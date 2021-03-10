Things to do in Orlando, March 10-16: Preacher Lawson, ‘Ladies of Eola Heights,’ Oak Hill Drifters and more 

Selections of the week:

Wednesday, March 10

Phantasmagoria

The local Victorian horror-performance troupe takes over the library's virtual stage for a St. Patrick's-themed event delving into "the Irish side of haunted poetry, tales of terror, ghostly legends, folklore and more."

9 p.m., free. Orange County Library System, ocls.info

Thursday, March 11

Front Porch Series: Oak Hill Drifters

Local rootsy rockabilly hands not afraid to traipse down to the dark end of the street. Check them out on the outdoors Plaza Live stage. 6:30 p.m., $15-$80. Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org

Frontyard Festival: Woman in Motion: Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek and the Remaking of NASA|

To mark Women's History Month, the Frontyard Fest screens local Todd Thompson's documentary chronicle of how Star Trek actress Nichelle Nichols diversified NASA in the 1970s and beyond by helping recruit more than 8,000 Black, Asian and Latinx men and women. 7:30 p.m., free. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

Popcorn Flicks in the Park: Back to the Future

More outdoor film offerings this week! This time it's the 1985 time-traveling classic starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd, plus outsider auteur Crispin Glover as title character Marty's dad, circa high school. 7 p.m., free. Central Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park, enzian.org

Friday, March 12

Exhibition Tour: Pushing the Envelope: Mail Art from the Archives of American Art

Virtual guided tour by CFAM curator Gisela Carbonell, taking viewers through this adventurous exhibit showcasing the freewheeling hidden world of correspondence art spanning decades. 11 a.m., free. Cornell Museum of Fine Art, facebook.com/cfamrollins

Saturday, March 13

Frontyard Festival: Preacher Lawson

Self-identified (and proud of it) Orlando native Preacher Lawson comes back home for an outdoor headlining spot at the Frontyard Festival. It's been quite a trip for this comedian, from open mics at Austin's Coffee to a spot on America's Got Talent to a socially distanced festival show during a pandemic, but Lawson always leaves 'em laughing. 7:30 p.m., $25-$50. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

Sunday, March 14

Central Florida Film Slam

Bimonthly screening showcase and networking opportunity for local filmmakers and cinephiles eager to take in new sights and sounds. 1 p.m., $9. Enzian Theater, 1300 Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org



Deliverance

A play from local wordsmith Joseph Hayes, heavily influenced by the last year of pandemic isolation, follows a small cast of characters coming to grips with a new and lonely normal. 7 p.m., $10-$20. Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., timucua.com

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of Michael Wanzie

Miss Sammy in 'Ladies of Eola Heights: Zoom Reunion'

Ongoing events:

Through March 14:

Central Florida Fair

The Central Florida Fair is celebrating its 109th anniversary with plenty of entertainment options like the Sea Lion Splash, Pirates of the Colombian Caribbean, racing pigs and new health and safety guidelines. $6-$100. Central Florida Fairgrounds, 4603 W. Colonial Drive, centralfloridafair.com

Through March 25:

Down the Rabbit Hole

Immersive, outdoors, Alice in Wonderland-inspired theatrical experience brought to you by Creative City Project. $22-$25. Mead Botanical Garden, 1300 S. Denning Drive, Winter Park, meadgarden.org

Through March 14:

End of the Rainbow

Experience Judy Garland in the midst of one of her iconic comebacks in Peter Quilter's Tony-nominated Broadway play. $48-$64 for a two-person table. Theater West End, 115 W. First St., Sanford, theaterwestend.com

Through March 14:

Florida Strawberry Festival

Strawberry shortcake, strawberry milkshakes, chocolate-dipped strawberries, strawberry pie, fudge, cobbler, cheesecake and tacos can all be yours at this venerable Central Florida festival. 2209 W. Oak Ave., Plant City, $10, flstrawberryfestival.com

Through March 21:

Josephine

Orlando Shakes' first in-person production of 2021 is based on the life of Josephine Baker. $70 for a two-person table. Darden Courtyard, Lowndes Shakespeare Center, 812 E. Rollins St., orlandoshakes.org

Through March 16:

Ladies of Eola Heights: Zoom Reunion

An encore on-demand screening of Michael Wanzie's ensemble comedy reuniting his ladies for one last(?) socially distanced fling. This episode features the final performance of Miss Sammy. $15 per household, wanzie.eventbrite.com

Through April 4:

Mamma Mia

It's impossible to watch this jukebox musical without giving in to the pure campy joy of it. $11-$30. Athens Theatre, 124 E. Florida Ave., DeLand, athensdeland.com

Museums + galleries:

Through April 11:

American Artists in the Southwest From the Melanson Holt Collection

Work by painters and printmakers who lived in Taos and Santa Fe throughout the 20th century, including many indigenous artists. $5. Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St., mennellomuseum.org

Through June 30:

American Journey: Two Centuries of Art and Culture

Explore the ever-changing visions of America in art drawn from OMA's permanent collection. $15. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org

Through Dec. 31:

Art Encounters: Community or Chaos

Works from CFAM's collection reflecting on the systemic nature of racial injustice in the United States. Free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam

Through May 2:

A Boundless Drop to a Boundless Ocean

This collaborative exhibition between OMA and the American University in Cairo brings you works by 21 U.S.-based artists of Arab and Iranian heritage. $15. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org

Through April 23:

Celebrating the Genius of Women – 10 Year Retrospective

View works from winners of the yearly Celebrating the Genius of Woman arts competition over the last decade. Free. 101 E. Central Blvd., ocls.info

Through May 29:

Jane Turner: The Evolution of an Artist

A retrospective exhibition of painting and sculpture from this self-taught Eatonville artist. Free. Hannibal Square Heritage Center, 642 W. New England Ave., Winter Park, hannibalsquareheritagecenter.org

Through May 8:

One World: International Women Artists of Florida

A showcase of work from nine working artists across the state of Florida. Free. Crealdé School of Art, 600 St. Andrews Blvd., Winter Park, crealde.org

Through May 28:

Pushing the Envelope: Mail Art From the Archives of American Art

Inside the hidden DIY world of international "correspondence" art through several decades. Free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam

Through May 9:

Rania Matar: On Either Side of the Window, Portraits During COVID-19

Lebanese American photographer Matar presents an affecting and very timely twist on the notion of a portrait. Free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam