July 07, 2021 Arts & Culture » Arts Stories & Interviews

click to enlarge Saturday, July 10: The Great Florida Bigfoot Conference

Saturday, July 10: The Great Florida Bigfoot Conference

Things to do in Orlando, July 7-13: Bigfoot, Deadpool, Madball and ‘The Bodyguard’ 

Our selections of the best stuff to do this week.

Thursday, July 8
Kristin Harmel
Book signing put on by Writer's Block Bookstore with local author and New York Times best-seller Harmel signing copies of her new tome, The Forest of Vanishing Stars. Ticket price includes a copy of the book for signing and a free glass of wine, which is a goddamned steal. 6 p.m., $33. Quantum Leap Winery, 1312 Wilfred Drive, writersblockbookstore.com

Thursday, July 8
Cameron Airborne
Rising South Florida MC. 7 p.m., $10. Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St., facebook.com/soundbar407

Friday, July 9
Gruesome
With a lineup that boasts former featured members of heavies like Exhumed and Possessed, Gruesome create old-fashioned blood-soaked metal that calls to mind greats like Death and Autopsy. Idly wondering if the band will take any inspiration for future material from their travels in Florida circa pandemic (there was a shocking dearth of infectious disease-related songs on their classic debut Savage Land). 7 p.m., $15. Haven Lounge, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park, eventbrite.com

Friday, July 9
The Za-Boo-Zays
Ad hoc new local supergroup of Kaleigh Baker backed by Olivia and Hannah Wynn. Big timin'. 7 p.m., $5. Will's Dirty Laundry, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org

Friday, July 9
Madball
NYC hardcore. 7 p.m., $18. Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St., facebook.com/soundbar407

Friday, July 9
Gryffin
House DJ, remixer (Tove Lo, Years & Years) and classically trained pianist. 9 p.m., $30-$70. The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave., Vanguard

Saturday, July 10
The Great Florida Bigfoot Conference
Cryptozoologists, investigators and mythbusters talk all things Bigfoot and (of more pressing importance locally) Skunk Ape with featured speakers including Cliff Barackman and James "Bobo" Fay from the Animal Planet series Finding Bigfoot. $20-$50. RP Funding Center, 701 W. Lime St., Lakeland, gatherupevents.com

Saturday, July 10
Rob Liefeld
In-store and signing with 1990s comics titan Liefeld (think Deadpool, Cable, Image Comics, costumes with a truly impractical number of pouches). We can't bring ourselves to make a feet joke right now because he seems like a truly OK guy. Noon, free. Coliseum of Comics, 2511 Old Vineland Road, Kissimmee, coliseumofcomics.com

Saturday, July 10
Push Button Press
A night of Floridian post-punk and death-rock mastery courtesy of Tampa's Push Button Press (where my Idle Rood fans at?) and Miami's Obsidian, who have the Only Theatre of Pain look and sound on lock. 8 p.m., $12. Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org

Sunday, July 11
Ongaku Overdrive: The Whims of Fate Video Game Concert
Head of the Circuit Church Records collective and modular synth wonk (with a beat you can dance to!) headlines this long-running early-evening new music series. 6 p.m., $15-$45. Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St., facebook.com/soundbar407

Monday, July 12
In-Between Series: Pressurewave
live video game music, game setups, Persona-inspired cocktails, prize raffles and cosplay. 7:30 p.m., $5. CityArts, 39 S. Magnolia Ave., eventbrite.com

Ongoing

July 9-Aug. 1
The Bodyguard
Musical version of the Whitney Houston/Kevin Costner classic. $25-$40. The Garden Theatre, 160 W. Plant St., Winter Garden, gardentheatre.org

July 9-25
Disenchanted!
Musical comedy wherein Snow White, Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty tell it like it REALLY is. $33-$64. Theater West End, 115 W. First St., Sanford, theaterwestend.com

July 9-18
The Hound of the Baskervilles
A reimagining of the moody Sherlock Holmes supernatural thriller as a "madcap comedy," with three actors breathlessly taking on 16 roles. $30-$52. The Harriett at Mad Cow Theatre, 54 W. Church St., madcowtheatre.com

Museums + Galleries: Openings/Last Chance

Through July 11
Cynthia Holmes: Sweet Surrealism
A world of fantastical botanicals. $10. Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens, 633 Osceola Ave., Winter Park, polasek.org

July 9-Oct. 2
I Found the Silence
A solo exhibition from award-winning international photographer Martin Stranka of recent works delving into the concept of inner peace. Free. Snap! Downtown, 420 E. Church St., snaporlando.com

July 9-Oct. 2
Present Tense
Snap partners with the Analog Photography Film Exhibition to present a survey of "film photography in the modern age," featuring work by Michelle De Rose, Nika De Carlo and more. Free. Snap! Downtown, 420 E. Church St., snaporlando.com

