Things to do in Orlando Jan. 13-19 

A selection of safe, socially distanced, and virtual events around Orlando.

Wednesday, Jan. 13

Art Sandwiched In: Artist Books from the OMA Collection with David Matteson

Virtual lecture delving into artist books from OMA's collection, including works by Kara Walker and Ed Ruscha. Noon, free. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org

Thursday, Jan. 14

Aphrodite and the Lure of Antiquity

This Zoom lecture by interdisciplinary conceptual artist Patricia Cronin is sponsored by Downtown Arts District and the Orlando Science Center. 7 p.m., free but registration is required. Downtown Arts District, orlandoslice.com



Front Porch Series: Brown Bag Brass Band

The Plaza Live is holding a series of outdoors, weekly "weekend warm-up" shows starring a stellar cast of local musicians. This week's headliner is the raucous Brown Bag Brass Band. 6 p.m., $15-$80. Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org

Friday, Jan. 15

Frontyard Festival: Let Freedom Ring: Jazz and the Civil Rights Movement

The Jazz Orchestra at the Dr. Phillips Center presents a musical précis on the sounds that inspired the Civil Rights movement, from Charlie Parker to Marvin Gaye. 7:30 p.m., $20-$45. Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

Saturday, Jan. 16

Book Boot Camp: How to Write a Novel Fast

Author Valerie Valdes shares tips on how to finish your own great American novel in this online class. 2 p.m., free. Orange County Public Library, ocls.info



Frontyard Festival: 2021 MLK Holiday Parade Showcase

Celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with dance, comedy, drumlines, community organizations, music and more. Hosted by comedian Rob Z. 10 a.m., free. Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org



Frontyard Festival: Tye Tribbett

The "Elvis of Gospel" graces Orlando with his presence. 7 p.m., $35-$75. Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org



Vegan Outlet

Monthly plant-based outdoor market. 11 a.m., free. Henao Contemporary Center, 5601 Edgewater Drive, facebook.com/henaocenter

Sunday, Jan. 17

Frontyard Festival: The Lion King

6 p.m., $5-$10. Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

Monday, Jan. 18

Thomas Milovac Ensemble

Local free jazz improv group par excellence. 7:30 p.m., $5. CityArts Courtyard, 39 S. Magnolia Ave., 407-648-7060, orlandoslice.com

Tuesday, Jan. 19

Musing Over Museums: From the Outside In

Virtual discussion series presented by OMA and Orange County Regional History Center looking at how a museum's architecture affects patrons experiencing the art and related questions. 6 p.m., $100-$120. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave.,

omart.org