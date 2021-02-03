Things to do in Orlando Feb. 3-9, 2021 

Safe, socially distanced, and virtual events around Orlando.

Thursday, Feb. 4

Front Porch Series: Bloody Jug Band

Outdoors "weekend warm-up" with the hell-raising Bloody Jug Band. 6 p.m., $15-$80. Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org

Black Girl Theatre Magic presents a night of "portraiture, poetry and performances" as part of OMA's 1st Thursdays series. 6 p.m., $15. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org

Thursday–Friday, Feb. 4–5

Art With a Change

CityArts goes "Live" on Facebook for 24 hours to raise funds for the Downtown Arts District. Check out artist talks, live performances, art classes and more. Noon, donations encouraged. CityArts, facebook.com/downtownartsdistrict/live_videos

Friday, Feb. 5

Oak Hill Drifters

Local roots music maestros headline Mills 50. 7 p.m., $10-$40. Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org

Saturday, Feb. 6

Frontyard Festival: Bohemian Rhapsody

They will rock you! 7 p.m., $5-$10. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

Gerald Law II and the Clutch

This local jazz group performs work from recent albums and the multimedia project "Who We Are." 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $35-$140. Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

Virginia Drive Live

Vendors, artists, shopping, entertainment, food trucks and more, masks required. 5 p.m., free. Virginia Drive, Ivanhoe Village, ivanhoevillage.org

Sunday, Feb. 7

Frontyard Festival: Classical Brunch: Broadway Meets Opera

The Orlando Opera chorus takes on some of Broadway's great vocal works ... over mimosas. Noon, $25-$50. Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

In My Own Words: A Conversation With My Mom

Bernice Lerner interviews her mother, Holocaust survivor Ruth Mermelstein, for this live, virtual discussion series. 3 p.m., free. Holocaust Memorial Resource and Education Center of Florida, Maitland, holocaustedu.org

Zoe-Elizabeth McCray and Jessica Raspolich

McCray and Raspolich perform the "Blackbird," a program devoted to classical composers of color and arias written with a Black woman as narrator. 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., $25. Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., timucua.com

Tuesday, Feb. 9

Pushing the Envelope: Understanding Mail Art

Dr. Miriam Kienle discusses the unique worldwide history of mail art during this virtual lecture. 6 p.m., free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, Rollins College, facebook.com/cfamrollins

ONGOING

Feb. 6–March 14

Down the Rabbit Hole

Immersive, outdoors, Alice in Wonderland-inspired theatrical experience brought to you by Creative City Project. $22-$25. Mead Botanical Garden, 1300 S. Denning Drive, Winter Park, meadgarden.org

Through Feb. 14

Driving Miss Daisy

"I had the air conditioning checked. I don't know what for. You never allow me to turn it on." $48-$62 per table of two. Theatre West End, 15 W. First St., Sanford, theaterwestend.com

Feb. 4–18

Songs for a New World

Time-traversing musical from the pen of Tony Award-winner Jason Robert Brown. $18-$25. CFCArts Black Box Theatre, 260 SW Ivanhoe Blvd., cfcarts.com

MUSEUMS + GALLERIES

Through April 11

American Artists in the Southwest From the Melanson Holt Collection

Survey show presenting painters and printmakers who lived and worked in Taos and Santa Fe throughout the 20th century, including many indigenous artists. $5. Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St., mennellomuseum.org

Through Dec. 31

Art Encounters: Community or Chaos

Grouping of works from CFAM's collection reflecting on the system nature of racial injustice in the United States through a historical lens. Free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam

Through May 2

A Boundless Drop to a Boundless Ocean

This collaborative exhibition between OMA and the American University in Cairo brings you works by 21 U.S.-based artists of Arab and Iranian heritage. $15. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org

Through Feb. 5

But Before Bone Is Skin

Group art show loosely based around the themes explored in the novel Silver Sparrow. Curated by Jonell Logan, the art presents "questions notions of class and belonging, and the bonds and battles of women." Free. UCF Art Gallery, 12400 Aquarius Agora Drive, gallery.cah.ucf.edu

Through May 9

Drawing Connections: Inside the Minds of Italian Masters

Peer into the working methods of Old Masters like Cambiaso and Carracci in this archival collection of drawings and sketches. Free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam

Feb. 5–May 29

Jane Turner: The Evolution of an Artist

A retrospective exhibition of painting and sculpture from this self-taught Eatonville artist. Free. Hannibal Square Heritage Center, 642 W. New England Ave., Winter Park, hannibalsquareheritagecenter.org

Through Feb. 28

New Wild

Group exhibition from new, young Orlando-based arts collective the Solution. (You might recognize the work of members Genevieve DeMarco and Jamile B. Johnson from a recent cover of Orlando Weekly.) Free. Kissimmee City Hall, 101 Church St., Kissimmee, thesolutionart.com

Through May 8

One World: International Women Artists of Florida

A showcase of work from nine working artists across the state of Florida. Free. Crealdé School of Art, 600 St. Andrews Blvd., Winter Park, crealde.org

Through May 28

Pushing the Envelope: Mail Art from the Archives of American Art

Rarely seen artifacts from a hidden world of DIY "correspondence" art. Free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam

Through May 9

Rania Matar: On Either Side of the Window, Portraits During COVID-19

Lebanese American photographer Matar presents an affecting and very timely twist on the notion of a portrait. Free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam

Through March 7

Yesterday This Was Home: The Ocoee Massacre of 1920

Landmark exhibition marking the 100-year remembrance of the Ocoee Election Day Massacre, the largest incident of racist voting-day violence in U.S. history – a must-see historical overview for every Florida resident. $8. Orange County Regional History Center, 65 E. Central Blvd., thehistorycenter.org