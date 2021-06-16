Things to do in Orlando, June 16-22: Taking Back Sunday, 'The Little Merman,' T.K. Kirkland and more 

VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 31!
Our selections of the best stuff to do this week.
Thursday, June 17
Disruptors
Redefine boldly promises "a new model of collecting for those seeking bold new styles" and promises to "raise an artistic consciousness and disrupt the norms." Featuring work by Christian Stanley, Davi Go, Gina Tyquiengco, Leo Monzoy, Justin Wagher and more. 6-9 p.m., free. Redefine Gallery at CityArts, 39 S. Magnolia Ave., orlandoslice.com/group/cityarts
Friday, June 18
Exhibition Tour: Creatures in the Margins
A virtual exhibition tour for animal and allusion lovers alike! 11 a.m., free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, facebook.com/cfamrollins
Friday, June 18-Saturday, June 19
The Little Merman
Fringe hit that sends up 1950s monster movie returns for a two-night stand in downtown Orlando. 7:30 p.m., $25. Haos on Church, 123 W. Church St., haosonchurch.com
The Tal Cohen Trio
The Trio hold a weekend residency at the Timucua House with special guest Ignacio Berroa, with the end result being a live album. Livestream tickets also available. 7 p.m., $5-$25. Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., timucua.com
Saturday, June 19
Preserving the Past and Looking Towards the Future Opening Reception
Opening reception for the new photo exhibition chronicling the past, present and future of the historic Hannibal Square community. This is the Heritage Center's largest exhibition to date! Free, 2 p.m. Hannibal Square Heritage Center, 642 W. New England Ave., Winter Park; hannibalsquareheritagecenter.org
Taking Back Sunday
Taking Back Sunday, Emery and Evergreen Terrace all throw down in the outdoors Backyard space at Ace. 6:30 p.m., $35-$60. Ace Cafe, 100 W. Livingston St., acecafeusa.com
Sunday, June 20
T.K. Kirkland
Veteran stand-up comic, actor and man behind the HBO history of Black comedy Mo' Funny, Kirkland holds court in Orlando for one night only. 7 p.m., $32. Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive, theimprovorlando.com
Tuesday, June 22
"Chemotaxis and Cochineal: Microbial Insights into the Permanent Collection"
A skin-crawling virtual lecture about the bacterial tenants of your favorite works of art. 6 p.m., free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, facebook.com/cfamrollins
Ongoing
Through June 18
DigiFringe
The city's premier celebration of adventurous performing arts goes digital, for those who missed the just-wrapped IRL Orlando Fringe Festival. Ticket prices and performance times vary. Online, orlandofringe.org
Through June 27
A Streetcar Named Desire
The Tennessee Williams classic put on by these local players will have you screaming "Stelllaaaaaaa!" long into the night. $25. Osceola Arts,
2411 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, osceolaarts.org
Museums + Galleries
Through June 30
Black Mary
Photo series by journalist Renata Sago and her mother Kanika that reimagines Mary Poppins as "a modern-day Black woman invoking joy, power, and self-determination." Free. Eatonville Branch Library, 200 E. Kennedy Blvd., Eatonville, ocls.info
Through Aug. 15
Community: Five Years After the Pulse Tragedy
Memorial exhibition looking at the impacts of Pulse on the local and global community. $8. Orange County Regional History Center, 65 E. Central Blvd., thehistorycenter.org
Through Aug. 29
Creatures in the Margins
As a visual complement to the Winter Park Public Library's "Tails & Tales" summer reading, this exhibit looks at representations of animals in art. Free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam
Through July 11
Cynthia Holmes: Sweet Surrealism
A world of fantastical botanicals. $10. Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens, 633 Osceola Ave., Winter Park, polasek.org
Through Aug. 22
Florida Prize in Contemporary Art
Annual exhibition spotlighting the best and most cutting-edge work by Floridian artists. $15. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org
Through Aug. 1
The Grand Portraits of Mr. Eddy Mumma
Rare exhibition of paintings from this Florida original and beyond-prolific outsider artist. $5. Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St., mennellomuseum.org
Through Aug. 29
Multiple Voices/Multiple Stories
Dive into the history of portraiture in this exhibition of 30 works from the Cornell's permanent collection. Free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam
Through Sept. 19
On Seeing Segovia
A travelogue by Maitland Art Center founder Jules André Smith of his 1921 travels in Spain in the form of paintings, drawings and a short story. $6. Maitland Art Center, 231 W. Packwood Ave., Maitland, artandhistory.org
Through Dec. 31
Preserving the Past and Looking Towards the Future
A photographic look at the history of Hannibal Square's African American community from 1900 to the present day. Free. Hannibal Square Heritage Center, 642 West New England Avenue, Winter Park, hannibalsquareheritagecenter.org
Through Aug. 29
Uptown/Downtown: Richard Lindner's Fun City
"Depictions of the city's eccentric dwellers vibrate off the paper" in Richard Lindner's bright, erotic prints. Free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam n
