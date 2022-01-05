Things to do in Orlando, Jan. 5-11: Bob Saget, Chris Gethard, E-Turn, Molly Ringwalds 

Our editors' selections of the best stuff to do this week.

Wednesday, Jan. 5

Tetsuo: The Iron Man

"Freaky Fridays" presents a late-night screening of this gonzo Japanese cult obscurity. Not for the faint of stomach. 11: 59 p.m., Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org, $10.

Thursday, Jan. 6

Bad Romance

Le Petite Fete throws one of their patented dance parties, featuring "your favorite divas." 8 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, $20.



Wayne Escoffery

Grammy-winning saxophonist celebrates masters of the tenor sax. 7:30 p.m., Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., timucua.com, $12.50-$25.

click to enlarge photo by Brian Friedman

Bob Saget, Friday at Hard Rock Live

Friday, Jan. 7

Bob Saget

Heads up, we have exclusive info that Saget's not at all like his Full House character. Who knew? 8 p.m., Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., hardrock.com/live, $37.50-$55.50.

Dinner in the Galleries with Clyde Butcher

A private dinner with the renowned photographer surrounded by his exhibition Cathedrals of Florida, to benefit the museum. Tickets include dinner, drinks and a Clyde Butcher gift bag. 6 p.m., Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org, $300.

Jeff Rupert Quartet

Saxophonist Rupert leads a trio of musicians through a program of swingin' jazz. 8 p.m., Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park, bluebambooartcenter.com, $25.

Tim Allen

The purest essence of dad humor, if your dad did time for trafficking cocaine. 8 p.m., Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $71.50-$111.50.

Saturday, Jan. 8

Chris Gethard

Upright Citizens Brigadier, multiple podcast host, touring stand-up comic. 8 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, $20-$25.

Don Soledad Quartet

An evening of vibrant flamenco sounds. 8 p.m., Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park, bluebambooartcenter.com, $25.



click to enlarge image courtesy HOB

The Molly Ringwalds, Saturday at House of Blues

The Molly Ringwalds

The greatest and weirdest hits of the 1980s, performed cosplay-style. 8:30 p.m., House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista, houseofblues.com/orlando, $17-$74.97

Unlimited Devotion

An evening of locally sourced Grateful Dead covers. 8 p.m., The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, abbeyorlando.com, $20-$100.

Sunday, Jan. 9

E-Turn + Leisure Chief

Local hip-hop star teams with jack-of-all-trades backing band. Universal Funk Orchestra and Audible Parts fill out the bill. 7 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, $10.

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Dogtown and Z-Boys

"Cult Classics" screening of this stone-cold skateboarding classic. Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org, $10.

click to enlarge Pioneering skater Peggy Oki in 'Dogtown and Z-Boys,' Tuesday at Enzian

Ongoing:

Through Jan. 9

Dazzling Nights

Immersive holiday light spectacular is back and bigger than ever. Harry P. Leu Gardens, 1920 N. Forest Ave., dazzlingorlando.com, $25.

Through Jan. 6

Eola Wonderland Christmas Tree Show

Nightly synchronized light and music show while the Lake Eola fountain displays red, green and gold lights. Lake Eola Park, Rosalind Avenue and Washington Street, free.

Museums + Galleries:

Through Jan. 9

As I Am

Last chance to see this group show of Floridian artists working "through" disabilities across genres. Alice and William Jenkins Gallery, Crealdé School of Art, 600 St. Andrews Blvd., Winter Park, crealde.org, free.

Through May 1

Connoisseurship & Collecting

Old masters on loan from the Muscarelle Museum of Art. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org, $20.

Through Jan. 22

Eyewitness

Retrospective of work by longtime Orlando Sentinel photographer Red Huber. Snap! Downtown, 420 E. Church St., snaporlando.com, free.

Through Jan. 23

Victor Bokas: A Bold & Colorful Journey

Central Florida artist Bokas' paintings evoke the quirks and beauty of the Sunshine State. Art & History Museums of Maitland, 231 W. Packwood Ave., Maitland, artandhistory.org, $6. n