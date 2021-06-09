Things to do in Orlando, June 9-15: Orlando United Day, comedian Mark Normand, and a slate of boundary-busting queer wrestling 

Our selections of the best stuff to do this week

Wednesday, June 9

She's Beautiful When She's Angry

Virtual film screening and discussion via Zoom of this documentary profiling the women behind the feminist movement from 1966 to the early 1970s. Co-sponsored by the Peace and Justice Institute at Valencia and the Seminole County League of Women Voters. Pre-registration required. 6 p.m., free. Valencia College, valenciacollege.edu

Thursday, June 10

George Porter Jr. & Runnin' Pardners

You might know Porter best as bass player of the seminal funk band the Meters. But tonight he holds court with his newest fusion project, the Runnin' Pardners.

9 p.m., $18. Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford, tuffyscider.com

Friday, June 11

Divya Victor & Aaron Cohick

Virtual Zoom forum and reading put on by Burrow Press wherein Victor and Cohick discuss putting together the collaborative artist's book CURB. Registration required. 2 p.m., free. Burrow Press, burrowpress.com

No Peace Underground: Fear the Gay Agenda

Boundary-busting queer wrestler Effy put together a card of queer wrestling talent who are quite literally ready to bleed for you. NOT for the faint of heart. FFO: ECW, CZW, Big Japan. 7 p.m., $15. Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St., instagram.com/nopeaceunderground

June 11-13

Mark Normand

New Orleans stand-up Normand headlines a long weekend. $32. Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive, theimprovorlando.com

Saturday, June 12

Orlando United Day

Dedicated to honoring the memory of the 49, supporting survivors and first responders, and remembering the compassion shown by our community. See a full list of Pulse memorials, tributes and events on page 17.



Record Store Day

Caution still seems to be key for Record Store Day 2021, the annual spendapalooza for vinyl junkies. The main RSD drops this year are happening on June 12 and July 17. Participating stores in Orlando this year — tentatively, according to the official RSD website — are East West Music & More, Retro Records, Re-Runz Records, Remix Record Shop, Park Ave CDs, Rock & Roll Heaven and Smartpunk Record Shop. Free (but also not, unless you have heroic self-restraint). Various locations, recordstoreday.com

Sunday, June 13

Soursop Vegan Fish Fry & Sea Moss Ice Cream Social

We'll see your vegan fish fry and raise you a similarly cruelty-free ice cream social. Come hungry, leave conscious. 1 p.m., free-$15. Winter Park Community Center, 721 W. New England Ave., Winter Park, sites.google.com/view/twopeasevents

Tired Old Whore

Just when she thinks she's out, they pull her back in! Sold-out Fringe show finds a new home at the Abbey for one night only, with Doug Ba'aser's "Taffy Pinkerbox" dishing all the dirt one last time.

7 p.m., $15. The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, abbeyorlando.com

Monday, June 14

In-Between Series: Aaron's Home

Engaging local duo creates an improvised tapestry of sundry bleeps and bloops on an array of archaic and jury-rigged electronic gear. 7 p.m., $5. CityArts, 39 S. Magnolia Ave., orlandoslice.com/group/cityarts

Ongoing

Through June 18

DigiFringe

The city's premier celebration of adventurous performing arts goes digital, for those who missed the just-wrapped IRL Orlando Fringe Festival. Ticket prices and performance times vary. Online, orlandofringe.org

Through June 13

Five Course Love

Five restaurants, three actors and 15 characters are the ingredients of this Off-Broadway musical comedy. $20-$45. Winter Park Playhouse, 711 Orange Ave., Winter Park, winterparkplayhouse.org

Museums + Galleries

Through June 30

Black Mary

Photo series by journalist Renata Sago and her mother Kanika that reimagines Mary Poppins as "a modern-day Black woman invoking joy, power, and self-determination." Free. Eatonville Branch Library, 200 E. Kennedy Blvd., Eatonville, ocls.info

Through Aug. 15

Community: Five Years After the Pulse Tragedy

Memorial exhibition looking at the impacts of Pulse on the local and global community. $8. Orange County Regional History Center, 65 E. Central Blvd., thehistorycenter.org

Through Aug. 29

Creatures in the Margins

As a visual complement to the Winter Park Public Library's "Tails & Tales" summer reading, this exhibit looks at representations of animals in art. Free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam

Through July 11

Cynthia Holmes: Sweet Surrealism

A world of fantastical botanicals. $10. Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens, 633 Osceola Ave., Winter Park, polasek.org

Through Aug. 22

Florida Prize in Contemporary Art

Annual exhibition spotlighting the best and most cutting-edge work by Floridian artists. $15. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org

Through Aug. 1

The Grand Portraits of Mr. Eddy Mumma

Rare exhibition of paintings from this Florida original and beyond-prolific outsider artist. $5. Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St., mennellomuseum.org

Through Aug. 29

Multiple Voices/Multiple Stories

Dive into the history of portraiture in this exhibition of 30 works from the Cornell's permanent collection. Free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam

Through Sept. 19

On Seeing Segovia

A travelogue by Maitland Art Center founder Jules André Smith of his 1921 travels in Spain in the form of paintings, drawings and a short story. $6. Maitland Art Center, 231 W. Packwood Ave., Maitland, artandhistory.org

Through Aug. 29

Uptown/Downtown: Richard Lindner's Fun City

"Depictions of the city's eccentric dwellers vibrate off the paper" in Richard Lindner's bright, erotic prints. Free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam n