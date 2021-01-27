Things to do in Orlando, Jan. 27 through Feb. 2 

'Polite,' by Sharon Norwood (2019), embroidery on vintage linen
A selection of safe, socially distanced, and virtual events around Orlando.
Wednesday, Jan. 27
The Blooms, Burrows & Burns of Orange County
Host Beth Jackson runs down some of the highlights of the 18,000-plus acres of environmentally sensitive lands you can explore as part of Orange County's Green PLACE Program. Zoom presentation. 6:30 p.m., free. Orange County Library System, ocls.info
Thursday, Jan. 28
But Before Bone Is Skin Virtual Artist Panel
Contributing artists Yanique Norman, Sharon Norwood, Melissa Alexander, Shanequa Gay and Zipporah Camille Thompson their artwork and how the themes ofthe book Silver Sparrow inspired their work. The discussion will be moderated by curator Jonell Logan and UCF Art Gallery director Shannon Lindsey. 6 p.m., free. UCF Art Gallery, gallery.cah.ucf.edu
Thursday, Jan. 28
Front Porch Series: Beemo
The Plaza Live is holding a series of outdoors, weekly "weekend warm-up" shows starring a stellar cast of local musicians. This week's headliner is local Americana stars Beemo. 6 p.m., $15-$80. Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org
Thursday, Jan. 28
Jon Roniger & the Good for Nothin' Band
Local blues-rockers in the "house." Livestream option available. 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., $5-$25. Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., timucua.com
Thursday, Jan. 28
Onija
Black Girl Theatre Magic presents a night of "portraiture, poetry and performances" as part of OMA's 1st Thursdays series. 6 p.m., $15. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org
Friday, Jan. 29
OMA Book Club: Silver Sparrow
Zoom discussion of Tayari Jones' novel presented in conjunction with UCF's concurrent "Big Read" of the book. 2 p.m., $30. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org
Friday, Jan. 29–Sunday, Jan. 31
Hansel & Gretel
Orlando Opera returns to the stage to perform Engelbert Humperdinck's musical take on the classic children's story. $59-$79. Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org
Friday, Jan. 29–Sunday, Jan. 31
OCLS Writers Conference
The annual bootcamp for budding scribes moves to Zoom this year, quality content still intact. Free. Orange County Library System, ocls.info
Saturday, Jan. 30
Frontyard Festival: Gershwin!
The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra run through the Gershwin songbook. 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., $25-$50. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org
Saturday, Jan. 30
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Enzian Theater and the Zora Festival team in for some pop-up, drive-in movie fun. 6:15 p.m., $15 per vehicle. 100 E. Kennedy Blvd., Eatonville, enzian.org
Saturday, Jan. 30
The Best Man
Enzian Theater and the Zora Festival team in for some pop-up, drive-in movie fun. 9:45 p.m., $15 per vehicle. 100 E. Kennedy Blvd., Eatonville, enzian.org
Saturday, Jan. 30
Washington Street Outdoor Night Market
Outdoor evening market in Thornton Park with plenty of local vendors. 5 p.m., free. The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St., facebook.com/washingtonstreetmkt
Sunday, Jan. 31
Frontyard Festival: The Incredibles
6 p.m., $5-$10. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org
CONTINUING
Through April 18
Dinosaur Invasion
Dinosaurs of all sorts take over Leu Gardens for an entertaining and educational outdoor event. $5-$10. Harry P. Leu Gardens, 1920 N. Forest Ave., leugardens.org
Through Feb. 20
A Grand Night for Singing
Experience the greatest hits of Rodgers and Hammerstein in this Tony-Nominated Broadway musical. Virtual viewing and limited in-person seating options are available. $45. Winter Park Playhouse, 711 Orange Ave., Winter Park, winterparkplayhouse.org
Through Feb. 7
Jurassic Quest
As luck would have it, dinosaurs of all sorts will also take over the parking lots of the Convention Center. $49-$80 per vehicle. Orange County Convention Center, 9800 International Drive, occc.net
MUSEUMS + GALLERIES:
Through April 11
American Artists in the Southwest from the Melanson Holt Collection
Survey show presenting painters and printmakers who lived and worked in Taos and Santa Fe throughout the 20th century, includes many indigenous artists. $5. Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St., mennellomuseum.org
Through June 30
American Journey: Two Centuries of Art and Culture
Explore the ever-changing visions of and perspectives on America through art from the 18th Century through to the present day, drawn from OMA's permanent collection. $15. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org
Through Feb. 5
But Before Bone Is Skin
Group art show based around the themes explored in the novel Silver Sparrow. Curated by Jonell Logan, the art presented "questions notions of class and belonging, and the bonds and battles of women." Free. UCF Art Gallery, 12400 Aquarius Agora Drive, gallery.cah.ucf.edu
Through Feb. 15
Hey Grrrl
Group exhibition of local women artists. Free. Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org
Through Feb. 28
New Wild
Group exhibition from new, young Orlando-based arts collective the Solution. Free. Kissimmee City Hall, 101 Church St., Kissimmee, thesolutionart.com
Through April 11
Robert Reedy: Revival
An exhibition of painting, sculpture, ceramics, metalwork, collage — oft informed by his own Mississippi roots — from this unique Orlando artist. $10. Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens, 633 Osceola Ave., Winter Park, polasek.org
Through Feb. 28
Themers and Dreamers
Multimedia group exhibition of art from local creative staff from Disney and Universal Studios, many of whom have been furloughed or laid off due to the pandemic. Free. Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd., ocls.info
Through Jan. 31
Uprooting Prejudice: Faces of Change
Portraits of protest by Minneapolis photographer John Noltner, taken on the streets of Minneapolis in the days following the killing of George Floyd by the police. Free, but reservations required. Holocaust Memorial Resource and Education Center, 851 N. Maitland Ave., Maitland, holocaustedu.org
Through May 2
Voices & Conversations
This group show of contemporary American artists involves some heavy names with a focus on issues of identity, inclusion, activism and engagement. $15. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org
Through March 7
Yesterday This Was Home: The Ocoee Massacre of 1920
A landmark exhibition marking the 100-year remembrance of the Ocoee Election Day Massacre and lynching, the largest incident of racist voting-day violence in U.S. history — a must-see historical overview for every Florida resident. $8. Orange County Regional History Center, 65 E. Central Blvd., thehistorycenter.org n
