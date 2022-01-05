Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

January 05, 2022 Arts & Culture » Arts Stories & Interviews

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge 'Victor Bokas: A Bold and Colorful Journey' at Maitland Art Center

image courtesy Art + History Museums Maitland

'Victor Bokas: A Bold and Colorful Journey' at Maitland Art Center

Things to do in Orlando, Jan. 5-11: Bob Saget, Chris Gethard, E-Turn, Molly Ringwalds 

By

Our editors' selections of the best stuff to do this week.

Wednesday, Jan. 5
Tetsuo: The Iron Man
"Freaky Fridays" presents a late-night screening of this gonzo Japanese cult obscurity. Not for the faint of stomach. 11: 59 p.m., Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org, $10.

Thursday, Jan. 6
Bad Romance
Le Petite Fete throws one of their patented dance parties, featuring "your favorite divas." 8 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, $20.

Wayne Escoffery
Grammy-winning saxophonist celebrates masters of the tenor sax. 7:30 p.m., Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., timucua.com, $12.50-$25.

click to enlarge Bob Saget, Friday at Hard Rock Live - PHOTO BY BRIAN FRIEDMAN
  • photo by Brian Friedman
  • Bob Saget, Friday at Hard Rock Live

Friday, Jan. 7
Bob Saget
Heads up, we have exclusive info that Saget's not at all like his Full House character. Who knew? 8 p.m., Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., hardrock.com/live, $37.50-$55.50.

Dinner in the Galleries with Clyde Butcher
A private dinner with the renowned photographer surrounded by his exhibition Cathedrals of Florida, to benefit the museum. Tickets include dinner, drinks and a Clyde Butcher gift bag. 6 p.m., Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org, $300.

Jeff Rupert Quartet
Saxophonist Rupert leads a trio of musicians through a program of swingin' jazz. 8 p.m., Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park, bluebambooartcenter.com, $25.

Tim Allen
The purest essence of dad humor, if your dad did time for trafficking cocaine. 8 p.m., Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $71.50-$111.50.

Saturday, Jan. 8
Chris Gethard
Upright Citizens Brigadier, multiple podcast host, touring stand-up comic. 8 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, $20-$25.

Don Soledad Quartet
An evening of vibrant flamenco sounds. 8 p.m., Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park, bluebambooartcenter.com, $25.

click to enlarge The Molly Ringwalds, Saturday at House of Blues - IMAGE COURTESY HOB
  • image courtesy HOB
  • The Molly Ringwalds, Saturday at House of Blues

The Molly Ringwalds
The greatest and weirdest hits of the 1980s, performed cosplay-style. 8:30 p.m., House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista, houseofblues.com/orlando, $17-$74.97

Unlimited Devotion
An evening of locally sourced Grateful Dead covers. 8 p.m., The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, abbeyorlando.com, $20-$100.

Sunday, Jan. 9
E-Turn + Leisure Chief
Local hip-hop star teams with jack-of-all-trades backing band. Universal Funk Orchestra and Audible Parts fill out the bill. 7 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, $10.

Tuesday, Jan. 11
Dogtown and Z-Boys
"Cult Classics" screening of this stone-cold skateboarding classic. Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org, $10.

click to enlarge Pioneering skater Peggy Oki in 'Dogtown and Z-Boys,' Tuesday at Enzian
  • Pioneering skater Peggy Oki in 'Dogtown and Z-Boys,' Tuesday at Enzian

Ongoing:

Through Jan. 9
Dazzling Nights
Immersive holiday light spectacular is back and bigger than ever. Harry P. Leu Gardens, 1920 N. Forest Ave., dazzlingorlando.com, $25.

Through Jan. 6
Eola Wonderland Christmas Tree Show
Nightly synchronized light and music show while the Lake Eola fountain displays red, green and gold lights. Lake Eola Park, Rosalind Avenue and Washington Street, free.

Museums + Galleries:

Through Jan. 9
As I Am
Last chance to see this group show of Floridian artists working "through" disabilities across genres. Alice and William Jenkins Gallery, Crealdé School of Art, 600 St. Andrews Blvd., Winter Park, crealde.org, free.

Through May 1
Connoisseurship & Collecting
Old masters on loan from the Muscarelle Museum of Art. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org, $20.

Through Jan. 22
Eyewitness
Retrospective of work by longtime Orlando Sentinel photographer Red Huber. Snap! Downtown, 420 E. Church St., snaporlando.com, free.

Through Jan. 23
Victor Bokas: A Bold & Colorful Journey
Central Florida artist Bokas' paintings evoke the quirks and beauty of the Sunshine State. Art & History Museums of Maitland, 231 W. Packwood Ave., Maitland, artandhistory.org, $6. n

Tags:

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Arts Stories & Interviews »

Trending

Latest in Arts Stories & Interviews

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Things to do in Orlando, Dec. 29 through Jan. 4: Hi Viz, Jenny Parrott, Jim Gaffigan, Vrbo Citrus Bowl Read More

  2. A look back at the peaks (and a few valleys) in Orlando’s 2021 cultural landscape Read More

  3. Free Will Astrology: Your horoscope for the week of Dec. 29 through Jan. 4 Read More

  4. Things to do in Orlando, Dec. 22-28: Bad Santa and the Angry Elves, WWE Live, Phantasmagoria's 'A Christmas Carol' Read More

  5. Some Disney gifts I’m looking forward to in 2022: Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser + more Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 29, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation