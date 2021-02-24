Things to do in Orlando, Feb. 24-March 2, 2021: Danez Smith, Monster Jam, and Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 5 

Our picks of the week for safe, socially distanced, and virtual events
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 24
Muriel Anderson
Composer and "harp guitarist" Anderson is an actual champion fingerstyle guitar player, and will take you on a sensory journey with her playing matched to dazzling visual backdrops. Livestreaming option also available. 7 p.m., $5-$25. Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., timucua.com
THURSDAY, FEB. 25
Celebrating African American Culture in Art, Music and Dance
Virtual Black History Month event featuring the Standing Ovation Dance troupe, the Jazz Orchestra at Dr. Phillips Center and local artist Chris Santos giving a tour of his current exhibition at CityArts, Roots/Raizes. 6 p.m., free. Central Florida Urban League, cful.org
Front Porch Series featuring Midnight Ramblers
Rockabilly survivors the Midnight Ramblers headline the Plaza Live's outdoor stage. Fun fact: This band once opened for the almighty Cramps. 6:30 p.m., $15-$80. Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org
SATURDAY, FEB. 27
Danez Smith
Virtual event where author and spoken-word performer Smith will read from their newest book — and finalist for the National Book Critics Circle award — Homie. Following the reading there will be a Q&A. 4 p.m., free. Hosted by Valencia College and the University of Central Florida, tinyurl.com/smithdanez
Opera Orlando Presents The Secret River
This virtual storytime event pulls the curtain back on Orlando Opera and their upcoming production The Secret River, a commissioned work based on the Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings novel of the same name. 11 a.m., free. Orange County Library System, ocls.info
SATURDAY-SUNDAY, FEB. 27-28
Monster Jam
Grave Digger and his four-wheeled friends take over downtown for a socially distanced smash-a-thon. $25-$80. Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place, monsterjam.com
SUNDAY, FEB. 28
Frontyard Festival: Ángel López Featuring Metro Latino
Rise and shine! This daytime event is billed as a "Salsa brunch," and the main course on the auditory menu is Latin Grammy winner Ángel López backed by the 11-piece Metro Latino. Noon, $15. Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org
MONDAY, MARCH 1
Beethoven's "Emperor" Concerto
Guest conductor Corrado Rovaris leads the Orlando Philharmonic through a program of Mozart, Vasks and Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 5 at the Phil's Plaza Live home base. 7 p.m., $10-$25. Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., orlandophil.org
ONGOING:
THROUGH MARCH 25
Down the Rabbit Hole
Immersive, outdoors, Alice in Wonderland-inspired theatrical experience brought to you by Creative City Project. $22-$25. Mead Botanical Garden, 1300 S. Denning Drive, Winter Park, meadgarden.org
FEB. 26-MARCH 14
End of the Rainbow
Experience Judy Garland in the midst of one of her iconic comebacks in Peter Quilter's Tony-nominated Broadway play. $48-$64 for a two-person table. Theater West End, 115 W. First St., Sanford, theaterwestend.com
THROUGH MARCH 21
Josephine
Orlando Shakes' first in-person production of 2021 is based on the life of Josephine Baker. $70 for a two-person table. Darden Courtyard, Lowndes Shakespeare Center, 812 E. Rollins St., orlandoshakes.org
FEB. 26-APRIL 4
Mamma Mia
It's impossible to watch this jukebox musical without giving in to the pure campy joy of it. $11-$30. Athens Theatre, 124 E. Florida Ave., DeLand, athensdeland.com
MUSEUMS + GALLERIES:
THROUGH APRIL 11
American Artists in the Southwest from the Melanson Holt Collection
Work by painters and printmakers who lived in Taos and Santa Fe throughout the 20th century, including many indigenous artists. $5. Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St., mennellomuseum.org
THROUGH JUNE 30
American Journey: Two
Centuries of Art and Culture
Explore the ever-changing visions of America in art drawn from OMA's permanent collection. $15. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org
THROUGH DEC. 31
Art Encounters: Community or Chaos
Works from CFAM's collection reflecting on the systemic nature of racial injustice in the United States. Free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam
THROUGH MAY 2
A Boundless Drop to a Boundless Ocean
This collaborative exhibition between OMA and the American University in Cairo brings you works by 21 U.S.-based artists of Arab and Iranian heritage. $15. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org
THROUGH MAY 29
Jane Turner: The Evolution of an Artist
A retrospective exhibition of painting and sculpture from this self-taught Eatonville artist. Free. Hannibal Square Heritage Center, 642 W. New England Ave., Winter Park, hannibalsquareheritagecenter.org
THROUGH FEB. 28
New Wild
Group exhibition from young Orlando-based arts collective the Solution. Free. Kissimmee City Hall, 101 Church St., Kissimmee, thesolutionart.com
THROUGH MAY 8
One World: International Women Artists of Florida
A showcase of work from nine working artists across the state of Florida. Free. Crealdé School of Art, 600 St. Andrews Blvd., Winter Park, crealde.org
THROUGH MARCH 3
Paper House
Exhibition showcasing the thesis work of MFA candidates in the UCF School of Visual Arts and Design. Free. UCF Art Gallery, 12400 Aquarius Agora Drive, gallery.cah.ucf.edu
THROUGH MAY 28
Pushing the Envelope: Mail Art From the Archives of American Art
Inside the hidden world of DIY "correspondence" art. (Read more about the exhibit on page 22.) Free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam
THROUGH MAY 9
Rania Matar: On Either Side of the Window, Portraits During COVID-19
Lebanese American photographer Matar presents an affecting and very timely twist on the notion of a portrait. Free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam
THROUGH APRIL 11
Robert Reedy: Revival
An exhibition of painting, sculpture, ceramics, metalwork and collage from this unique Orlando artist. $10. Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens, 633 Osceola Ave., Winter Park, polasek.org
THROUGH MAY 2
Second Chance: Artwork by Bryce Hammond
Artist and educator Hammond presents a collection of mixed-media work that was completely reimagined and reworked as a reaction to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. $10. Museum of
Art DeLand, 600 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand, moartdeland.org
THROUGH FEB. 28
Themers and Dreamers
Multimedia group exhibition of art from local Imagineers and creative staff from Disney and Universal Studios, many of who were laid off due to the pandemic. Free. Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd., ocls.info
THROUGH MARCH 7
Yesterday This Was Home: The Ocoee Massacre of 1920
Landmark exhibition marking the 100-year remembrance of the Ocoee Election Day Massacre, the largest incident of racist voting-day violence in U.S. history. A must-see. $8. Orange County Regional History Center, 65 E. Central Blvd., thehistorycenter.org
