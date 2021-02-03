Things to do in Orlando Feb. 3-9, 2021 

Safe, socially distanced, and virtual events around Orlando.
Thursday, Feb. 4
Front Porch Series: Bloody Jug Band
Outdoors "weekend warm-up" with the hell-raising Bloody Jug Band. 6 p.m., $15-$80. Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org
Thursday–Friday, Feb. 4–5
Art With a Change
CityArts goes "Live" on Facebook for 24 hours to raise funds for the Downtown Arts District. Check out artist talks, live performances, art classes and more. Noon, donations encouraged. CityArts, facebook.com/downtownartsdistrict/live_videos
Friday, Feb. 5
Oak Hill Drifters
Local roots music maestros headline Mills 50. 7 p.m., $10-$40. Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org
Saturday, Feb. 6
Frontyard Festival: Bohemian Rhapsody
They will rock you! 7 p.m., $5-$10. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org
Gerald Law II and the Clutch
This local jazz group performs work from recent albums and the multimedia project "Who We Are." 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $35-$140. Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org
Virginia Drive Live
Vendors, artists, shopping, entertainment, food trucks and more, masks required. 5 p.m., free. Virginia Drive, Ivanhoe Village, ivanhoevillage.org
Sunday, Feb. 7
Frontyard Festival: Classical Brunch: Broadway Meets Opera
The Orlando Opera chorus takes on some of Broadway's great vocal works ... over mimosas. Noon, $25-$50. Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org
In My Own Words: A Conversation With My Mom
Bernice Lerner interviews her mother, Holocaust survivor Ruth Mermelstein, for this live, virtual discussion series. 3 p.m., free. Holocaust Memorial Resource and Education Center of Florida, Maitland, holocaustedu.org
Zoe-Elizabeth McCray and Jessica Raspolich
McCray and Raspolich perform the "Blackbird," a program devoted to classical composers of color and arias written with a Black woman as narrator. 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., $25. Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., timucua.com
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Pushing the Envelope: Understanding Mail Art
Dr. Miriam Kienle discusses the unique worldwide history of mail art during this virtual lecture. 6 p.m., free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, Rollins College, facebook.com/cfamrollins
ONGOING
Feb. 6–March 14
Down the Rabbit Hole
Immersive, outdoors, Alice in Wonderland-inspired theatrical experience brought to you by Creative City Project. $22-$25. Mead Botanical Garden, 1300 S. Denning Drive, Winter Park, meadgarden.org
Through Feb. 14
Driving Miss Daisy
"I had the air conditioning checked. I don't know what for. You never allow me to turn it on." $48-$62 per table of two. Theatre West End, 15 W. First St., Sanford, theaterwestend.com
Feb. 4–18
Songs for a New World
Time-traversing musical from the pen of Tony Award-winner Jason Robert Brown. $18-$25. CFCArts Black Box Theatre, 260 SW Ivanhoe Blvd., cfcarts.com
MUSEUMS + GALLERIES
Through April 11
American Artists in the Southwest From the Melanson Holt Collection
Survey show presenting painters and printmakers who lived and worked in Taos and Santa Fe throughout the 20th century, including many indigenous artists. $5. Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St., mennellomuseum.org
Through Dec. 31
Art Encounters: Community or Chaos
Grouping of works from CFAM's collection reflecting on the system nature of racial injustice in the United States through a historical lens. Free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam
Through May 2
A Boundless Drop to a Boundless Ocean
This collaborative exhibition between OMA and the American University in Cairo brings you works by 21 U.S.-based artists of Arab and Iranian heritage. $15. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org
Through Feb. 5
But Before Bone Is Skin
Group art show loosely based around the themes explored in the novel Silver Sparrow. Curated by Jonell Logan, the art presents "questions notions of class and belonging, and the bonds and battles of women." Free. UCF Art Gallery, 12400 Aquarius Agora Drive, gallery.cah.ucf.edu
Through May 9
Drawing Connections: Inside the Minds of Italian Masters
Peer into the working methods of Old Masters like Cambiaso and Carracci in this archival collection of drawings and sketches. Free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam
Feb. 5–May 29
Jane Turner: The Evolution of an Artist
A retrospective exhibition of painting and sculpture from this self-taught Eatonville artist. Free. Hannibal Square Heritage Center, 642 W. New England Ave., Winter Park, hannibalsquareheritagecenter.org
Through Feb. 28
New Wild
Group exhibition from new, young Orlando-based arts collective the Solution. (You might recognize the work of members Genevieve DeMarco and Jamile B. Johnson from a recent cover of Orlando Weekly.) Free. Kissimmee City Hall, 101 Church St., Kissimmee, thesolutionart.com
Through May 8
One World: International Women Artists of Florida
A showcase of work from nine working artists across the state of Florida. Free. Crealdé School of Art, 600 St. Andrews Blvd., Winter Park, crealde.org
Through May 28
Pushing the Envelope: Mail Art from the Archives of American Art
Rarely seen artifacts from a hidden world of DIY "correspondence" art. Free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam
Through May 9
Rania Matar: On Either Side of the Window, Portraits During COVID-19
Lebanese American photographer Matar presents an affecting and very timely twist on the notion of a portrait. Free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam
Through March 7
Yesterday This Was Home: The Ocoee Massacre of 1920
Landmark exhibition marking the 100-year remembrance of the Ocoee Election Day Massacre, the largest incident of racist voting-day violence in U.S. history – a must-see historical overview for every Florida resident. $8. Orange County Regional History Center, 65 E. Central Blvd., thehistorycenter.org
