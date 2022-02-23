Things to do in Orlando, Feb. 23-27: Lucinda Williams, Sanford Porchfest, Whiskey Business, Sam Flax Wall Project, Rally for Our Rights 

Wednesday, Feb. 23
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
World-renowned Black modern dance troupe performs at the Steinmetz. Should be a feast for the eyes and ears. 7:30 p.m., Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $39-$125
Thursday, Feb. 24
Art Speaks: A Celebration of Black Architects, Artists and Designers
Showcase featuring the unique talents and skills of our community’s Black architects, artists and designers. 10 a.m., Orlando Science Center, 777 E. Princeton St., osc.org, $21
Lucinda Williams
Williams brings her hard-luck anthems to Orlando for a headlining appearance in between a stint on the “Outlaw Cruise.” Honestly, sounds like we got the better end of the live bargain. 8 p.m., The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org, $29-$75
The Wonder Years
Pop-punk band celebrates the twin anniversaries of album The Upsides & Suburbia with full album sets. 6 p.m., House of Blues, Disney Springs, houseofblues.com/orlando, $27.50-$65
Thursday, Feb. 24-Sunday, Feb. 27
Dirtybird CampInn
When a music festival and a resort collide, you get the Dirtybird CampInn. Expect nonstop music and DJs, pool games, brunch with beats and a mobile DJ cart that shifts around the resort. Wyndham Orlando Resort, 8001 International Drive, dirtybirdrecords.com, $200-$300
Thursday, Feb. 24-Sunday, March 6
Disney’s "Frozen"
For the first time in forever, Disney’s Frozen musical will open in Orlando. The Broadway show will make its inaugural local performance run with all the familiar hits and a few new songs. Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $40-$160
Friday, Feb. 25
Small Black
Touring bill of cinematic and swooning synth-pop worthies. Don’t sleep on this under-the-radar bill. 8 p.m., Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, $15
Whiskey Business
Sip on some whisky while sampling dishes from Bulla Gastrobar and Jimmy Hula's. Whisky, bourbon and rye will range from local distilleries to single malts from Scotland. 6 p.m., Cheyenne Saloon, 128 W. Church St., whiskeybusinessorlando.com, $62.35
Saturday, Feb. 26
Andy Shauf
Young and hotly tipped singer-songwriter Shauf has been raking in the favorable comparisons to Elliott Smith and Nick Drake. 6 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave., beachamorlando.com, $20
Circuit Church
Outdoors electronics explorations courtesy Jacksonville’s Creep City, Pressurewave and She Dreamed in Pixels. 7 p.m., The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St., instagram.com/circuit_church, free
Mardi Gras 2022 German Style
Enjoy a fun-filled evening complete with dinner, drinks, a costume contest, and music by the Europa Band. 5 p.m., German American Society of Central Florida, 381 Orange Lane, Casselberry, orlandogermanclub.com, $10-$23
Rally For Our Collective Rights
Rally protesting the anti-LGBTQ legislation currently pending in the Florida legislature. Event sponsored by Bros in Convos, Equality Florida, One Orlando Alliance and more. Noon, Orlando City Hall, 400 S. Orange Ave., brosinconvo.org, free
The Sam Flax Wall Project
“Orlando’s largest” daylong mural event returns with 14 artists — including Boy Kong and Andrew Spear — doing their thing along with music, food trucks and more. 10 a.m., Sam Flax of Orlando, 1800 E. Colonial Drive, samflaxorlando.com, free
Sanford Porchfest
The fifth iteration of this Sanford staple promises 50 bands performing in front of 12 historic homes. Great for the local music fiend and casual family outing alike. 11 a.m., 800 S. Park Ave., Sanford, sanfordporchfest.org, free
Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 26-27
Orlando Taco Festival
Get ready for serious taco and beverage action from over 26 food vendors, a margarita bar and a “Tequila Expo.” Other enticements include Lucha Libre wrestling and chili pepper and taco eating contest. sDrive Shack Orlando, 7285 Corner Drive, eventbrite.com, $14.99-$59.99
Sunday, Feb. 27
Joy-Filled Noise: A Musical Celebration of Black History\Music director Kevin Harris leads a vocal and instrumental ensemble of some of the region's top talent in a survey of Black American music, from the South African hymn "Siyahamba" to African American spirituals, jazz, blues and gospel songs old and new. 7:30 p.m., Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., timucua.com, $20 suggested donation
The 7th Annual MLK Concert: "The Promised Land"
The Promised Land" musical program is produced and directed by Grammy award-winner Dr. Jeffery Redding with Dr. Kelly Miller and Dr. Terrance Lane; and featuring UCF Gospel Singers, UCF University Singers and UCF Women's Choir. 6 p.m., Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave, drphillipscenter.org, free
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at [email protected].
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.