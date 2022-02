Things to do in Orlando, Feb. 3-8: Alice Cooper, Tool, Resonate Festival, Anti-Gala 

Our editors' selections of the best events this week.

Six whole days devoted to Ludwig Van Beethoven, the original master of the power chord. Orlando Philharmonic's first-ever artist-in-residence, Stewart Goodyear, solos in all five Beethoven piano concertos — in just three concerts.The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., orlandophil.org/resonate , $35-$125Dress in your best wizarding robes, and get ready to celebrate 25 years of magic6-8 p.m., Winter Park Library, 1052 W. Morse Blvd., Winter Park, 407-623-3300, freeSnap! Orlando presents a new show by acclaimed photographer Nick Brandt.addresses the escalating destruction of the natural world at the hands of humans, a world where there is no longer space for animals to survive. Opening night Friday, Feb. 4; exhibition on view Feb. 5 through April 2.In a world of magic and moonlight, a young couple find their way back together, despite everything trying to keep them apart. Featuring Broadway legend Davis Gaines as the narrator, El Gallo,chronicles a timeless coming-of-age story about the peaks and valleys of young love. Orlando Shakes, 812 E. Rollins St., $27-$72Sinister synthwave figure materializes at Will’s with support from True Body, new promising locals Pressure Kitten and Aeon Rings.8 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., $15Experimental beats from two of the finest in the 407.10 p.m., Lil Indie’s, 1042 N. Mills Ave., freeA night of death metal luminaries young and old. One for the hardcore, though Nile’s immersion in Egyptian mythology is entertaining no matter who is listening.7 p.m., Haven Lounge, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park, $25Your favorite high-functioning hot mess, comedian Heather McMahan, is live, liberated and lubed up, doing the most and the least at the same damn time.8 p.m., Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., $30-$80Von recently released a comedy special on Netflix calledwhich was filmed at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. He's back at it with his "Return of the Rat Tour."7 p.m., Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., $29.50-$220Grand Opening party for the swanky new library, an outdoor evening under the stars with fine dining, live entertainment (Michael Andrew and Swingerhead), craft cocktails and libations, and a lakeside fireworks display, all to benefit the Winter Park Library's Annual Fund.6-10 p.m., Winter Park Library, 1052 W. Morse Blvd., Winter Park, 407-623-3277, $250 The Anti-Gala

Is it possible to raise money for the community without wearing heels and an evening gown? How about while you've got a red Solo cup in your hand? Proceeds from this event will benefit the Hope for More Foundation & Pace Center for Girls Orange.7-11 p.m., Fields BMW, 963 N. Wymore Road, Winter Park, $150Claire Vandiver's celebrates the release of her EP, which pairs raw, lyrical tales of heartbreak with shimmering, hazy dream-pop atmospherics. With guests Gary Lazer Eyes, Don Ugly and Heather DeSanctis.7 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., $8Multi-instrumentalist Syoma Klochko leads an ad-hoc ensemble of skilled players through an evening of free improvisation.8 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., $57:30 p.m., Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., $62-$146.50The original Motor City shock rocker breaks out the guillotine one more time.8 p.m., Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., $46.50-$103