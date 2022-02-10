Things to do in Orlando, Feb. 10-14: Dua Lipa, Alton Brown, Basquiat, Dragon Parade 

Our selections of the best things to do this weekend.

FEB. 10

Jim Jefferies

Rough-edged Aussie humor. 7 p.m. Thursday, Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., 407-358-6603, drphillipscenter.org, $39.75–$179.75.

FEB. 11

Basquiat's 1982 Heroes & Monsters Ball

Party celebrating the opening of Heroes & Monsters: Jean-Michel Basquiat, The Venice Collection, Thaddeus Mumford, Jr. at OMA. Exhibition runs through June 30, 2023. 9 p.m. Friday, Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., 407-896-4231, omart.org, $70–$82.

Brooks Dierdorff

Opening reception for show of new works by the current Sculpture House artist in residence. Exhibition runs through April 30, 2022. 6-8 p.m. Friday, Casselberry Sculpture House, 120 Quail Pond Circle, Casselberry, 407-262-7700, casselberry.org, free.

His songs mix blues, soul, folk and rock and have been covered by diverse artists including Carlos Santana, Dido, Pharoahe Monch and Richie Havens. 8 p.m. Friday, The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., 407-228-1220, plazaliveorlando.org, $34.50–$59.50

Dua Lipa

7 p.m. Friday, Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., 407-440-7900, amwaycenter.com, $66–$375

Public Serpents

"A paranoid schizophrenic layering of chatter fused with manic ghetto/punk beats."8 p.m. Friday, Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, $13

Voices of Freedom: Spoken Word With Shawn Welcome

Poetry and spoken word from Orlando's Poet Laureate. 7 p.m. Friday, Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., 407-358-6603, drphillipscenter.org, free

FEB. 12



Brown brings a scientific approach to the kitchen. 8 p.m. Saturday, Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., 407-358-6603, drphillipscenter.org, $39.50-$189.50

Annie Hart

Member of electro-indie group Au Revoir Simone plays her first-ever solo show with local support from Tierney Tough, Sandman Sleeps and Pressurewave.8 p.m. Saturday, Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, $12–$15

Onesie Bar Crawl

The "comfiest bar crawl ever" hits Dapper Duck Bar, Downtown Pour House, Eden, The Attic, The Basement, The Office, Underground Public House and Celine. 4 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Eden the Lounge, 23 E. Central Blvd., 407-776-0254, crawlwith.us, $20-30

FEB. 13

Bassrush presents Subtronics Fractal Tour with Boogie T., Level Up and Ace Aura. 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m. Saturday, The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave., thevanguard.live, $24.99–$64.99"South, Sideways and South Again: Stories, Songs and a Sense of Place," with Beth McKee. 8-10 p.m. Saturday, Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., 407-636-9951, bluebambooartcenter.com, $20Lion dancers, taiko drummers, dancing dragon. 11 a.m.-noon Sunday, Mills 50 District, 728 N. Thornton Ave., 407-375-9940, centralfloridadragonparade.org, free.Screening of a film about the artist directed by Tamra Davis. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., 407-896-4231, omart.org, free.A mostly-outside girls' afternoon with food by Hannah Jaffe (Deli Desires), Kristine Youngin (Little Giant), Jes Tantalo and more; shopping with Jillian Says, Pinkie, Rockhaus, Dear Prudence and lots more, plus coffee and beer. Noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Redlight Redlight, 2810 Corrine Drive, 407-893-9832, redlightredlightbeerparlour.com, free.