Things to do in Orlando, Feb. 3-8: Alice Cooper, Tool, Resonate Festival, Anti-Gala 

THURSDAY-MONDAY, FEB. 3-7
Resonate Festival
Six whole days devoted to Ludwig Van Beethoven, the original master of the power chord. Orlando Philharmonic's first-ever artist-in-residence, Stewart Goodyear, solos in all five Beethoven piano concertos — in just three concerts.
The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., orlandophil.org/resonate
, $35-$125
THURSDAY, FEB. 3
Harry Potter Book Night
Dress in your best wizarding robes, and get ready to celebrate 25 years of magic
6-8 p.m., Winter Park Library, 1052 W. Morse Blvd., Winter Park, 407-623-3300, free
click to enlarge FRIDAY, FEB. 4
- Photo by Nick Brandt from "This Empty World," courtesy Snap! Orlando
This Empty World
Snap! Orlando presents a new show by acclaimed photographer Nick Brandt. This Empty World
addresses the escalating destruction of the natural world at the hands of humans, a world where there is no longer space for animals to survive. Opening night Friday, Feb. 4; exhibition on view Feb. 5 through April 2.
7-10 p.m., Snap! Downtown, 420 E. Church St., free but reservation requested
FRIDAY-SATURDAY, FEB. 4-26
The Fantasticks
In a world of magic and moonlight, a young couple find their way back together, despite everything trying to keep them apart. Featuring Broadway legend Davis Gaines as the narrator, El Gallo, The Fantasticks
chronicles a timeless coming-of-age story about the peaks and valleys of young love. Orlando Shakes, 812 E. Rollins St., $27-$72
SATURDAY, FEB. 5
Gost
Sinister synthwave figure materializes at Will’s with support from True Body, new promising locals Pressure Kitten and Aeon Rings.
8 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., $15
SATURDAY, FEB. 5
Preston Hardwick, Damez
Experimental beats from two of the finest in the 407.
10 p.m., Lil Indie’s, 1042 N. Mills Ave., free
SATURDAY, FEB. 5
Incantation, Nile, Sanguisugabogg
A night of death metal luminaries young and old. One for the hardcore, though Nile’s immersion in Egyptian mythology is entertaining no matter who is listening.
7 p.m., Haven Lounge, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park, $25
SATURDAY, FEB. 5
Heather McMahan
Your favorite high-functioning hot mess, comedian Heather McMahan, is live, liberated and lubed up, doing the most and the least at the same damn time.
8 p.m., Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., $30-$80
SATURDAY, FEB. 5
Theo Von
Von recently released a comedy special on Netflix called Regular People,
which was filmed at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. He's back at it with his "Return of the Rat Tour."
7 p.m., Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., $29.50-$220
click to enlarge SATURDAY, FEB. 5
- Winter Park Library | photo courtesy Adjaye Associates
Love Your Library Gala
Grand Opening party for the swanky new library, an outdoor evening under the stars with fine dining, live entertainment (Michael Andrew and Swingerhead), craft cocktails and libations, and a lakeside fireworks display, all to benefit the Winter Park Library's Annual Fund.
6-10 p.m., Winter Park Library, 1052 W. Morse Blvd., Winter Park, 407-623-3277, $250
SATURDAY, FEB. 5
The Anti-Gala
Is it possible to raise money for the community without wearing heels and an evening gown? How about while you've got a red Solo cup in your hand? Proceeds from this event will benefit the Hope for More Foundation & Pace Center for Girls Orange.
7-11 p.m., Fields BMW, 963 N. Wymore Road, Winter Park, $150
click to enlarge SUNDAY, FEB. 6
- Claire Vandiver | photo by Cgod1
Claire Vandiver
Claire Vandiver's celebrates the release of her EP, which pairs raw, lyrical tales of heartbreak with shimmering, hazy dream-pop atmospherics. With guests Gary Lazer Eyes, Don Ugly and Heather DeSanctis.
7 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., $8
MONDAY, FEB. 7
A Protean Ensemble
Multi-instrumentalist Syoma Klochko leads an ad-hoc ensemble of skilled players through an evening of free improvisation.
8 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., $5
TUESDAY, FEB. 8
Tool
7:30 p.m., Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., $62-$146.50
TUESDAY, FEB. 8
Alice Cooper
The original Motor City shock rocker breaks out the guillotine one more time.
8 p.m., Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., $46.50-$103
–
