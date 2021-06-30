VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 1!

June 30, 2021 Arts & Culture » Arts Stories & Interviews

click to enlarge Futuristic Caveman Official

courtesy photo

Futuristic Caveman Official

Things to do in Orlando, June 30-July 6: Fireworks, Flosstradamus, Futuristic Caveman Official 

Our selections of the best stuff to do this week.

Thursday, July 1
Stephen Christian & Christian McAlhaney
Two core members of alt-rock stars Anberlin play an acoustic duo date on International Drive. 8 p.m., $20-$100. Tin Roof, 8371 International Drive, tinrooforlando.com

Friday, July 2
Ska-BQ
Sure, you can waste your time with fireworks, or you can celebrate with a hearty and patriotic skank to the sounds of Control This. 69 Fingers, Colorblind Dinosaurs and El Periodico Sound System. 8 p.m., $12. Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org

Friday-Saturday, July 2-3
First Friday at FAVO
Take in a bevy of new arts and crafts from various local artisans and creatives over two whole evenings. 5 p.m., free. Faith Arts Village Orlando, 221 E. Colonial Drive, faithartsvillage.com

Saturday, July 3
Cosmic Experience
The "cinematic ambient" sounds and visuals of Futuristic Caveman Official, paired with a free-form yoga and meditation session. 7 p.m., $10. Community Center 729, 729 N. Thornton Ave., futuristiccavemanofficial.com

click to enlarge Flosstradamus - COURTESY PHOTO
  • courtesy photo
  • Flosstradamus

Saturday, July 3
Flosstradamus
Trap superstars and Major Lazer collaborators hit the stage at Vanguard for a show that's not for the faint of heart. 9 p.m., $20-$55. Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave., eventbrite.com

Saturday, July 3
IndepenDance Day Weekend Fete
Three Brothers presents a dance party with Bugz, Big Band, Sasso & Jabby, Jugo and more. 9 p.m., $35-$1,500 Majestic Event Center, 801 N. John Young Parkway, eventbrite.com

Saturday, July 3
Steeln' Peaches
Local musicians pay heartfelt homage to the music of the Allman Brothers Band. 9 p.m., $10. Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford, tuffyscider.com

Sunday, July 4
Fireworks at the Fountain
Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer celebrates the 44th annual Fireworks at the Fountain with live entertainment, family-friendly fun, food and beverages, and fireworks at 9:15 p.m. 5 p.m., free. Lake Eola Park, 512 E. Washington St., orlando.gov

Downtown Orlando not your jam? Here's our full list of 4th of July parties and events.

click to enlarge Rashid Williams - COURTESY PHOTO
  • courtesy photo
  • Rashid Williams

Monday, July 5
Rashid Williams and the LFJ Orchestra
All-star percussionist Williams can't get enough of Orlando, returning this time with the LFJ Orchestra. 7 p.m., $10. Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org

