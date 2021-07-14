Things to do in Orlando, July 14-20: Jamz Camp, Travis Tritt, Ron Artis II, Bodybox 

Our selections of the best things to do this week.

Friday-Sunday, July 16-18

Jamz Camp Orlando

New entrant into the burgeoning field of resort festivals promises 40 DJs proffering all the best in EDM, breakbeats and bass music along with the seductive amenities of a hotel vs., say, an open field during a rainy summer in Central Florida. Topping off the lineup of spinners keeping things moving in the "Bass Chamber," "Bass Arena" and poolside is local powerhouse legend DJ Magic Mike, aided by Prizm, Infiniti, Supernaut and the obligatory "many more." Top Secret Resort of Orlando, 3155 S. John Young Parkway, $30-$195 (does not include room reservation); jamzcamp.com

Saturday, July 17

Mad Cow Theatre Presents: Party With the Artists

Local theater company Mad Cow brings back their wildly popular "Party With the Artists" schmoozefest for the first time in two years to a freshly reopened Maxine's on Shine for an evening of food, adult beverages and face time with the titular artistic guest of honor. On the hotseat is Mad Cow director Tony Simotes, who is currently in the midst of his production of Hound of the Baskervilles, a reimagining of the Sherlock Holmes chestnut as a comedic caper. 5:30 p.m., Maxine's on Shine, 337 N. Shine Ave., $100; madcowtheatre.com



Saturday, July 17

Ron Artis II

The Plaza Live is reopening its door to indoors live concerts this week, and one of the first headliners is Ron Artis II & the Truth. Artis the younger caught the eyes and ears of the likes of Mick Fleetwood, Jack Johnson and Jake Shimabukuro early in his musical endeavors, and went on to collaborate with each of them, developing his own bluesy sound along the way. The Hawaiian singer and guitarist dropped his debut album, Soul Street, in 2020 to critical acclaim, and is now finally able to road-test those new songs in front of audiences. 5 p.m., Plaza Live, 25 N. Bumby Ave., $25-$50; plazaliveorlando.org

Sunday, July 18

Bodybox

Orlando's death metal scene is experiencing a bit of a purple patch of late, with Human's debut back in the spring and now the newest album by locals Bodybox — Through the Bongfire — out on cred-oozing tape label Maggot Stomp. The record is an invigorating hybrid of Suffocation's sludgy stagger and the downtuned, humid preciseness of Obituary. This show is the release event for this future classic. The tape is already sold out from the label, so hopefully the band will have some copies stashed. Opening the night are Graveview, Mindfield, Fleshdriver and Rat Stick. 7 p.m., Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St., $10

Sunday, July 18

Frontyard Festival: Travis Tritt

Somehow Sunday became the most crucial musical day of this week, and the hits keep on coming with trad-country godfather (and meme subject) Travis Tritt rambling into Orlando to headline the Frontyard Festival. Tritt doesn't bother with modern pop gestures or overtures to the mainstream listener, he makes classic country songs like your boot-scootin' older relative of choice remembers. A popular choice on the dive bar jukebox, in other words. And that lustrous mullet was something to behold! In September, Tritt heads out with Brooks & Dunn to play big rooms, so catch him up close here in the unique setting of the Frontyard. 8 p.m., Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., $25-$85; drphillipscenter.org

July 16-18

Ain't Misbehavin

Famed musical tribute to the work of Fats Waller and the swing musicians who followed his lead during the Harlem Renaissance. Athens Theatre, 124 N. Florida Ave., DeLand, athensdeland.com, $26-$31.

Through Aug. 1

The Bodyguard

Musical version of the Whitney Houston/Kevin Costner classic. The Garden Theatre, 160 W. Plant St., Winter Garden, gardentheatre.org, $25-$40.

Through July 25

Disenchanted!

Musical comedy wherein Snow White, Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty tell it like it REALLY is. Theater West End, 115 W. First St., Sanford, theaterwestend.com, $33-$64.

Through July 18

The Hound of the Baskervilles

A reimagining of the moody Sherlock Holmes supernatural thriller as a "madcap comedy," with three actors breathlessly taking on 16 roles. The Harriett at Mad Cow Theatre, 54 W. Church St., madcowtheatre.com,

$30-$52.