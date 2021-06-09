Things to do in Orlando, June 9-15: Orlando United Day, comedian Mark Normand, and a slate of boundary-busting queer wrestling 

FINAL ROUND OF BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 VOTING STARTS JUNE 16!
Our selections of the best stuff to do this week
Wednesday, June 9
She's Beautiful When She's Angry
Virtual film screening and discussion via Zoom of this documentary profiling the women behind the feminist movement from 1966 to the early 1970s. Co-sponsored by the Peace and Justice Institute at Valencia and the Seminole County League of Women Voters. Pre-registration required. 6 p.m., free. Valencia College, valenciacollege.edu
Thursday, June 10
George Porter Jr. & Runnin' Pardners
You might know Porter best as bass player of the seminal funk band the Meters. But tonight he holds court with his newest fusion project, the Runnin' Pardners.
9 p.m., $18. Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford, tuffyscider.com
Friday, June 11
Divya Victor & Aaron Cohick
Virtual Zoom forum and reading put on by Burrow Press wherein Victor and Cohick discuss putting together the collaborative artist's book CURB. Registration required. 2 p.m., free. Burrow Press, burrowpress.com
No Peace Underground: Fear the Gay Agenda
Boundary-busting queer wrestler Effy put together a card of queer wrestling talent who are quite literally ready to bleed for you. NOT for the faint of heart. FFO: ECW, CZW, Big Japan. 7 p.m., $15. Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St., instagram.com/nopeaceunderground
June 11-13
Mark Normand
New Orleans stand-up Normand headlines a long weekend. $32. Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive, theimprovorlando.com
Saturday, June 12
Orlando United Day
Dedicated to honoring the memory of the 49, supporting survivors and first responders, and remembering the compassion shown by our community. See a full list of Pulse memorials, tributes and events on page 17.
Record Store Day
Caution still seems to be key for Record Store Day 2021, the annual spendapalooza for vinyl junkies. The main RSD drops this year are happening on June 12 and July 17. Participating stores in Orlando this year — tentatively, according to the official RSD website — are East West Music & More, Retro Records, Re-Runz Records, Remix Record Shop, Park Ave CDs, Rock & Roll Heaven and Smartpunk Record Shop. Free (but also not, unless you have heroic self-restraint). Various locations, recordstoreday.com
Sunday, June 13
Soursop Vegan Fish Fry & Sea Moss Ice Cream Social
We'll see your vegan fish fry and raise you a similarly cruelty-free ice cream social. Come hungry, leave conscious. 1 p.m., free-$15. Winter Park Community Center, 721 W. New England Ave., Winter Park, sites.google.com/view/twopeasevents
Tired Old Whore
Just when she thinks she's out, they pull her back in! Sold-out Fringe show finds a new home at the Abbey for one night only, with Doug Ba'aser's "Taffy Pinkerbox" dishing all the dirt one last time.
7 p.m., $15. The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, abbeyorlando.com
Monday, June 14
In-Between Series: Aaron's Home
Engaging local duo creates an improvised tapestry of sundry bleeps and bloops on an array of archaic and jury-rigged electronic gear. 7 p.m., $5. CityArts, 39 S. Magnolia Ave., orlandoslice.com/group/cityarts
Ongoing
Through June 18
DigiFringe
The city's premier celebration of adventurous performing arts goes digital, for those who missed the just-wrapped IRL Orlando Fringe Festival. Ticket prices and performance times vary. Online, orlandofringe.org
Through June 13
Five Course Love
Five restaurants, three actors and 15 characters are the ingredients of this Off-Broadway musical comedy. $20-$45. Winter Park Playhouse, 711 Orange Ave., Winter Park, winterparkplayhouse.org
Museums + Galleries
Through June 30
Black Mary
Photo series by journalist Renata Sago and her mother Kanika that reimagines Mary Poppins as "a modern-day Black woman invoking joy, power, and self-determination." Free. Eatonville Branch Library, 200 E. Kennedy Blvd., Eatonville, ocls.info
Through Aug. 15
Community: Five Years After the Pulse Tragedy
Memorial exhibition looking at the impacts of Pulse on the local and global community. $8. Orange County Regional History Center, 65 E. Central Blvd., thehistorycenter.org
Through Aug. 29
Creatures in the Margins
As a visual complement to the Winter Park Public Library's "Tails & Tales" summer reading, this exhibit looks at representations of animals in art. Free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam
Through July 11
Cynthia Holmes: Sweet Surrealism
A world of fantastical botanicals. $10. Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens, 633 Osceola Ave., Winter Park, polasek.org
Through Aug. 22
Florida Prize in Contemporary Art
Annual exhibition spotlighting the best and most cutting-edge work by Floridian artists. $15. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org
Through Aug. 1
The Grand Portraits of Mr. Eddy Mumma
Rare exhibition of paintings from this Florida original and beyond-prolific outsider artist. $5. Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St., mennellomuseum.org
Through Aug. 29
Multiple Voices/Multiple Stories
Dive into the history of portraiture in this exhibition of 30 works from the Cornell's permanent collection. Free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam
Through Sept. 19
On Seeing Segovia
A travelogue by Maitland Art Center founder Jules André Smith of his 1921 travels in Spain in the form of paintings, drawings and a short story. $6. Maitland Art Center, 231 W. Packwood Ave., Maitland, artandhistory.org
Through Aug. 29
Uptown/Downtown: Richard Lindner's Fun City
"Depictions of the city's eccentric dwellers vibrate off the paper" in Richard Lindner's bright, erotic prints. Free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam n
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.