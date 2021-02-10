HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

February 10, 2021 Arts & Culture » Arts Stories & Interviews

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge 'Jane Turner: The Evolution of an Artist' at Hannibal Square Heritage Center

'Mr. Arthur Rayford,' painting by Jane Turner

'Jane Turner: The Evolution of an Artist' at Hannibal Square Heritage Center

Things to do in Orlando, Feb. 10-16 

By

Our picks of the week for safe, socially distanced, or virtual events

Thursday Feb. 11
City Lights
Opera del Sol's City Lights series features local musical talent filmed in the intimate environs of founder Nicole Dupre's living room. The headliner this time is theme park veteran Desiree Montes with pianist Julian Bond. City Lights showcases are free to view on Opera del Sol's Facebook page, but viewers are encouraged to tip generously. 7 p.m., free. Opera del Sol, facebook.com/operadelsol

Thursday-Sunday, Feb. 11-14
Moulin Rouge
Orlando Ballet brings acclaimed director Jorden Morris' blockbuster Moulin Rouge (no relation to the Baz Luhrmann film) to the Dr. Phil. Guest artist Christian Clark — seen in the filmed version from 2014 — will play Mathieu during some of the performance run, and Morris worked with the company on this performance. $54-$990. Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

Friday, Feb. 12
Bach Festival: Colin MacKnight
Winter Park's 86th Bach Festival will be a very different event this year, with performances outdoors at Central Park, in Knowles Memorial Chapel, and virtual "Bach at Home" events. The Festival kicks off with a free organ recital from Colin MacKnight, the associate organist and choirmaster at Cathedral of the Incarnation in Garden City, New York. 7:30 p.m., free. Knowles Memorial Chapel, Rollins College, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, bachfestivalflorida.org

Friday, Feb. 12
Frontyard Festival: Gilberto Santa Rosa
Latin music sensation Gilberto Santa Rosa brings an evening of "Amor y Salsa" to the Yard. The legendary music of Santa Rosa — six Grammys and a Guinness World Record for the most No. 1s on Billboard's Tropical albums chart — has been inspiring dancing since the 1980s. Find out why "El Caballero de la Salsa" continues to grab new generations of listeners. 7:30 p.m., $60-$200. Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

Friday-Monday, Feb. 12-15
Otronicon
Orlando Science Center's annual showcase of the leading edge of interactive technology returns with a hybrid online/in-person weekender. Workshops, presentations and exhibitors will all be on offer in both realms. See the latest and greatest innovations in video gaming, digital media and immersive simulations. Orlando Science Center, 777 E. Princeton St., osc.org/otronicon

Saturday, Feb. 13
Dark Crafts Carnival
The Florida chapter of the Satanic Temple marks the holy day of Lupercalia with a "virtual variety show" to fundraise for their good (or bad? or "bad" as in cool?) work. The show will stream live online at thesatanictemple.tv and feature Florida-based bands, performances and presentations A silent auction will run concurrently. 6 p.m., free, darkcraftscarnival.com

Saturday, Feb. 13
Faire of the Dog
Take care of last-minute Valentine's Day shopping needs at this gathering of local vendors (better than Amazon Prime!) and fortify yourself for the crushing weight of expectation the next day from worthy local food trucks. The retail end includes Planet Caravan Vintage and Beta Bars; provisions come courtesy of the Pizza Slut and Framework Coffee; and let us not forget the obligatory "many more." 2 p.m., free. Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org

THEATER:

Through March 14
Down the Rabbit Hole
Immersive, outdoors, Alice in Wonderland-inspired theatrical walkthrough experience brought to you by Creative City Project. $22-$25. Mead Botanical Garden, 1300 S. Denning Drive, Winter Park, meadgarden.org

Through Feb. 14
Driving Miss Daisy
"I had the air conditioning checked. I don't know what for. You never allow me to turn it on." $48-$62 per table of two. Theatre West End, 15 W. First St., Sanford, theaterwestend.com

Through Feb. 18
Songs for a New World
Time-traversing musical from the pen of Tony Award-winner Jason Robert Brown. $18-$25. CFCArts Black Box Theatre, 260 SW Ivanhoe Blvd., cfcarts.com

MUSEUMS + GALLERIES:

Through April 11
American Artists in the Southwest from the Melanson Holt Collection
Painters and printmakers who lived in Taos and Santa Fe throughout the 20th century, including many indigenous artists. $5. Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St., mennellomuseum.org

Through May 2
A Boundless Drop to a Boundless Ocean
This collaborative exhibition between OMA and the American University in Cairo brings you works by 21 U.S.-based artists of Arab and Iranian heritage. $15. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org

Through May 29
Jane Turner: The Evolution of an Artist
A retrospective exhibition of painting and sculpture from this self-taught Eatonville artist. Free. Hannibal Square Heritage Center, 642 W. New England Ave., Winter Park, hannibalsquareheritagecenter.org

Through May 28
Pushing the Envelope: Mail Art From the Archives of American Art
Inside the hidden world of DIY "correspondence" art. Free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam

Through May 9
Rania Matar: On Either Side of the Window, Portraits During COVID-19
Lebanese American photographer Matar presents an affecting and very timely twist on the notion of a portrait. Free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Arts Stories & Interviews »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando Feb. 3-9, 2021
Things to do in Orlando, Jan. 27 through Feb. 2
New Orlando restaurants 2021: All the new food halls, sushi bars, burger joints, pizza places and doughnut shops expected to open this year
There's a new contender for ramen supremacy in this city and its name is Ramen Takagi
At Thai Halal Grill, Supaluk and Jimmy Khan cook up rustic Isaan dishes inside an Indian supermarket
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Latest in Arts Stories & Interviews

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Orlando Shakes honors two powerful Black female artists with crucial ties to the civil rights movement Read More

  2. New photo show at Snap! Downtown addresses Van Gogh’s profound influence on contemporary sensory perceptions Read More

  3. Things to do in Orlando Feb. 3-9, 2021 Read More

  4. Things to do in Orlando, Jan. 27 through Feb. 2 Read More

  5. CFCArts opens ‘Songs for a New World,’ their first indoors show since the pandemic began Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 10, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation