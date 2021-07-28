Things to do in Orlando, July 28-Aug. 3: Rauw Alejandro, Struggle Jennings, Auto Chlor, Teni the Entertainer, Dave Koz 

Our Selections of the best events this week.

Wednesday, July 28

LaTasha N. Nevada Diggs

Please join us in welcoming the newest artist-in-residence at the Maitland arts hub, poet and sound artist LaTasha N. Nevada Diggs. The New York-based writer, performer and sound manipulator has performed around the world, cutting and splicing her poetry through effects and machines and has recorded with giants in the experimental music world. Her urgent verse has been published in many chapbooks as well as the 2013 collection TwERK. In this evening's lecture, Diggs will introduce her work, past and present, as well as discuss the projects she will undertake during her six-week stay in Maitland. This is pretty big news for AHM, as well as the Orlando arts scene as a whole, so do not miss the chance to hear a bleeding-edge performer talk about her craft. Registration required through Eventbrite. 8 p.m., free. Art & History Museums – Maitland, 221 W. Packwood Ave., Maitland, artandhistory.org

Thursday, July 29

Auto Chlor

The prodigal returns. Longtime Orlando scene mover Timothy Murray brings his solo noise project Auto Chlor back to Uncle Lou's for the first time in years. "Solo" is a misnomer, though, as Auto Chlor's latest triple-cassette release boasts cameos from the cream of the Orlando (and national) underground. Who knows who will pitch in for this show? Expect costumery that brings to mind the best of Caroliner, projections from Broken Machine Films and an opening set from Snotnoze Salem. 11 p.m., contact organizers for pricing. Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.

click to enlarge Photo by Tayo Jr.

Teni Live in Concert, Thursday at Legends

Thursday, July 29

Teni Live in Concert

In a March 2021 interview with Rolling Stone, Nigerian superstar Teniola Apata, stage name Teni the Entertainer, described her happy place: "water slides, family, friends, and lots of food ...jollof rice, pounded yam, egusi, àmàlà, and gbegiri!" Until Disney decides to open a park in Lagos, we have Teni's new album, Wondaland, on which, she says, she tried to evoke the euphoria of Disney World. Newest single "Hustle" subverts any expectations engendered by the title, lamenting the stress of early success and detailing steps for self-care like "No be pride, no be ego/Sometimes, I gats change my mind/Sometimes, I gats dey behind/Sometimes, I will have to say no," while the first single off the album, "For You," featuring guest Davido, is just a straight summer bop. Catch this legend in the making, an Afrobeat star with the dress sense of Billie Eilish and the politics of Chimamanda between Ngozi Adichie, in this lounge attached to Dezerland (formerly Artegon). 9 p.m., $40. Legends Resto and Lounge, 5250 International Drive, eventbrite.com

Friday, July 30

Soft Collective

Queer DJ cooperative the Soft Collective finally return to live action following almost a year of quiet, taking over the outdoors Sound Garden space at the Henao Center for a night of fresh new sounds. Featured DJs are Israfil, DJ Gay Z, Bounce Kisses and fkingfullmetal. In addition, visual artists Lyandrea, Bobbi, Anjl and Ki will be exhibiting their work. New visions in dance. 10 p.m., $15. Henao Contemporary Center, 5601 Edgewater Drive, eventbrite.com

Friday-Sunday, July 30-Aug. 1

Re:Charge

Creative City Project and Timucua Arts Foundation are bringing back their innovative Re:Charge collaboration to give you a tuneful and mindful time-out from daily stressors. Re:Charge allows attendees to unplug from their day-to-day while orchestral musicians play ambient and atmospheric pieces. And because Creative City Project is a partner in this, the space — while intentionally minimal — will be augmented by subtle bits of aesthetic flair (prop clouds!) to create the necessary dreamlike effect. The ticket purchase buys you a reserved floor space, but you'll need to bring your own pillow, yoga mat or blanket. (Also happening July 30-Aug. 1.)

Various times, Colonial Promenade, 4644 E. Colonial Drive, creativecityproject.com, $35.

click to enlarge photo courtesy of the artist

Struggle Jennings, Saturday at Will's Pub

Saturday, July 31

Struggle Jennings

"Hick-hop" troubadour and scion of country royalty Struggle Jennings, along with Brianna Harness and Caitlynne Curtis, steers his "Troubadour of Troubled Souls Tour" into Mills 50 this weekend. Jennings, the grandson of Jessi Colter, step-grandson of Waylon Jennings and nephew of Shooter Jennings, doesn't just coast off his rich musical legacy. He has followed his own distinctive creative path, eschewing straight country for a rootsy take on hip-hop which, along with collaborations with Yelawolf and Jelly Roll, has won him a fair amount of notice and acclaim. 8 p.m., $22-$25. Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org

click to enlarge Photo by Prince and Jacob

Rauw Alejandro headlines Vibra Urbana this weekend

Saturday-Sunday, July 31-Aug. 1

Vibra Urbana Music Festival

Vibra Urbana debuted last year in Miami and promptly sold out amid incredible fan response. The fest has now branched up to Central Florida this summer to give us a taste of "Florida's biggest reggaeton festival"; in fact, early demand for tickets led to Vibra Urbana being expanded from one to two days. Latin Grammy nominee and Puerto Rican artist Rauw Alejandro is the big headliner for the fest. Other big names include Myke Towers, Such, Zion & Lennox, Jowell Y Randy, Dalex and Mariah Angeliq. The fest is outdoors, so stay hydrated and stay safe. $79-$289. Central Florida Fairgrounds, 4603 W. Colonial Drive, vibraurbanafest.com

Sunday, Aug. 1

Dave Koz & Friends

Sweet Jesus, that's smooth! Saxophonist Koz and a few of his famous friends across genres — Kirk Whalum, Mindi Abair and Vincent Ingala — take their "Summer Horns" tour out into the fresh night air of the Frontyard Festival. It's the third show of a multi-month trek, so expect them to be fresh as daisies. The Summer Horns group specializes in covers of jazz, funk and even a Jay-Z number reinterpreted through their quartet of wind instruments. "It's going to be a celebration of epic proportions!" promises Koz. And who are we to dissent? 7:30 p.m., $25-$95. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

LAST CHANCE:

Through Aug. 1

The Grand Portraits of Mr. Eddy Mumma

Rare exhibition of paintings from this Florida original and beyond-prolific outsider artist. Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St., mennellomuseum.org, $5.

Tuesday, Aug. 3

Technicolor Tuesdays: Jaws

An actually perfect summer movie, ideally enjoyed on a sultry night. 8 p.m., $3. CityArts, 39 S. Magnolia Ave., eventbrite.com