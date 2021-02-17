Things to do in Orlando, Feb. 17-23: reggae royalty, vintage punk flyers, levitation sessions 

Our picks of the week for safe, socially distanced, or virtual events
Thursday, Feb. 18
Front Porch Series featuring Best in Brass: New Orleans Brass Band
Get a taste of Mardi Gras right here in Orlando at the outdoor stage in front of the Plaza Live. The NOBB is a group of Central Floridian jazz and brass prodigies who pay tribute to the second-line sounds of the Big Easy. 6:30 p.m., $15-$80. Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org
Thursday, Feb. 18
Third Thursday at CityArts
Featuring Chris Santos' new solo exhibition Roots/Raizes, curated by Sorcha Baty, as well as work by Julio Sanchez, Ryan Otero Price and more. 5 p.m., free. CityArts, 39 S. Magnolia Ave., 407-648-7060, orlandoslice.com
Friday, Feb. 19
Frontyard Festival: The Wailers featuring Julian Marley
Reggae royalty the Wailers featuring Julian Marley will be taking center stage with a semi-acoustic performance. Expect to hear some songs from their Grammy-nominated newest album, One World. 7:30 p.m., $25-$50. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org
Friday, Feb. 19
Orlando Punk Archive Flyer Gallery and Swap Meet.
The walls of Will's will get a retro coating of vintage Orlando show flyers and gig posters for an event that's part pop-up art show, part living archive. There will also be a swap meet of local music past and present. 6 p.m., free. Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org
Friday, Feb. 19
Philippe Lemm Trio
Drummer Philippe Lemm and his two comrades play a limited capacity return show at the Timucua house — with a livestream component offered as well. The New York trio have turned heads at jazz festivals around the world. 7 p.m., $5-$25. Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., timucua.com
Saturday, Feb. 20
Frontyard Festival: Through Unity, We Shall Overcome
Grammy Award–winning music educator Dr. Jeffery Redding directs an all-star community choir that includes singers from UCF, Jones High School, Garden Choir and more. The Aeolians Chorus from Oakwood University will also perform virtually. 7 p.m., free. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org
Saturday, Feb. 20
Dead Meadow: Levitation Sessions
Psych-rock stompers Dead Meadow convened last autumn to record a greatest-hits set for both a live album and video, and that film will be screened (or streamed) as a one-night only outdoor event at Dirty Laundry. 7 p.m., $5-$20. Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org
Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 20-21
Carnival of the Animals
One for the kids! Saint-Saëns' musical suite summoning up a whole world's worth of animal sounds through musical instruments will be performed by the Orlando Phil during this weekend run at the Plaza Live. Various times, $10. Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., orlandophil.org
Sunday, Feb. 21
Mayhem on Mills: Weird Science
Gonzo local pro-wrestling outfit returns after a year with an outdoors, socially distanced event featuring a heavyweight crew of Florida independent wrestling talents. Also, it's the inaugural event at the new "Carlotta's Culture Park" space, aka the car lot next to Will's. 3 p.m., $20. Carlotta's Culture Park, 1000 N. Mills Ave., twitter.com/mayhemonmills
