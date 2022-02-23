Things to do in Orlando, Feb. 23-27: Lucinda Williams, Sanford Porchfest, Whiskey Business, Sam Flax Wall Project, Rally for Our Rights 

click to enlarge image courtesy Sam Flax

Last chance to see this mural by Andrew Spear before it's painted over on Saturday!



Wednesday, Feb. 23

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

World-renowned Black modern dance troupe performs at the Steinmetz. Should be a feast for the eyes and ears. 7:30 p.m., Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $39-$125

Thursday, Feb. 24

Art Speaks: A Celebration of Black Architects, Artists and Designers

Showcase featuring the unique talents and skills of our community’s Black architects, artists and designers. 10 a.m., Orlando Science Center, 777 E. Princeton St., osc.org, $21

Lucinda Williams

Williams brings her hard-luck anthems to Orlando for a headlining appearance in between a stint on the “Outlaw Cruise.” Honestly, sounds like we got the better end of the live bargain. 8 p.m., The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org, $29-$75

The Wonder Years

Pop-punk band celebrates the twin anniversaries of album The Upsides & Suburbia with full album sets. 6 p.m., House of Blues, Disney Springs, houseofblues.com/orlando, $27.50-$65

Thursday, Feb. 24-Sunday, Feb. 27

Dirtybird CampInn

When a music festival and a resort collide, you get the Dirtybird CampInn. Expect nonstop music and DJs, pool games, brunch with beats and a mobile DJ cart that shifts around the resort. Wyndham Orlando Resort, 8001 International Drive, dirtybirdrecords.com, $200-$300

Thursday, Feb. 24-Sunday, March 6

Disney’s "Frozen"

For the first time in forever, Disney’s Frozen musical will open in Orlando. The Broadway show will make its inaugural local performance run with all the familiar hits and a few new songs. Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $40-$160

Friday, Feb. 25

Small Black

Touring bill of cinematic and swooning synth-pop worthies. Don’t sleep on this under-the-radar bill. 8 p.m., Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, $15

Whiskey Business

Sip on some whisky while sampling dishes from Bulla Gastrobar and Jimmy Hula's. Whisky, bourbon and rye will range from local distilleries to single malts from Scotland. 6 p.m., Cheyenne Saloon, 128 W. Church St., whiskeybusinessorlando.com, $62.35

Saturday, Feb. 26

Andy Shauf

Young and hotly tipped singer-songwriter Shauf has been raking in the favorable comparisons to Elliott Smith and Nick Drake. 6 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave., beachamorlando.com, $20

Circuit Church

Outdoors electronics explorations courtesy Jacksonville’s Creep City, Pressurewave and She Dreamed in Pixels. 7 p.m., The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St., instagram.com/circuit_church, free

Mardi Gras 2022 German Style

Enjoy a fun-filled evening complete with dinner, drinks, a costume contest, and music by the Europa Band. 5 p.m., German American Society of Central Florida, 381 Orange Lane, Casselberry, orlandogermanclub.com, $10-$23

Rally For Our Collective Rights

Rally protesting the anti-LGBTQ legislation currently pending in the Florida legislature. Event sponsored by Bros in Convos, Equality Florida, One Orlando Alliance and more. Noon, Orlando City Hall, 400 S. Orange Ave., brosinconvo.org, free

The Sam Flax Wall Project

“Orlando’s largest” daylong mural event returns with 14 artists — including Boy Kong and Andrew Spear — doing their thing along with music, food trucks and more. 10 a.m., Sam Flax of Orlando, 1800 E. Colonial Drive, samflaxorlando.com, free

Sanford Porchfest

The fifth iteration of this Sanford staple promises 50 bands performing in front of 12 historic homes. Great for the local music fiend and casual family outing alike. 11 a.m., 800 S. Park Ave., Sanford, sanfordporchfest.org, free

Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 26-27

Orlando Taco Festival

Get ready for serious taco and beverage action from over 26 food vendors, a margarita bar and a “Tequila Expo.” Other enticements include Lucha Libre wrestling and chili pepper and taco eating contest. sDrive Shack Orlando, 7285 Corner Drive, eventbrite.com, $14.99-$59.99

Sunday, Feb. 27

Joy-Filled Noise: A Musical Celebration of Black History\Music director Kevin Harris leads a vocal and instrumental ensemble of some of the region's top talent in a survey of Black American music, from the South African hymn "Siyahamba" to African American spirituals, jazz, blues and gospel songs old and new. 7:30 p.m., Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., timucua.com, $20 suggested donation

The 7th Annual MLK Concert: "The Promised Land"

The Promised Land" musical program is produced and directed by Grammy award-winner Dr. Jeffery Redding with Dr. Kelly Miller and Dr. Terrance Lane; and featuring UCF Gospel Singers, UCF University Singers and UCF Women's Choir. 6 p.m., Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave, drphillipscenter.org, free