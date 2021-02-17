HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

February 17, 2021

The Wailers featuring Julian Marley

photo courtesy Dr. Phillips Center

The Wailers featuring Julian Marley

Things to do in Orlando, Feb. 17-23: reggae royalty, vintage punk flyers, levitation sessions 

By

Our picks of the week for safe, socially distanced, or virtual events

Thursday, Feb. 18
Front Porch Series featuring Best in Brass: New Orleans Brass Band
Get a taste of Mardi Gras right here in Orlando at the outdoor stage in front of the Plaza Live. The NOBB is a group of Central Floridian jazz and brass prodigies who pay tribute to the second-line sounds of the Big Easy. 6:30 p.m., $15-$80. Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org

Thursday, Feb. 18
Third Thursday at CityArts
Featuring Chris Santos' new solo exhibition Roots/Raizes, curated by Sorcha Baty, as well as work by Julio Sanchez, Ryan Otero Price and more. 5 p.m., free. CityArts, 39 S. Magnolia Ave., 407-648-7060, orlandoslice.com

Friday, Feb. 19
Frontyard Festival: The Wailers featuring Julian Marley
Reggae royalty the Wailers featuring Julian Marley will be taking center stage with a semi-acoustic performance. Expect to hear some songs from their Grammy-nominated newest album, One World. 7:30 p.m., $25-$50. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

Friday, Feb. 19
Orlando Punk Archive Flyer Gallery and Swap Meet.
The walls of Will's will get a retro coating of vintage Orlando show flyers and gig posters for an event that's part pop-up art show, part living archive. There will also be a swap meet of local music past and present. 6 p.m., free. Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org

Friday, Feb. 19
Philippe Lemm Trio
Drummer Philippe Lemm and his two comrades play a limited capacity return show at the Timucua house — with a livestream component offered as well. The New York trio have turned heads at jazz festivals around the world. 7 p.m., $5-$25. Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., timucua.com

Saturday, Feb. 20
Frontyard Festival: Through Unity, We Shall Overcome
Grammy Award–winning music educator Dr. Jeffery Redding directs an all-star community choir that includes singers from UCF, Jones High School, Garden Choir and more. The Aeolians Chorus from Oakwood University will also perform virtually. 7 p.m., free. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

Saturday, Feb. 20
Dead Meadow: Levitation Sessions
Psych-rock stompers Dead Meadow convened last autumn to record a greatest-hits set for both a live album and video, and that film will be screened (or streamed) as a one-night only outdoor event at Dirty Laundry. 7 p.m., $5-$20. Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org

Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 20-21
Carnival of the Animals
One for the kids! Saint-Saëns' musical suite summoning up a whole world's worth of animal sounds through musical instruments will be performed by the Orlando Phil during this weekend run at the Plaza Live. Various times, $10. Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., orlandophil.org

Sunday, Feb. 21
Mayhem on Mills: Weird Science
Gonzo local pro-wrestling outfit returns after a year with an outdoors, socially distanced event featuring a heavyweight crew of Florida independent wrestling talents. Also, it's the inaugural event at the new "Carlotta's Culture Park" space, aka the car lot next to Will's. 3 p.m., $20. Carlotta's Culture Park, 1000 N. Mills Ave., twitter.com/mayhemonmills

February 17, 2021

