January 13, 2021 Arts & Culture » Arts Stories & Interviews

click to enlarge week-ruscha-styrene.jpg

Things to do in Orlando Jan. 13-19 

Compiled by

A selection of safe, socially distanced, and virtual events around Orlando.

Wednesday, Jan. 13
Art Sandwiched In: Artist Books from the OMA Collection with David Matteson
Virtual lecture delving into artist books from OMA's collection, including works by Kara Walker and Ed Ruscha. Noon, free. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org

Thursday, Jan. 14
Aphrodite and the Lure of Antiquity
This Zoom lecture by interdisciplinary conceptual artist Patricia Cronin is sponsored by Downtown Arts District and the Orlando Science Center. 7 p.m., free but registration is required. Downtown Arts District, orlandoslice.com

Front Porch Series: Brown Bag Brass Band
The Plaza Live is holding a series of outdoors, weekly "weekend warm-up" shows starring a stellar cast of local musicians. This week's headliner is the raucous Brown Bag Brass Band. 6 p.m., $15-$80. Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org

Friday, Jan. 15
Frontyard Festival: Let Freedom Ring: Jazz and the Civil Rights Movement
The Jazz Orchestra at the Dr. Phillips Center presents a musical précis on the sounds that inspired the Civil Rights movement, from Charlie Parker to Marvin Gaye. 7:30 p.m., $20-$45. Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

Saturday, Jan. 16
Book Boot Camp: How to Write a Novel Fast
Author Valerie Valdes shares tips on how to finish your own great American novel in this online class. 2 p.m., free. Orange County Public Library, ocls.info

Frontyard Festival: 2021 MLK Holiday Parade Showcase
Celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with dance, comedy, drumlines, community organizations, music and more. Hosted by comedian Rob Z. 10 a.m., free. Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

Frontyard Festival: Tye Tribbett
The "Elvis of Gospel" graces Orlando with his presence. 7 p.m., $35-$75. Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

Vegan Outlet
Monthly plant-based outdoor market. 11 a.m., free. Henao Contemporary Center, 5601 Edgewater Drive, facebook.com/henaocenter

Sunday, Jan. 17
Frontyard Festival: The Lion King
6 p.m., $5-$10. Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

Monday, Jan. 18
Thomas Milovac Ensemble
Local free jazz improv group par excellence. 7:30 p.m., $5. CityArts Courtyard, 39 S. Magnolia Ave., 407-648-7060, orlandoslice.com

Tuesday, Jan. 19
Musing Over Museums: From the Outside In
Virtual discussion series presented by OMA and Orange County Regional History Center looking at how a museum's architecture affects patrons experiencing the art and related questions. 6 p.m., $100-$120. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave.,
omart.org

