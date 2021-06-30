Things to do in Orlando, June 30-July 6: Fireworks, Flosstradamus, Futuristic Caveman Official 

Our selections of the best stuff to do this week.

Thursday, July 1

Stephen Christian & Christian McAlhaney

Two core members of alt-rock stars Anberlin play an acoustic duo date on International Drive. 8 p.m., $20-$100. Tin Roof, 8371 International Drive, tinrooforlando.com

Friday, July 2

Ska-BQ

Sure, you can waste your time with fireworks, or you can celebrate with a hearty and patriotic skank to the sounds of Control This. 69 Fingers, Colorblind Dinosaurs and El Periodico Sound System. 8 p.m., $12. Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org

Friday-Saturday, July 2-3

First Friday at FAVO

Take in a bevy of new arts and crafts from various local artisans and creatives over two whole evenings. 5 p.m., free. Faith Arts Village Orlando, 221 E. Colonial Drive, faithartsvillage.com

Saturday, July 3

Cosmic Experience

The "cinematic ambient" sounds and visuals of Futuristic Caveman Official, paired with a free-form yoga and meditation session. 7 p.m., $10. Community Center 729, 729 N. Thornton Ave., futuristiccavemanofficial.com

click to enlarge courtesy photo

Flosstradamus

Saturday, July 3

Flosstradamus

Trap superstars and Major Lazer collaborators hit the stage at Vanguard for a show that's not for the faint of heart. 9 p.m., $20-$55. Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave., eventbrite.com



Saturday, July 3

IndepenDance Day Weekend Fete

Three Brothers presents a dance party with Bugz, Big Band, Sasso & Jabby, Jugo and more. 9 p.m., $35-$1,500 Majestic Event Center, 801 N. John Young Parkway, eventbrite.com

Saturday, July 3

Steeln' Peaches

Local musicians pay heartfelt homage to the music of the Allman Brothers Band. 9 p.m., $10. Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford, tuffyscider.com

Sunday, July 4

Fireworks at the Fountain

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer celebrates the 44th annual Fireworks at the Fountain with live entertainment, family-friendly fun, food and beverages, and fireworks at 9:15 p.m. 5 p.m., free. Lake Eola Park, 512 E. Washington St., orlando.gov



Downtown Orlando not your jam? Here's our full list of 4th of July parties and events.

click to enlarge courtesy photo

Rashid Williams

Monday, July 5

Rashid Williams and the LFJ Orchestra

All-star percussionist Williams can't get enough of Orlando, returning this time with the LFJ Orchestra. 7 p.m., $10. Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org