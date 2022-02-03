Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

February 03, 2022 Arts & Culture » Arts Stories & Interviews

alice-copper-via-wbebsite-1.jpg

Alice Cooper | courtesy photo

Things to do in Orlando, Feb. 3-8: Alice Cooper, Tool, Resonate Festival, Anti-Gala 

By and

Our editors' selections of the best events this week.


THURSDAY-MONDAY, FEB. 3-7
Resonate Festival
Six whole days devoted to Ludwig Van Beethoven, the original master of the power chord. Orlando Philharmonic's first-ever artist-in-residence, Stewart Goodyear, solos in all five Beethoven piano concertos — in just three concerts.
The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., orlandophil.org/resonate, $35-$125

THURSDAY, FEB. 3
Harry Potter Book Night
Dress in your best wizarding robes, and get ready to celebrate 25 years of magic 
6-8 p.m., Winter Park Library, 1052 W. Morse Blvd., Winter Park, 407-623-3300, free



click to enlarge PHOTO BY NICK BRANDT FROM "THIS EMPTY WORLD," COURTESY SNAP! ORLANDO
  • Photo by Nick Brandt from "This Empty World," courtesy Snap! Orlando
FRIDAY, FEB. 4
This Empty World
Snap! Orlando presents a new show by acclaimed photographer Nick Brandt. This Empty World addresses the escalating destruction of the natural world at the hands of humans, a world where there is no longer space for animals to survive. Opening night Friday, Feb. 4; exhibition on view Feb. 5 through April 2.
7-10 p.m., Snap! Downtown, 420 E. Church St., free but reservation requested

FRIDAY-SATURDAY, FEB. 4-26
The Fantasticks
In a world of magic and moonlight, a young couple find their way back together, despite everything trying to keep them apart. Featuring Broadway legend Davis Gaines as the narrator, El Gallo, The Fantasticks chronicles a timeless coming-of-age story about the peaks and valleys of young love. Orlando Shakes, 812 E. Rollins St., $27-$72

SATURDAY, FEB. 5
Gost
Sinister synthwave figure materializes at Will’s with support from True Body, new promising locals Pressure Kitten and Aeon Rings.
8 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., $15

SATURDAY, FEB. 5
Preston Hardwick, Damez
Experimental beats from two of the finest in the 407.
10 p.m., Lil Indie’s, 1042 N. Mills Ave., free

SATURDAY, FEB. 5
Incantation, Nile, Sanguisugabogg
A night of death metal luminaries young and old. One for the hardcore, though Nile’s immersion in Egyptian mythology is entertaining no matter who is listening.
7 p.m., Haven Lounge, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park, $25

SATURDAY, FEB. 5
Heather McMahan
Your favorite high-functioning hot mess, comedian Heather McMahan, is live, liberated and lubed up, doing the most and the least at the same damn time.
8 p.m., Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., $30-$80

SATURDAY, FEB. 5
Theo Von
Von recently released a comedy special on Netflix called Regular People, which was filmed at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. He's back at it with his "Return of the Rat Tour."
7 p.m., Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., $29.50-$220

click to enlarge WINTER PARK LIBRARY | PHOTO COURTESY ADJAYE ASSOCIATES
  • Winter Park Library | photo courtesy Adjaye Associates
SATURDAY, FEB. 5
Love Your Library Gala
Grand Opening party for the swanky new library, an outdoor evening under the stars with fine dining, live entertainment (Michael Andrew and Swingerhead), craft cocktails and libations, and a lakeside fireworks display, all to benefit the Winter Park Library's Annual Fund.
6-10 p.m., Winter Park Library, 1052 W. Morse Blvd., Winter Park, 407-623-3277, $250

SATURDAY, FEB. 5
The Anti-Gala
Is it possible to raise money for the community without wearing heels and an evening gown? How about while you've got a red Solo cup in your hand? Proceeds from this event will benefit the Hope for More Foundation & Pace Center for Girls Orange.
7-11 p.m., Fields BMW, 963 N. Wymore Road, Winter Park, $150

click to enlarge CLAIRE VANDIVER | PHOTO BY CGOD1
  • Claire Vandiver | photo by Cgod1
SUNDAY, FEB. 6
Claire Vandiver
Claire Vandiver's celebrates the release of her EP, which pairs raw, lyrical tales of heartbreak with shimmering, hazy dream-pop atmospherics. With guests Gary Lazer Eyes, Don Ugly and Heather DeSanctis.
7 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., $8

MONDAY, FEB. 7
A Protean Ensemble
Multi-instrumentalist Syoma Klochko leads an ad-hoc ensemble of skilled players through an evening of free improvisation.
8 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., $5

TUESDAY, FEB. 8
Tool
7:30 p.m., Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., $62-$146.50

TUESDAY, FEB. 8
Alice Cooper
The original Motor City shock rocker breaks out the guillotine one more time.
8 p.m., Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., $46.50-$103



