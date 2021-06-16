VOTE FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 NOW THROUGH AUG. 31!

June 16, 2021 Arts & Culture » Arts Stories & Interviews

Email
Print
Share
Taking Back Sunday, Saturday at Ace Cafe

Taking Back Sunday, Saturday at Ace Cafe

Things to do in Orlando, June 16-22: Taking Back Sunday, 'The Little Merman,' T.K. Kirkland and more 

By

Our selections of the best stuff to do this week.

Thursday, June 17
Disruptors
Redefine boldly promises "a new model of collecting for those seeking bold new styles" and promises to "raise an artistic consciousness and disrupt the norms." Featuring work by Christian Stanley, Davi Go, Gina Tyquiengco, Leo Monzoy, Justin Wagher and more. 6-9 p.m., free. Redefine Gallery at CityArts, 39 S. Magnolia Ave., orlandoslice.com/group/cityarts

Friday, June 18
Exhibition Tour: Creatures in the Margins
A virtual exhibition tour for animal and allusion lovers alike! 11 a.m., free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, facebook.com/cfamrollins

Friday, June 18-Saturday, June 19
The Little Merman
Fringe hit that sends up 1950s monster movie returns for a two-night stand in downtown Orlando. 7:30 p.m., $25. Haos on Church, 123 W. Church St., haosonchurch.com

The Tal Cohen Trio
The Trio hold a weekend residency at the Timucua House with special guest Ignacio Berroa, with the end result being a live album. Livestream tickets also available. 7 p.m., $5-$25. Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., timucua.com

Saturday, June 19
Preserving the Past and Looking Towards the Future Opening Reception 
Opening reception for the new photo exhibition chronicling the past, present and future of the historic Hannibal Square community. This is the Heritage Center's largest exhibition to date! Free, 2 p.m. Hannibal Square Heritage Center, 642 W. New England Ave., Winter Park; hannibalsquareheritagecenter.org

Taking Back Sunday
Taking Back Sunday, Emery and Evergreen Terrace all throw down in the outdoors Backyard space at Ace. 6:30 p.m., $35-$60. Ace Cafe, 100 W. Livingston St., acecafeusa.com

Sunday, June 20
T.K. Kirkland
Veteran stand-up comic, actor and man behind the HBO history of Black comedy Mo' Funny, Kirkland holds court in Orlando for one night only. 7 p.m., $32. Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive, theimprovorlando.com

Tuesday, June 22
"Chemotaxis and Cochineal: Microbial Insights into the Permanent Collection" 
A skin-crawling virtual lecture about the bacterial tenants of your favorite works of art. 6 p.m., free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, facebook.com/cfamrollins

Ongoing

Through June 18
DigiFringe
The city's premier celebration of adventurous performing arts goes digital, for those who missed the just-wrapped IRL Orlando Fringe Festival. Ticket prices and performance times vary. Online, orlandofringe.org

Through June 27
A Streetcar Named Desire
The Tennessee Williams classic put on by these local players will have you screaming "Stelllaaaaaaa!" long into the night. $25. Osceola Arts,
2411 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, osceolaarts.org

click to enlarge 'Preserving the Past and Looking Towards the Future,' opening Saturday at Hannibal Square Heritage Center - PHOTO BY PETER SCHREYER
  • Photo by Peter Schreyer
  • 'Preserving the Past and Looking Towards the Future,' opening Saturday at Hannibal Square Heritage Center

Museums + Galleries

Through June 30
Black Mary
Photo series by journalist Renata Sago and her mother Kanika that reimagines Mary Poppins as "a modern-day Black woman invoking joy, power, and self-determination." Free. Eatonville Branch Library, 200 E. Kennedy Blvd., Eatonville, ocls.info

Through Aug. 15
Community: Five Years After the Pulse Tragedy
Memorial exhibition looking at the impacts of Pulse on the local and global community. $8. Orange County Regional History Center, 65 E. Central Blvd., thehistorycenter.org

Through Aug. 29
Creatures in the Margins
As a visual complement to the Winter Park Public Library's "Tails & Tales" summer reading, this exhibit looks at representations of animals in art. Free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam

Through July 11
Cynthia Holmes: Sweet Surrealism
A world of fantastical botanicals. $10. Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens, 633 Osceola Ave., Winter Park, polasek.org

Through Aug. 22
Florida Prize in Contemporary Art
Annual exhibition spotlighting the best and most cutting-edge work by Floridian artists. $15. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org

Through Aug. 1
The Grand Portraits of Mr. Eddy Mumma
Rare exhibition of paintings from this Florida original and beyond-prolific outsider artist. $5. Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St., mennellomuseum.org

Through Aug. 29
Multiple Voices/Multiple Stories
Dive into the history of portraiture in this exhibition of 30 works from the Cornell's permanent collection. Free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam

Through Sept. 19
On Seeing Segovia
A travelogue by Maitland Art Center founder Jules André Smith of his 1921 travels in Spain in the form of paintings, drawings and a short story. $6. Maitland Art Center, 231 W. Packwood Ave., Maitland, artandhistory.org

Through Dec. 31
Preserving the Past and Looking Towards the Future
A photographic look at the history of Hannibal Square's African American community from 1900 to the present day. Free. Hannibal Square Heritage Center, 642 West New England Avenue, Winter Park, hannibalsquareheritagecenter.org

Through Aug. 29
Uptown/Downtown: Richard Lindner's Fun City
"Depictions of the city's eccentric dwellers vibrate off the paper" in Richard Lindner's bright, erotic prints. Free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam n

Tags:

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Arts Stories & Interviews »

Trending

Financier Bistro in Winter Park may have lost its namesake pastry, but it's gained quite a following
Things to do in Orlando, June 9-15: Orlando United Day, comedian Mark Normand, and boundary-busting queer wrestling
Orlando band Body Shop finds hope and renewal in things falling apart
‘Sisters With Transistors,’ at Enzian Sunday only, uncovers the history of electronic music’s pioneering women
First Watch has a new look, a new ethos and a fab new approach to daytime dining
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Arts Stories & Interviews

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Things to do in Orlando, June 9-15: Orlando United Day, comedian Mark Normand, and boundary-busting queer wrestling Read More

  2. Things to do in Orlando June 2-8: The Allman Betts Band, Florida Prize Preview Party, 14th Annual Hurricane Party Music Festival Read More

  3. Orange County History Center marks the anniversary of Pulse with a look at the meanings of 'Community' Read More

  4. The 10 best shows currently onstage at Orlando Fringe Festival 2021 Read More

  5. The first-ever DigiFringe offers a chance to stream award-winning shows you missed — or want to see again Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 16, 2021

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation