanese American photographer Matar presents an affecting and very timely twist on the notion of a portrait. Free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam n

Tags:

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Arts Stories & Interviews »

Trending

Anthony Hopkins' performance in twisty Alzheimer's drama 'The Father' feels like a career capstone
Mei's Kitchen in East Orlando dishes up Formosan specialties of the highest order
Concert picks this week: The States, Pinto Psychs, Saturday Soundwalk
Things to do in Orlando, March 10-16: Preacher Lawson, ‘Ladies of Eola Heights,’ Oak Hill Drifters and more
Longtime fans of Austin's Coffee worry their treasured hangout is being kicked to the curb by the city of Winter Park
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Arts Stories & Interviews

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Things to do in Orlando, March 10-16: Preacher Lawson, ‘Ladies of Eola Heights,’ Oak Hill Drifters and more Read More

  2. Things to do in Orlando, Feb. 24-March 2, 2021: Danez Smith, Monster Jam, and Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 5 Read More

  3. Smaller Central Florida attractions like Legoland and Gatorland should see benefits from sold-out theme parks Read More

  4. Mail art may be the perfect pandemic art form Read More

  5. Things to do in Orlando, March 3-9: Noizu, Tiffany, racing pigs, open-air ‘Deadpool’ and more Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 10, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation