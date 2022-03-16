Things to do in Orlando, March 16-22: Soccer Mommy, Rich Homie Quan, Tyler the Creator, Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival 

click to enlarge courtesy photo

Soccer Mommy, Thursday at the Abbey

Our selections of the best things to do this week.

Thursday, March 17

The English Beat

Fans of left-of-the-dial 1980s sounds should not sleep on this gig — even if the Fixx have dropped off the date. The Beat, still led by founding vocalist/guitarist Dave Wakeling, were pivotal figures in the U.K. ska revival of the late 1970s and later college-rock staples with tunes like "Save It For Later." 8 p.m., Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., hardrock.com/live, $30.50-$33.50

Soccer Mommy

Nashville indie-pop artist Soccer Mommy is getting in the van and heading to Orlando, not to drop the kids off at the practice field, but to show off newest album Color Theory. This is an album about hard times, bursting with timeless and timely alt-rock melodies and arrangements, so expect to see a healthy mix of olds and youngs at this one. 7 p.m., The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, abbeyorlando.com, $22

Thursday-Sunday, March 17-20

Orlando Ballet: The Premiere Collection

Three choreographers premiere new work for audiences locally. The program features "Lambarena" by Val Caniparoli, "Lyric Pieces" by Jessica Lang and "Confronting Genius" from Heath Gill. Harriett's Orlando Ballet Centre, 600 N. Lake Formosa Drive, orlandoballet.org, $30-$80

Friday, March 18

Greg Barris

Leftfield comedian Barris performs an intimate outdoor show cheekily themed around "Deep Healing" that will venture beyond gags into music and surreality. If that's not enough to entice you, there's the matter of a local beat combo named the Pauses assuming "house band" duties for the evening. 8 p.m., Dirty Laundry Patio, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, free

Rich Homie Quan

Hip-hop star Rich Homie Quan flexes on the City Beautiful with a free concert downtown to kick off the weekend. The Atlanta-born rapper has kept things low-key so far in 2022 with just a few live appearances here and there, but it's a good a time (and price) as any for Orlando fans to catch up with the rapper when he headlines "Bring Out the Block" at the Beacham. 10 p.m., The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave., beachamorlando.com, free

Shaq's Bass All-Stars

After he went down a storm last year doing his Diesel thing at Vanguard, the one and only Shaq returns and brings along some of his DJ friends for a night of bass mayhem. Along with a Shaq Diesel set, you'll also get to see Rated R, VRG, VLCN and Protaxia take their turns behind the decks. 9 p.m., The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave., thevanguard.live, $19.99-$59.99

Tyler, the Creator

In his first Orlando show since 2019, hip-hop boundary-pusher Tyler headlines Amway with all-star support from Vince Staples and Kali Uchis. 7 p.m., Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., amwaycenter.com, $26-$179

Friday-Sunday, March 18-20

Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival

The festival is one of the country's oldest and largest outdoor festivals, and it's filled with artists working in various mediums including clay, digital art, jewelry and more. Central Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park, wpsaf.org, free

Saturday, March 19

Discothèque: Eli Escobar

The first post-Barbarella Discothèque goes down at downtown nightclub Elixir with guest headliner Eli Escobar. New Yorker Escobar is not only a formidable house/techno DJ but a highly sought-after remixer, with collaborators including Britney Spears and Chromeo. 9 p.m., Elixir, 9 W. Washington St., elixirorlando.com, $15

Mike Epps

Comedian and actor Mike Epps returns to Orlando stages to do some stand-up as part of his "No Remorse Comedy Tour." Epps is remorselessly joined by comedic colleagues Sommore (Soul Plane), Gary Owen (Daddy Day Care) and Earthquake (Def Comedy Jam). 8 p.m., Addition Financial Arena, 12777 Gemini Blvd. N., additionfiarena.com, $59-

$250

Chris Fleming

Buzz-laden stand-up comic and YouTube star Fleming kicks off a brief round of touring at the Dr. Phil. Expect impersonations, absurdist stories that unspool masterfully and maybe, just maybe, an appearance by "Sick Jan." 7 p.m., Alex & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $35-$75

Kodak Black Live Orlando Spring Break Festival

Florida-grown rapper Kodak Black will make his way to Orlando to celebrate spring break in style. Other performers include Skinny Fabulous, Kai, Klass and Charly Black. 3 p.m., Tinker Field, 287 S. Tampa Ave., livenation.com, $50-$225

Of Montreal

Springing out of a coveted slot on the Savannah Stopover music fest, Kevin Barnes and his gaggle of psychedelic co-conspirators are playing dates all over Florida and the South. The band will belatedly bring songs from 202 album Ur Fun to the stage. Locals Someday River open. 7 p.m., The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, abbeyorlando.com, $22

Saturday-Sunday, March 19-20

Mount Dora Spring Festival of Arts and Crafts

Shop till you drop at this outdoor fest with scores of regional artisans. Downtown Mount Dora, West Fourth Avenue at Donnelly Street, mountdoraspringfest.com, free

THEATER

Through April 3

Dogfight

From the songwriters of Dear Even Hansen, La La Land and The Greatest Showman, a musical based on the 1991 River Phoenix–Lili Taylor film, in which a young soldier learns compassion after he plays a cruel joke on an unsuspecting girl. Theater West End, 115 W. First St., Sanford, theaterwestend.com, $33-$39

Through April 10

Gorgeous

Donald Rupe's 2017 "quirky, offensive and over-the-top" Orlando Fringe hit — loosely based on cult-classic comedy Drop Dead Gorgeous — now expanded into a full-length show with Blake Aburn reprising his role as Svedka Stolichnaya. Renaissance Theatre, 415 Princeton St., rentheatre.com, $25

Through April 2

Much Ado About Nothing

"When I said I would die a bachelor, I did not think I should live till I were married." Lies and deceit threaten to bring lovers together or tear them apart in Shakespeare's sharp-tongued romantic comedy. Orlando Shakes, 812 E. Rollins St., orlandoshakes.org, $22-$56

ART

Through April 3

Line, Color, Shapes, and Other Stories

Examines how structural elements of representation contextualize abstract artists' intentions in artmaking through a modern and contemporary lens. Rollins Museum of Art, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/rma, free.

Through May 8

The Recollections of Doretha Hair Truesdell: Alfred Hair and the Florida Highwaymen

See the beginnings of this vibrant community of artists through the eyes of Doretha Hair Truesdell, widow of Highwaymen founder Alfred Hair. Maitland Art Center, 231 W. Packwood Ave., Maitland, artandhistory.org, $6

Through March 20 (Last chance!)

Radical: Abstract Art From the OMA Collection

Includes a number of prominent mid-20th-century artists (Helen Frankenthaler, Jules Olitski) whose careers were established when abstraction was at its apogee. Also included, works by the generations who followed up to the present (Chie Fueki, Ursula Von Rydingsvard). Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org, $20

Through May 30

Contemporary Expressions: Prints from Flying Horse Editions

A survey of limited-edition prints, artist books and printed objects (1996–2021) from over 60 internationally renowned artists, engaging patrons with a dialogue about perception and understanding. Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St., mennellomuseum.com, $5

Through April 17

Impressions of Life: Joza Uprka

Charming rural scenes documenting the customs and costumes of the Czech and Slovak people at the turn of the 19th century. The museum's founder, Albin Polasek, like Uprka, was from the Moravian region. Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens, 633 Osceola Ave., Winter Park, polasek.org, $12 n