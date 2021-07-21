Things to do in Orlando, July 21-27: Shaq spins at the Vanguard; Medicare for All march; 3 new exhibits at Snap! 

Orlando Weekly editors’ selections of the best stuff do to this week.

Friday, July 23

DJ Diesel (SHAQ!)

Shaquille O'Neal told us all he was "outstanding" (in song) as far back as 1993. And as he becomes more of a renaissance man every year, we can't disagree. EDM promoter Insomniac is bringing the Orlando Magic superstar, actor, rapper, political wonk (recently endorsed Aramis Ayala), restaurateur, commentator, hard-core wrestler and — of course — DJ back to Orlando to spin as his dancefloor alter ego Diesel. Put your hands in the air for a hometown hero. 9 p.m., The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave., thevanguard.live, $19.99-$59.99.

Friday-Sunday, July 23-25

Re:Charge

Creative City Project and Timucua Arts Foundation are bringing back their innovative Re:Charge collaboration to give you a tuneful and mindful time-out from daily stressors. Re:Charge allows attendees to unplug from their day-to-day while orchestral musicians play ambient and atmospheric pieces. And because Creative City Project is a partner in this, the space — while intentionally minimal — will be augmented by subtle bits of aesthetic flair (prop clouds!) to create the necessary dreamlike effect. The ticket purchase buys you a reserved floor space, but you'll need to bring your own pillow, yoga mat or blanket. (Also happening July 30-Aug. 1.)

Various times, Colonial Promenade, 4644 E. Colonial Drive, creativecityproject.com, $35.

Saturday, July 24

Body Shop/Bongus [TIE!]

Ain't it the way. Shows are newly coming back and we've already got promising local acts running dueling shows on the same night. The only loser here is your resurgent sense of FOMO. First off, you've got Gainesville's Kevin P., supported by Merlin the Git and noir-y torch duo Body Shop — with members from Spoon Dogs and Red Rodeo — playing their debut live outing at Stardust. Starting a couple of hours later, it's a noisy all-star affair at Grumpy's, featuring unpredictable free-jazz armada Bongus, dark-electronic margin-walker Alien Witch and a new project dubbed Botuuliszm featuring Dylan Houser of Formaldehydra. Choose wisely.

7 p.m., Stardust Video & Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road, facebook.com/stardustie, $5; and 9 p.m., Grumpy's Underground Lounge, 1018 N. Mills Ave., facebook.com/grumpysunderground, donations encouraged.

Photo by Matthew Moyer

Body Shop plays Stardust Saturday, July 24

Saturday, July 24

Medicare for All March

A national coalition of progressive and activists groups hit the streets together this weekend to make their case for the urgent need to make Medicare for All — a single-payer healthcare system — a reality now, especially in the wake of a pandemic that exposed the inequities and injustices in our current healthcare system. Orlando marches will make stops at Sen. Marco Rubio's and Rep. Stephanie Murphy's offices downtown. Good on 'em. 10:30 a.m., 201 S. Orange Ave. (Sen. Rubio's office), m4m4all.org, free.

Saturday, July 24

Thrive: Unplugged

One last curtain call for the crowd and critical favorite Fringe show from Orlando Story Club. Featuring four familiar faces around town — Logan Anderson, Anthony Mauss, Elizabeth Brendel Horn and Ha'Ani Hogan — laying their souls bare, amid similarly stripped set dressing, these monologues turn between tragedy and comedy on a dime — just like life, honestly. We've seen this one and can vouch for the quality. 7:30 p.m., CityArts, 39 S. Magnolia Ave., eventbrite.com, $15.

Sunday, July 25

Florida Cup

Two weekends' worth of all-star footie start on Sunday with a doubleheader at Camping World Stadium. This international soccer preseason tournament kicks off with semifinal matches pitting Arsenal FC against Italy's Inter, and then Everton FC against Colombia's Millonarios FC. No tie games in this one; penalty kicks decide a winner if a game ends in a dead heat. Stay hydrated.

6 p.m., Camping World Stadium,

1 Citrus Bowl Place, floridacup.com, $44-$500.

ONGOING

Sunday-Tuesday, July 25-27

[title of show]

Florida Theatrical Association stages this meta, one-act musical in a musical, a story about the creation of ... a musical. The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, abbeyorlando.com, $15-$25.

Through Aug. 1

The Bodyguard

Musical version of the Whitney Houston/Kevin Costner classic. The Garden Theatre, 160 W. Plant St., Winter Garden, gardentheatre.org, $25-$40.

Through July 25

Disenchanted!

Musical comedy wherein Snow White, Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty tell it like it REALLY is. Theater West End, 115 W. First St., Sanford, theaterwestend.com, $33-$64.

click to enlarge Art by Kristin Hart. Photo by Emily Jourdan for Snap Orlando.

Attendees at Snap Orlando's 'Summer Hues' exhibit opening

MUSEUMS + GALLERIES

Through Aug. 15

Community: Five Years After the Pulse Tragedy

Memorial exhibition looking at the impact of the Pulse massacre on the local and global community. Orange County Regional History Center, 65 E. Central Blvd., thehistorycenter.org, $8.

Through Aug. 29

Creatures in the Margins

As a visual complement to the public library's "Tails & Tales" summer reading program, this exhibit looks at representations of animals in art. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam, free.

Through Aug. 22

Florida Prize in Contemporary Art

Annual exhibition spotlighting the best and most cutting-edge work by Floridian artists. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org, $15.

Through Aug. 1

The Grand Portraits of Mr. Eddy Mumma

Rare exhibition of paintings from this Florida original and beyond-prolific outsider artist. Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St., mennellomuseum.org, $5.

Through Oct. 2

I Found the Silence

A solo exhibition from award-winning international photographer Martin Stranka of recent works delving into the concept of inner peace. Snap! Downtown, 420 E. Church St., snaporlando.com, free.

Through Aug. 31

InstaFame Phantom Art Project

Selected works from influential graffiti artist Nic 707's collection, part of the late artist's ongoing InstaFame Phantom Art Project, a series of gallery pop-ups that started inside NYC subway cars. Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd., ocls.info, free.

Through Aug. 29

Multiple Voices/Multiple Stories

Dive into the history of portraiture in this exhibition of 30 works from the Cornell's permanent collection. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam, free.

Through Sept. 19

On Seeing Segovia

A travelogue by Maitland Art Center founder Jules André Smith of his 1921 travels in Spain in the form of paintings, drawings and a short story. Maitland Art Center, 231 W. Packwood Ave., Maitland, artandhistory.org, $6.

Through Oct. 2

Present Tense

Snap partners with the Analog Photography Film Exhibition to present a survey of "film photography in the modern age," featuring work by Michelle De Rose, Nika De Carlo and more. Snap! Downtown, 420 E. Church St., snaporlando.com, free.

Through Dec. 31

Preserving the Past and Looking Towards the Future

A photographic look at the history of Hannibal Square's African American community from 1900 to the present day. Hannibal Square Heritage Center, 642 W. New England Ave., Winter Park, hannibalsquareheritagecenter.org, free.

Through Aug. 29

Uptown/Downtown: Richard Lindner's Fun City

"Depictions of the city's eccentric dwellers vibrate off the paper" in Richard Lindner's bright, erotic prints. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam, free.