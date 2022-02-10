Things to do in Orlando, Feb. 10-14: Dua Lipa, Alton Brown, Basquiat, Dragon Parade 

Our selections of the best things to do this weekend.
FEB. 10
Jim Jefferies
Rough-edged Aussie humor. 7 p.m. Thursday, Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., 407-358-6603, drphillipscenter.org, $39.75–$179.75.
FEB. 11
Basquiat's 1982 Heroes & Monsters Ball
Party celebrating the opening of Heroes & Monsters: Jean-Michel Basquiat, The Venice Collection, Thaddeus Mumford, Jr. at OMA. Exhibition runs through June 30, 2023. 9 p.m. Friday, Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., 407-896-4231, omart.org, $70–$82.
Brooks Dierdorff
Opening reception for show of new works by the current Sculpture House artist in residence. Exhibition runs through April 30, 2022. 6-8 p.m. Friday, Casselberry Sculpture House, 120 Quail Pond Circle, Casselberry, 407-262-7700, casselberry.org, free.
Dua Lipa
7 p.m. Friday, Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., 407-440-7900, amwaycenter.com, $66–$375
Public Serpents
"A paranoid schizophrenic layering of chatter fused with manic ghetto/punk beats."8 p.m. Friday, Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, $13
Voices of Freedom: Spoken Word With Shawn Welcome
Poetry and spoken word from Orlando's Poet Laureate. 7 p.m. Friday, Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., 407-358-6603, drphillipscenter.org, free
Annie Hart
Member of electro-indie group Au Revoir Simone plays her first-ever solo show with local support from Tierney Tough, Sandman Sleeps and Pressurewave.8 p.m. Saturday, Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, $12–$15
Onesie Bar Crawl
The "comfiest bar crawl ever" hits Dapper Duck Bar, Downtown Pour House, Eden, The Attic, The Basement, The Office, Underground Public House and Celine. 4 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Eden the Lounge, 23 E. Central Blvd., 407-776-0254, crawlwith.us, $20-30
