Things to do in Orlando, Feb. 10-16 

Our picks of the week for safe, socially distanced, or virtual events
Thursday Feb. 11
City Lights
Opera del Sol's City Lights series features local musical talent filmed in the intimate environs of founder Nicole Dupre's living room. The headliner this time is theme park veteran Desiree Montes with pianist Julian Bond. City Lights showcases are free to view on Opera del Sol's Facebook page, but viewers are encouraged to tip generously. 7 p.m., free. Opera del Sol, facebook.com/operadelsol
Thursday-Sunday, Feb. 11-14
Moulin Rouge
Orlando Ballet brings acclaimed director Jorden Morris' blockbuster Moulin Rouge (no relation to the Baz Luhrmann film) to the Dr. Phil. Guest artist Christian Clark — seen in the filmed version from 2014 — will play Mathieu during some of the performance run, and Morris worked with the company on this performance. $54-$990. Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org
Friday, Feb. 12
Bach Festival: Colin MacKnight
Winter Park's 86th Bach Festival will be a very different event this year, with performances outdoors at Central Park, in Knowles Memorial Chapel, and virtual "Bach at Home" events. The Festival kicks off with a free organ recital from Colin MacKnight, the associate organist and choirmaster at Cathedral of the Incarnation in Garden City, New York. 7:30 p.m., free. Knowles Memorial Chapel, Rollins College, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, bachfestivalflorida.org
Friday, Feb. 12
Frontyard Festival: Gilberto Santa Rosa
Latin music sensation Gilberto Santa Rosa brings an evening of "Amor y Salsa" to the Yard. The legendary music of Santa Rosa — six Grammys and a Guinness World Record for the most No. 1s on Billboard's Tropical albums chart — has been inspiring dancing since the 1980s. Find out why "El Caballero de la Salsa" continues to grab new generations of listeners. 7:30 p.m., $60-$200. Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org
Friday-Monday, Feb. 12-15
Otronicon
Orlando Science Center's annual showcase of the leading edge of interactive technology returns with a hybrid online/in-person weekender. Workshops, presentations and exhibitors will all be on offer in both realms. See the latest and greatest innovations in video gaming, digital media and immersive simulations. Orlando Science Center, 777 E. Princeton St., osc.org/otronicon
Saturday, Feb. 13
Dark Crafts Carnival
The Florida chapter of the Satanic Temple marks the holy day of Lupercalia with a "virtual variety show" to fundraise for their good (or bad? or "bad" as in cool?) work. The show will stream live online at thesatanictemple.tv and feature Florida-based bands, performances and presentations A silent auction will run concurrently. 6 p.m., free, darkcraftscarnival.com
Saturday, Feb. 13
Faire of the Dog
Take care of last-minute Valentine's Day shopping needs at this gathering of local vendors (better than Amazon Prime!) and fortify yourself for the crushing weight of expectation the next day from worthy local food trucks. The retail end includes Planet Caravan Vintage and Beta Bars; provisions come courtesy of the Pizza Slut and Framework Coffee; and let us not forget the obligatory "many more." 2 p.m., free. Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org
THEATER:
Through March 14
Down the Rabbit Hole
Immersive, outdoors, Alice in Wonderland-inspired theatrical walkthrough experience brought to you by Creative City Project. $22-$25. Mead Botanical Garden, 1300 S. Denning Drive, Winter Park, meadgarden.org
Through Feb. 14
Driving Miss Daisy
"I had the air conditioning checked. I don't know what for. You never allow me to turn it on." $48-$62 per table of two. Theatre West End, 15 W. First St., Sanford, theaterwestend.com
Through Feb. 18
Songs for a New World
Time-traversing musical from the pen of Tony Award-winner Jason Robert Brown. $18-$25. CFCArts Black Box Theatre, 260 SW Ivanhoe Blvd., cfcarts.com
MUSEUMS + GALLERIES:
Through April 11
American Artists in the Southwest from the Melanson Holt Collection
Painters and printmakers who lived in Taos and Santa Fe throughout the 20th century, including many indigenous artists. $5. Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St., mennellomuseum.org
Through May 2
A Boundless Drop to a Boundless Ocean
This collaborative exhibition between OMA and the American University in Cairo brings you works by 21 U.S.-based artists of Arab and Iranian heritage. $15. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org
Through May 29
Jane Turner: The Evolution of an Artist
A retrospective exhibition of painting and sculpture from this self-taught Eatonville artist. Free. Hannibal Square Heritage Center, 642 W. New England Ave., Winter Park, hannibalsquareheritagecenter.org
Through May 28
Pushing the Envelope: Mail Art From the Archives of American Art
Inside the hidden world of DIY "correspondence" art. Free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam
Through May 9
Rania Matar: On Either Side of the Window, Portraits During COVID-19
Lebanese American photographer Matar presents an affecting and very timely twist on the notion of a portrait. Free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam
