Things to do in Orlando, Jan. 20-26 

A selection of safe, socially distanced, and virtual events around Orlando.

Thursday, Jan. 21

Front Porch Series: Big Ron Betts Trio

The Plaza Live is holding a series of outdoors, weekly "weekend warm-up" shows starring a stellar cast of local musicians. This week's headliner are the blues ragers Big Ron Betts Trio. 6 p.m., $15-$80. Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org

Author David Slayton guides you, the budding novelist, through perhaps the most difficult part: writing the first chapter. Online event. 6:30 p.m., free. Orange County Public Library, ocls.info Artists involved in the much-missed Neon Forest Gallery reunite and show work for this special group exhibition. 6 p.m., free. CityArts, 39 S. Magnolia Ave., 407-648-7060, orlandoslice.com

Friday, Jan. 22

Opening Reception: American Artists in the Southwest from the Melanson Holt Collection

Limited capacity preview party for this new exhibit with the Friends of the Mennello and Orlando Mayor Dyer. 8:30 p.m., $10. Mennello Museum, 900 E. Princeton St., facebook.com/mennellomuseum

Saturday, Jan. 23

Fernwood String Quartet

The acclaimed Fernwood musical collective perform the works of Orlando composers. Presented by Timucua Arts and the CF2. 7 p.m., $35-$140. Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

Sunday, Jan. 24

Frontyard Festival: Frozen

Do you want to build a snowman? 6 p.m., $5-$10. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

Monday, Jan. 25

Winter Park Venetian Canal Tour

Explore some of the canals and lakes of the beautiful Winter Park Chain of Lakes by paddleboard. 9 a.m., free-$35. Dinky Dock, Winter Park, facebook.com/otterpaddleorlando

Tuesday, Jan. 26

Parlor 2 Parlor: Gamble Rogers

A discussion about Winter Park cult hero and lost folk legend Gamble Rogers, courtesy Rogers' biographer Bruce Horovitz. Online event. 6:30 p.m., free. Winter Park Public Library, wppl.org



Renaissance Art Exposed: Leonardo da Vinci and the Secrets of Drawing

Rhodes College Professor Victor Coonin delves deep into the hidden techniques and tricks of Renaissance artists using the works of Leonardo da Vinci and many of his contemporaries. Online event. 6 p.m., free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, cfam.rollins.edu

MUSEUMS + GALLERIES

Through June 30

American Journey: Two Centuries of Art and Culture

Explore the ever-changing visions of and perspectives on America through art from the 18th Century through to the present day, drawn from OMA's permanent collection. $15. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org

Through Feb. 15

Hey Grrrl

Group exhibition of local women artists. Free. Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org

Through Feb. 28

New Wild

Group exhibition from new, young Orlando-based arts collective the Solution. (You might recognize the work of members Genevieve DeMarco and Jamile B. Johnson from a recent cover of the Weekly.) Free. Kissimmee City Hall, 101 Church St., Kissimmee, thesolutionart.com

Last chance!

Through Jan. 24

Pompeii: The Immortal City

The blockbuster touring exhibit seen in only three cities this year arrives here in Orlando. The massive, immersive exhibit recreates the final moments of the doomed city with tools, artifacts and body casts, and looks at what life was like before its volcanic destruction. $26. Orlando Science Center, 777 E. Princeton St., osc.org

Through April 11

Robert Reedy: Revival

An exhibition of painting, sculpture, ceramics, metalwork, collage – oft informed by his own Mississippi roots – from this unique Orlando artist. $10. Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens, 633 Osceola Ave., Winter Park, polasek.org

Through Feb. 28

Themers and Dreamers

Multimedia group exhibition of art from local Imagineers and creative staff from Disney and Universal Studios, many of whom have been furloughed or laid off their jobs due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Free. Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd., ocls.info

Through Jan. 31

Uprooting Prejudice: Faces of Change

Portraits of protest by Minneapolis photographer John Noltner, taken on the streets of Minneapolis in the days following the killing of George Floyd by the police. Free, but reservations required. Holocaust Memorial Resource and Education Center, 851 N. Maitland Ave., Maitland, holocaustedu.org

Through May 2

Voices & Conversations

This group show of contemporary American artists involves some heavy names with a focus on issues of identity, inclusion, activism and engagement. Artists include Nick Cave (who built the "Soundsuit" pictured here), Therman Statom, Bisa Butler, Kyle Meyer and Kerry James Marshall. $15. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org

Through Feb. 14

Yesterday This Was Home: The Ocoee Massacre of 1920

Landmark exhibition marking the 100-year remembrance of the Ocoee Election Day Massacre, the largest incident of racist voting-day violence in U.S. history – a must-see historical overview for every Florida resident. $8. Orange County Regional History Center, 65 E. Central Blvd., thehistorycenter.org