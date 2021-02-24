Things to do in Orlando, Feb. 24-March 2, 2021: Danez Smith, Monster Jam, and Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 5 

Our picks of the week for safe, socially distanced, and virtual events

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 24

Muriel Anderson

Composer and "harp guitarist" Anderson is an actual champion fingerstyle guitar player, and will take you on a sensory journey with her playing matched to dazzling visual backdrops. Livestreaming option also available. 7 p.m., $5-$25. Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., timucua.com

THURSDAY, FEB. 25

Celebrating African American Culture in Art, Music and Dance

Virtual Black History Month event featuring the Standing Ovation Dance troupe, the Jazz Orchestra at Dr. Phillips Center and local artist Chris Santos giving a tour of his current exhibition at CityArts, Roots/Raizes. 6 p.m., free. Central Florida Urban League, cful.org



Front Porch Series featuring Midnight Ramblers

Rockabilly survivors the Midnight Ramblers headline the Plaza Live's outdoor stage. Fun fact: This band once opened for the almighty Cramps. 6:30 p.m., $15-$80. Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org

SATURDAY, FEB. 27

Danez Smith

Virtual event where author and spoken-word performer Smith will read from their newest book — and finalist for the National Book Critics Circle award — Homie. Following the reading there will be a Q&A. 4 p.m., free. Hosted by Valencia College and the University of Central Florida, tinyurl.com/smithdanez



Opera Orlando Presents The Secret River

This virtual storytime event pulls the curtain back on Orlando Opera and their upcoming production The Secret River, a commissioned work based on the Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings novel of the same name. 11 a.m., free. Orange County Library System, ocls.info

SATURDAY-SUNDAY, FEB. 27-28

Monster Jam

Grave Digger and his four-wheeled friends take over downtown for a socially distanced smash-a-thon. $25-$80. Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place, monsterjam.com

SUNDAY, FEB. 28

Frontyard Festival: Ángel López Featuring Metro Latino

Rise and shine! This daytime event is billed as a "Salsa brunch," and the main course on the auditory menu is Latin Grammy winner Ángel López backed by the 11-piece Metro Latino. Noon, $15. Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org

MONDAY, MARCH 1

Beethoven's "Emperor" Concerto

Guest conductor Corrado Rovaris leads the Orlando Philharmonic through a program of Mozart, Vasks and Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 5 at the Phil's Plaza Live home base. 7 p.m., $10-$25. Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., orlandophil.org

ONGOING:

THROUGH MARCH 25

Down the Rabbit Hole

Immersive, outdoors, Alice in Wonderland-inspired theatrical experience brought to you by Creative City Project. $22-$25. Mead Botanical Garden, 1300 S. Denning Drive, Winter Park, meadgarden.org

FEB. 26-MARCH 14

End of the Rainbow

Experience Judy Garland in the midst of one of her iconic comebacks in Peter Quilter's Tony-nominated Broadway play. $48-$64 for a two-person table. Theater West End, 115 W. First St., Sanford, theaterwestend.com

THROUGH MARCH 21

Josephine

Orlando Shakes' first in-person production of 2021 is based on the life of Josephine Baker. $70 for a two-person table. Darden Courtyard, Lowndes Shakespeare Center, 812 E. Rollins St., orlandoshakes.org

FEB. 26-APRIL 4

Mamma Mia

It's impossible to watch this jukebox musical without giving in to the pure campy joy of it. $11-$30. Athens Theatre, 124 E. Florida Ave., DeLand, athensdeland.com

MUSEUMS + GALLERIES:

THROUGH APRIL 11

American Artists in the Southwest from the Melanson Holt Collection

Work by painters and printmakers who lived in Taos and Santa Fe throughout the 20th century, including many indigenous artists. $5. Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St., mennellomuseum.org

THROUGH JUNE 30

American Journey: Two

Centuries of Art and Culture

Explore the ever-changing visions of America in art drawn from OMA's permanent collection. $15. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org

THROUGH DEC. 31

Art Encounters: Community or Chaos

Works from CFAM's collection reflecting on the systemic nature of racial injustice in the United States. Free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam

THROUGH MAY 2

A Boundless Drop to a Boundless Ocean

This collaborative exhibition between OMA and the American University in Cairo brings you works by 21 U.S.-based artists of Arab and Iranian heritage. $15. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org

THROUGH MAY 29

Jane Turner: The Evolution of an Artist

A retrospective exhibition of painting and sculpture from this self-taught Eatonville artist. Free. Hannibal Square Heritage Center, 642 W. New England Ave., Winter Park, hannibalsquareheritagecenter.org

THROUGH FEB. 28

New Wild

Group exhibition from young Orlando-based arts collective the Solution. Free. Kissimmee City Hall, 101 Church St., Kissimmee, thesolutionart.com

THROUGH MAY 8

One World: International Women Artists of Florida

A showcase of work from nine working artists across the state of Florida. Free. Crealdé School of Art, 600 St. Andrews Blvd., Winter Park, crealde.org

THROUGH MARCH 3

Paper House

Exhibition showcasing the thesis work of MFA candidates in the UCF School of Visual Arts and Design. Free. UCF Art Gallery, 12400 Aquarius Agora Drive, gallery.cah.ucf.edu

THROUGH MAY 28

Pushing the Envelope: Mail Art From the Archives of American Art

Inside the hidden world of DIY "correspondence" art. (Read more about the exhibit on page 22.) Free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam

THROUGH MAY 9

Rania Matar: On Either Side of the Window, Portraits During COVID-19

Lebanese American photographer Matar presents an affecting and very timely twist on the notion of a portrait. Free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam

THROUGH APRIL 11

Robert Reedy: Revival

An exhibition of painting, sculpture, ceramics, metalwork and collage from this unique Orlando artist. $10. Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens, 633 Osceola Ave., Winter Park, polasek.org

THROUGH MAY 2

Second Chance: Artwork by Bryce Hammond

Artist and educator Hammond presents a collection of mixed-media work that was completely reimagined and reworked as a reaction to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. $10. Museum of

Art DeLand, 600 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand, moartdeland.org

THROUGH FEB. 28

Themers and Dreamers

Multimedia group exhibition of art from local Imagineers and creative staff from Disney and Universal Studios, many of who were laid off due to the pandemic. Free. Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd., ocls.info

THROUGH MARCH 7

Yesterday This Was Home: The Ocoee Massacre of 1920

Landmark exhibition marking the 100-year remembrance of the Ocoee Election Day Massacre, the largest incident of racist voting-day violence in U.S. history. A must-see. $8. Orange County Regional History Center, 65 E. Central Blvd., thehistorycenter.org