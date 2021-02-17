Things to do in Orlando, Feb. 17-23: reggae royalty, vintage punk flyers, levitation sessions 

Our picks of the week for safe, socially distanced, or virtual events

Thursday, Feb. 18

Front Porch Series featuring Best in Brass: New Orleans Brass Band

Get a taste of Mardi Gras right here in Orlando at the outdoor stage in front of the Plaza Live. The NOBB is a group of Central Floridian jazz and brass prodigies who pay tribute to the second-line sounds of the Big Easy. 6:30 p.m., $15-$80. Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org

Thursday, Feb. 18

Third Thursday at CityArts

Featuring Chris Santos' new solo exhibition Roots/Raizes, curated by Sorcha Baty, as well as work by Julio Sanchez, Ryan Otero Price and more. 5 p.m., free. CityArts, 39 S. Magnolia Ave., 407-648-7060, orlandoslice.com

Friday, Feb. 19

Frontyard Festival: The Wailers featuring Julian Marley

Reggae royalty the Wailers featuring Julian Marley will be taking center stage with a semi-acoustic performance. Expect to hear some songs from their Grammy-nominated newest album, One World. 7:30 p.m., $25-$50. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

Friday, Feb. 19

Orlando Punk Archive Flyer Gallery and Swap Meet.

The walls of Will's will get a retro coating of vintage Orlando show flyers and gig posters for an event that's part pop-up art show, part living archive. There will also be a swap meet of local music past and present. 6 p.m., free. Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org

Friday, Feb. 19

Philippe Lemm Trio

Drummer Philippe Lemm and his two comrades play a limited capacity return show at the Timucua house — with a livestream component offered as well. The New York trio have turned heads at jazz festivals around the world. 7 p.m., $5-$25. Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., timucua.com

Saturday, Feb. 20

Frontyard Festival: Through Unity, We Shall Overcome

Grammy Award–winning music educator Dr. Jeffery Redding directs an all-star community choir that includes singers from UCF, Jones High School, Garden Choir and more. The Aeolians Chorus from Oakwood University will also perform virtually. 7 p.m., free. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

Saturday, Feb. 20

Dead Meadow: Levitation Sessions

Psych-rock stompers Dead Meadow convened last autumn to record a greatest-hits set for both a live album and video, and that film will be screened (or streamed) as a one-night only outdoor event at Dirty Laundry. 7 p.m., $5-$20. Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org

Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 20-21

Carnival of the Animals

One for the kids! Saint-Saëns' musical suite summoning up a whole world's worth of animal sounds through musical instruments will be performed by the Orlando Phil during this weekend run at the Plaza Live. Various times, $10. Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., orlandophil.org

Sunday, Feb. 21

Mayhem on Mills: Weird Science

Gonzo local pro-wrestling outfit returns after a year with an outdoors, socially distanced event featuring a heavyweight crew of Florida independent wrestling talents. Also, it's the inaugural event at the new "Carlotta's Culture Park" space, aka the car lot next to Will's. 3 p.m., $20. Carlotta's Culture Park, 1000 N. Mills Ave., twitter.com/mayhemonmills