Things to do in Orlando Jan. 13-19 

A selection of safe, socially distanced, and virtual events around Orlando.
Wednesday, Jan. 13
Art Sandwiched In: Artist Books from the OMA Collection with David Matteson
Virtual lecture delving into artist books from OMA's collection, including works by Kara Walker and Ed Ruscha. Noon, free. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org
Thursday, Jan. 14
Aphrodite and the Lure of Antiquity
This Zoom lecture by interdisciplinary conceptual artist Patricia Cronin is sponsored by Downtown Arts District and the Orlando Science Center. 7 p.m., free but registration is required. Downtown Arts District, orlandoslice.com
Front Porch Series: Brown Bag Brass Band
The Plaza Live is holding a series of outdoors, weekly "weekend warm-up" shows starring a stellar cast of local musicians. This week's headliner is the raucous Brown Bag Brass Band. 6 p.m., $15-$80. Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org
Friday, Jan. 15
Frontyard Festival: Let Freedom Ring: Jazz and the Civil Rights Movement
The Jazz Orchestra at the Dr. Phillips Center presents a musical précis on the sounds that inspired the Civil Rights movement, from Charlie Parker to Marvin Gaye. 7:30 p.m., $20-$45. Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org
Saturday, Jan. 16
Book Boot Camp: How to Write a Novel Fast
Author Valerie Valdes shares tips on how to finish your own great American novel in this online class. 2 p.m., free. Orange County Public Library, ocls.info
Frontyard Festival: 2021 MLK Holiday Parade Showcase
Celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with dance, comedy, drumlines, community organizations, music and more. Hosted by comedian Rob Z. 10 a.m., free. Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org
Frontyard Festival: Tye Tribbett
The "Elvis of Gospel" graces Orlando with his presence. 7 p.m., $35-$75. Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org
Vegan Outlet
Monthly plant-based outdoor market. 11 a.m., free. Henao Contemporary Center, 5601 Edgewater Drive, facebook.com/henaocenter
Sunday, Jan. 17
Frontyard Festival: The Lion King
6 p.m., $5-$10. Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org
Monday, Jan. 18
Thomas Milovac Ensemble
Local free jazz improv group par excellence. 7:30 p.m., $5. CityArts Courtyard, 39 S. Magnolia Ave., 407-648-7060, orlandoslice.com
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Musing Over Museums: From the Outside In
Virtual discussion series presented by OMA and Orange County Regional History Center looking at how a museum's architecture affects patrons experiencing the art and related questions. 6 p.m., $100-$120. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave.,
omart.org
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.