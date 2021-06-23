Things to do in Orlando, June 23-29: Patterson Hood, Ann Wilson, Skate of Emergency 

The best stuff to do this week.

Wednesday, June 23

Patterson Hood

Tuffy's showcases their most major-league booking to date: Patterson Hood, the leader of vanguard alt-country band the Drive-By Truckers. 8 p.m., $30-$65. Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford, tuffyscider.com

Thursday, June 24

Ann Wilson

Legendary Heart vocalist and godmother of the Seattle music scene Wilson brings her solo set to Orlando. 8 p.m., $38.50-$75.50. Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., hardrock.com

Friday, June 25

Brian Regan

Comedians' comedian Regan is hungry to step out on stage again. (See our interview with Regan for his thoughts on live shows.) 8 p.m., $49.75-$115. Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

Saturday, June 26

Circuit Church

Local electronic label returns for first post-quarantine live showcase featuring Mata Live, Fatal Flower and Void Machine. 7 p.m., free. The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E Robinson St., instagram.com/circuit_church

Skate of Emergency

Roll-bounce through this pop-up skateboard park, roller rink and school supplies drive. Portion of proceeds from bar and food trucks donated to purchase meals for vaccination site workers and volunteers; school supplies go to Central Florida Leadership Academy. 1-7 p.m., free-$50. The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., orlandoweeklytickets.com



Summerween

We're halfway to Halloween, more or less, so why not get dressed up in your spooky best for general haunted revelry? Fun for both kids and adults. 11 a.m., free-$5. Ivanhoe Village, Orange Avenue from Princeton to Lake Highland avenues, ivanhoevillage.org

Villicon

Fandom conventions are back, and this gathering is devoting to "celebrating the villain in all of us" with cosplay, vendors and panels. Noon, $5. Wyndham Orlando Resort, 8001 International Drive, eventbrite.com

Sunday, June 27

Pro Wrestling Action: Heroes vs. Villains

New Central Floridian indie wrestling upstart debuts at Tuffy's. And given how much of a blast their sister fed Mayhem on Mills shows are at Will's, a good time should be had by all. 6:30 p.m., $10-$15. Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford, tuffyscider.com

Summer Serenades: Program 1, Rimma & Friends Part 1

Violinist Rimma Bergeron-Langlois leads some of the Phil's finest through work by Debussy, Brahms, Schubert and more. What's that you say — there's a brunching option too? 1 p.m., $35-$60. The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., orlandophil.org

Monday, June 28

Hardcore Devo Live

Recorded in 2014 at the Fox Theater in Oakland, California, this performance documentary captures Devo paying musical tribute to late member Robert "Bob 2" Casale with a set of early obscurities, music that would both shape their peculiar sonic mythos and set the stage for the bigger hits to come. 9:30 p.m., $12. Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org

Through Aug. 15

Community: Five Years After the Pulse Tragedy

Memorial exhibition looking at the impacts of Pulse on the local and global community. $8. Orange County Regional History Center, 65 E. Central Blvd., thehistorycenter.org

Through Aug. 22

Florida Prize in Contemporary Art

Annual exhibition spotlights work by contemporary Floridian artists. $15. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org

Through Aug. 1

The Grand Portraits of Mr. Eddy Mumma

Rare exhibition of paintings from this Florida original and beyond-prolific outsider artist. Not to be missed. $5. Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St., mennellomuseum.org

Through Aug. 29

Multiple Voices/Multiple Stories

Dive into the history of portraiture in this exhibition of 30 works from the Cornell's permanent collection. Free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam

Through Dec. 31

Preserving the Past and Looking Towards the Future: A Celebration of Hannibal Square

A photographic look at the history of Hannibal Square's African American community from 1900 to the present day. Free. Hannibal Square Heritage Center, 642 West New England Avenue, Winter Park, hannibalsquareheritagecenter.org

Through Aug. 29

Uptown/Downtown: Richard Lindner's Fun City

"Depictions of the city's eccentric dwellers vibrate off the paper" in Lindner's bright, erotic prints. Free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, rollins.edu/cfam n