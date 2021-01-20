HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

January 20, 2021 Arts & Culture » Arts Stories & Interviews

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge Monday, Jan. 25: Winter Park Venetian Canal Tour

Photo via Otter Paddle/Facebook

Monday, Jan. 25: Winter Park Venetian Canal Tour

Things to do in Orlando, Jan. 20-26 

Compiled by

A selection of safe, socially distanced, and virtual events around Orlando.

Thursday, Jan. 21
Front Porch Series: Big Ron Betts Trio
The Plaza Live is holding a series of outdoors, weekly "weekend warm-up" shows starring a stellar cast of local musicians. This week's headliner are the blues ragers Big Ron Betts Trio. 6 p.m., $15-$80. Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org



Starting Your Novel in the Right Place
Author David Slayton guides you, the budding novelist, through perhaps the most difficult part: writing the first chapter. Online event. 6:30 p.m., free. Orange County Public Library, ocls.info

Together, Forever
Artists involved in the much-missed Neon Forest Gallery reunite and show work for this special group exhibition. 6 p.m., free. CityArts, 39 S. Magnolia Ave., 407-648-7060, orlandoslice.com

Friday, Jan. 22
Opening Reception: American Artists in the Southwest from the Melanson Holt Collection
Limited capacity preview party for this new exhibit with the Friends of the Mennello and Orlando Mayor Dyer. 8:30 p.m., $10. Mennello Museum, 900 E. Princeton St., facebook.com/mennellomuseum

Saturday, Jan. 23
Fernwood String Quartet
The acclaimed Fernwood musical collective perform the works of Orlando composers. Presented by Timucua Arts and the CF2. 7 p.m., $35-$140. Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

Sunday, Jan. 24
Frontyard Festival: Frozen
Do you want to build a snowman? 6 p.m., $5-$10. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

Monday, Jan. 25
Winter Park Venetian Canal Tour
Explore some of the canals and lakes of the beautiful Winter Park Chain of Lakes by paddleboard. 9 a.m., free-$35. Dinky Dock, Winter Park, facebook.com/otterpaddleorlando

Tuesday, Jan. 26
Parlor 2 Parlor: Gamble Rogers
A discussion about Winter Park cult hero and lost folk legend Gamble Rogers, courtesy Rogers' biographer Bruce Horovitz. Online event. 6:30 p.m., free. Winter Park Public Library, wppl.org

Renaissance Art Exposed: Leonardo da Vinci and the Secrets of Drawing
Rhodes College Professor Victor Coonin delves deep into the hidden techniques and tricks of Renaissance artists using the works of Leonardo da Vinci and many of his contemporaries. Online event. 6 p.m., free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, cfam.rollins.edu

MUSEUMS + GALLERIES

Through June 30
American Journey: Two Centuries of Art and Culture
Explore the ever-changing visions of and perspectives on America through art from the 18th Century through to the present day, drawn from OMA's permanent collection. $15. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org

Through Feb. 15
Hey Grrrl
Group exhibition of local women artists. Free. Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org

Through Feb. 28
New Wild
Group exhibition from new, young Orlando-based arts collective the Solution. (You might recognize the work of members Genevieve DeMarco and Jamile B. Johnson from a recent cover of the Weekly.) Free. Kissimmee City Hall, 101 Church St., Kissimmee, thesolutionart.com

Last chance!
Through Jan. 24
Pompeii: The Immortal City
The blockbuster touring exhibit seen in only three cities this year arrives here in Orlando. The massive, immersive exhibit recreates the final moments of the doomed city with tools, artifacts and body casts, and looks at what life was like before its volcanic destruction. $26. Orlando Science Center, 777 E. Princeton St., osc.org

Through April 11
Robert Reedy: Revival
An exhibition of painting, sculpture, ceramics, metalwork, collage – oft informed by his own Mississippi roots – from this unique Orlando artist. $10. Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens, 633 Osceola Ave., Winter Park, polasek.org

Through Feb. 28
Themers and Dreamers
Multimedia group exhibition of art from local Imagineers and creative staff from Disney and Universal Studios, many of whom have been furloughed or laid off their jobs due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Free. Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd., ocls.info

Through Jan. 31
Uprooting Prejudice: Faces of Change
Portraits of protest by Minneapolis photographer John Noltner, taken on the streets of Minneapolis in the days following the killing of George Floyd by the police. Free, but reservations required. Holocaust Memorial Resource and Education Center, 851 N. Maitland Ave., Maitland, holocaustedu.org

Through May 2
Voices & Conversations
This group show of contemporary American artists involves some heavy names with a focus on issues of identity, inclusion, activism and engagement. Artists include Nick Cave (who built the "Soundsuit" pictured here), Therman Statom, Bisa Butler, Kyle Meyer and Kerry James Marshall. $15. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org

Through Feb. 14
Yesterday This Was Home: The Ocoee Massacre of 1920
Landmark exhibition marking the 100-year remembrance of the Ocoee Election Day Massacre, the largest incident of racist voting-day violence in U.S. history – a must-see historical overview for every Florida resident. $8. Orange County Regional History Center, 65 E. Central Blvd., thehistorycenter.org

Tags:

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Arts Stories & Interviews »

Trending

There's a new contender for ramen supremacy in this city and its name is Ramen Takagi
Things to do in Orlando Jan. 13-19
At Thai Halal Grill, Supaluk and Jimmy Khan cook up rustic Isaan dishes inside an Indian supermarket
Here are 10 questions for the Biden presidency. The answers will define what kind of year 2021 will be, for better or worse
Film in the time of corona: Even in the midst of a pandemic, cinema soldiers on
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Arts Stories & Interviews

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Things to do in Orlando Jan. 13-19 Read More

  2. New Year's Eve 2020 events in Orlando Read More

  3. 2021 holds potential for a big rebound and these eagerly awaited attractions may lead Central Florida’s recovery Read More

  4. Orlando Fringe Winter Mini-Fest is here to help us shake off the hellish past year Read More

  5. Orlando Fringe best exemplified the ingenuity shown by our artists in this pandemic year Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 13, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation