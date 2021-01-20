Things to do in Orlando, Jan. 20-26 

A selection of safe, socially distanced, and virtual events around Orlando.
Thursday, Jan. 21
Front Porch Series: Big Ron Betts Trio
The Plaza Live is holding a series of outdoors, weekly "weekend warm-up" shows starring a stellar cast of local musicians. This week's headliner are the blues ragers Big Ron Betts Trio. 6 p.m., $15-$80. Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org
Friday, Jan. 22
Opening Reception: American Artists in the Southwest from the Melanson Holt Collection
Limited capacity preview party for this new exhibit with the Friends of the Mennello and Orlando Mayor Dyer. 8:30 p.m., $10. Mennello Museum, 900 E. Princeton St., facebook.com/mennellomuseum
Saturday, Jan. 23
Fernwood String Quartet
The acclaimed Fernwood musical collective perform the works of Orlando composers. Presented by Timucua Arts and the CF2. 7 p.m., $35-$140. Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org
Sunday, Jan. 24
Frontyard Festival: Frozen
Do you want to build a snowman? 6 p.m., $5-$10. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org
Monday, Jan. 25
Winter Park Venetian Canal Tour
Explore some of the canals and lakes of the beautiful Winter Park Chain of Lakes by paddleboard. 9 a.m., free-$35. Dinky Dock, Winter Park, facebook.com/otterpaddleorlando
Tuesday, Jan. 26
Parlor 2 Parlor: Gamble Rogers
A discussion about Winter Park cult hero and lost folk legend Gamble Rogers, courtesy Rogers' biographer Bruce Horovitz. Online event. 6:30 p.m., free. Winter Park Public Library, wppl.org
Renaissance Art Exposed: Leonardo da Vinci and the Secrets of Drawing
Rhodes College Professor Victor Coonin delves deep into the hidden techniques and tricks of Renaissance artists using the works of Leonardo da Vinci and many of his contemporaries. Online event. 6 p.m., free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, cfam.rollins.edu
MUSEUMS + GALLERIES
Through June 30
American Journey: Two Centuries of Art and Culture
Explore the ever-changing visions of and perspectives on America through art from the 18th Century through to the present day, drawn from OMA's permanent collection. $15. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org
Through Feb. 15
Hey Grrrl
Group exhibition of local women artists. Free. Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org
Through Feb. 28
New Wild
Group exhibition from new, young Orlando-based arts collective the Solution. (You might recognize the work of members Genevieve DeMarco and Jamile B. Johnson from a recent cover of the Weekly.) Free. Kissimmee City Hall, 101 Church St., Kissimmee, thesolutionart.com
Last chance!
Through Jan. 24
Pompeii: The Immortal City
The blockbuster touring exhibit seen in only three cities this year arrives here in Orlando. The massive, immersive exhibit recreates the final moments of the doomed city with tools, artifacts and body casts, and looks at what life was like before its volcanic destruction. $26. Orlando Science Center, 777 E. Princeton St., osc.org
Through April 11
Robert Reedy: Revival
An exhibition of painting, sculpture, ceramics, metalwork, collage – oft informed by his own Mississippi roots – from this unique Orlando artist. $10. Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens, 633 Osceola Ave., Winter Park, polasek.org
Through Feb. 28
Themers and Dreamers
Multimedia group exhibition of art from local Imagineers and creative staff from Disney and Universal Studios, many of whom have been furloughed or laid off their jobs due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Free. Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd., ocls.info
Through Jan. 31
Uprooting Prejudice: Faces of Change
Portraits of protest by Minneapolis photographer John Noltner, taken on the streets of Minneapolis in the days following the killing of George Floyd by the police. Free, but reservations required. Holocaust Memorial Resource and Education Center, 851 N. Maitland Ave., Maitland, holocaustedu.org
Through May 2
Voices & Conversations
This group show of contemporary American artists involves some heavy names with a focus on issues of identity, inclusion, activism and engagement. Artists include Nick Cave (who built the "Soundsuit" pictured here), Therman Statom, Bisa Butler, Kyle Meyer and Kerry James Marshall. $15. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org
Through Feb. 14
Yesterday This Was Home: The Ocoee Massacre of 1920
Landmark exhibition marking the 100-year remembrance of the Ocoee Election Day Massacre, the largest incident of racist voting-day violence in U.S. history – a must-see historical overview for every Florida resident. $8. Orange County Regional History Center, 65 E. Central Blvd., thehistorycenter.org
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.