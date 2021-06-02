VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

June 02, 2021 Arts & Culture » Arts Stories & Interviews

click to enlarge Marielle Plaisir, 'R. Bridges,' from the series 'In the Malediction of Cham,' 2021. Printing on Duratrans archive paper framed in fabric stuffed, edition of 5 (plus 2AP), image courtesy of the artist and Tafeta Gallery

Marielle Plaisir, 'R. Bridges,' from the series 'In the Malediction of Cham,' 2021. Printing on Duratrans archive paper framed in fabric stuffed, edition of 5 (plus 2AP), image courtesy of the artist and Tafeta Gallery

Things to do in Orlando June 2-8: The Allman Betts Band, Florida Prize Preview Party, 14th Annual Hurricane Party Music Festival 

Our selections of the best stuff to do this week.

Friday, June 4
Florida Prize Preview Party
Glitzy soiree and sneak peek for the lucky attendees of this year's Florida Prize finalists. Also chefs will be whipping up dishes based on the art on display. 6 p.m., $75. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org

Friday, June 4
The Ludes & The Hamiltons
Two of Orlando's loudest rock armadas team up for a massive comeback gig. Don't think, just go. 8 p.m., $8. Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org

June 4-18
DigiFringe
The city's premier celebration of the performing arts goes digital, for those who missed the IRL Orlando Fringe Festival. Ticket prices and performance times vary from show to show. Online, orlandofringe.org

Saturday, June 5
The Allman Betts Band
Southern-rock royalty the Allman Betts Band optimistically booked a 2021 North American tour last year, and now that gamble is paying off for the scions of Gregg Allman and Dickey Betts — and their devoted fans. 8 p.m., $35.50-$48.50. Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., hardrock.com

Saturday, June 5
Eugene Snowden
Snowden has been musically quiet of late, but he's back this holiday weekend to kick off summer. Expect to see James Brown-level stage command and hear songs from Snowden's upcoming album, Only the Real Thing, all in the apropos sticky summer heat. 6:30 p.m., $12-$18. Carlotta's Culture Park, 1000 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org

Saturday, June 5
14th Annual Hurricane Party Music Festival
Thirty local acts, including Kash'd Out and Supervillains, populate six stages of rockin' entertainment throughout Historic Downtown Sanford. Big time. Noon, $20-$60. West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford, drinkatwestend.com

Saturday, June 5
Pale Blue Dot: Celebrating Our Connection in the Aftermath of Separation
Orlando Contemporary Chamber Orchestra debuts their Flowers Chemical Laboratories OCCO Concert Series (a mouthful!) with the premiere of three new pieces spotlighting the work of artists and composers from Australia, Asia and Central Florida. 7 p.m., $10-$30. Harriett's Orlando Ballet Centre, 600 N. Lake Formosa Drive, facebook.com/occomusic

June 5-6
Reel Representation: Diversity in Film
Mini film fest that celebrates "the diversity and inclusion of independent cinema." Pro tip: Don't miss Sisters With Transistors. (Read more about that on page 35.) $12-$40. Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org

Monday, June 7
Frontyard Festival: An Evening of Reflection & Promise
One Orlando Alliance hosts an evening about the questions of faith in the wake of continued trauma from the Pulse shooting. The free event includes the Orlando Gay Chorus, panel discussions and remarks from Mayor Dyer. 7 p.m., free. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

Tuesday, June 8
"From Gilbert Stuart to Jean-Michel Basquiat: American Art at CFAM"
A virtual lecture by Dr. Grant Hamming, American Art Research Fellow, who has been investigating and perusing CFAM's massive permanent collection of American art. He will present his findings to any and all. 6 p.m., free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, facebook.com/cfamrollins

Tuesday, June 8
Frontyard Festival: My Portraits of Pulse
An evening of sound — the Orlando Gay Chorus — and vision — the photography of JD Casto — commemorating the 49 lives lost in the Pulse shooting. 7 p.m., free. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

Through June 30
Black Mary
Photo series by journalist Renata Sago and her mother Kanika that reimagines Mary Poppins as "a modern-day Black woman invoking joy, power, and self-determination in communities suffering from socioeconomic disparities." Free. Eatonville Branch Library, 200 E. Kennedy Blvd., Eatonville, ocls.info

Through Aug. 29
Creatures in the Margins
As a visual complement to the public library's "Tails & Tales" summer reading, this exhibit looks at representations of animals in art and the traits we assign or impute to them. Free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam

June 3-Aug. 22
Florida Prize in Contemporary Art
Annual exhibition and competition spotlighting the best and most cutting-edge work by Floridian artists. $15. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org

Through Aug. 1
The Grand Portraits of Mr. Eddy Mumma
Rare exhibition of paintings from this Florida original and beyond-prolific outsider artist. $5. Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St., mennellomuseum.org

Through Aug. 29
Multiple Voices/Multiple Stories
Dive into the history of portraiture in this exhibition of 30 works from the Cornell's permanent collection. Free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam

Through Sept. 19
On Seeing Segovia
A travelogue by Maitland Art Center founder Jules André Smith of his 1921 travels in Spain in the form of paintings, drawings and a short story, all collected in this exhibit. $6. Maitland Art Center, 231 W. Packwood Ave., Maitland, artandhistory.org

Through Aug. 29
Uptown/Downtown: Richard Lindner's Fun City
"Depictions of the city's eccentric dwellers vibrate off the paper" in Richard Lindner's prints, visions of a bright, erotic New York City by night. Free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam n

Calendar

