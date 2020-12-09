Things to do in Orlando, Dec. 9-15, 2020 

Right now in Florida, roughly one in every 19 people has tested positive for the coronavirus, and our state positivity rate on Wednesday was 8.58%, well above the World Health Organization’s recommended positivity rate of 5% or below. Still, live events continue and many organizers are doing their best to meet health and safety challenges and enforce protocols. We strongly encourage everyone attending or presenting an event to keep use their best judgment — we are all in this together.

Wednesday, Dec. 9

Frontyard Festival: Ragtime Youth theater. 8 p.m., $21.95-$25. Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

Holiday Weekday Matinee: The Santa Clause 1:30 p.m., $10. Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org

Thursday, Dec. 10

Bad Santa & the Angry Elves Raunchy holiday covers. 7 p.m., $25-$70 per table. The Hideaway Bar, 516 Virginia Drive, facebook.com/hideawaybarfl

Front Porch Concerts: Per Danielsson Quartet The Plaza Live runs a weekly series of outdoors "weekend warm-up" shows starring a stellar cast of local musicians. This week's headliner is crack jazz outfit the Per Danielsson Quartet. 6 p.m., $15-$135. Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazalive.org

Frontyard Festival: Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires This performance by the powerhouse Americana couple of Isbell and Shires is one of the crown jewels of the Frontyard Festival lineup so far. 8 p.m., $55-$175. Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

Garde Unwrapped Art opening for local titan Harold Garde. 6 p.m., free. Mills Gallery, 1650 Mills Ave. N., facebook.com/millsgallery.orlando

Friday, Dec. 11

The Art of Ramo Art opening. 6 p.m., free. Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org

Cortez and Friends Free livestream on the Blue Bamboo's YouTube channel. 8 p.m., free. Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park, bluebambooartcenter.com

Friday Art at Lunch Facebook Live lunchtime deep-dive into a notable piece in the Mennello's collection. Noon, free. Mennello Museum, 900 E. Princeton St., facebook.com/mennellomuseum

Frontyard Festival: Smith & Myers 8 p.m., $45-$50. Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

Holiday Movie: The Santa Clause 7 p.m., free. Lake Eola Park, North Rosalind Avenue and East Washington Street, downtownorlando.com

Torch Song Harvey Fierstein's most famous theatrical work, for one night only. 7 p.m., $20. Penguin Point, Oviedo Mall, 1700 Oviedo Mall Blvd., penguinpointproductions.com

Friday-Saturday, Dec. 11-12

Deck the Courtyard Two nights of holiday-riffic music, theatrical performance, readings, poetry and storytelling to well and truly get you in that Christmassy mood. 7:30 p.m., $10-$18. CFCArts Courtyard, 250 SW Ivanhoe Blvd., cfcarts.com

Hannah Harber Harber, one of the city's leading young Americana voices, takes over Will's patio for a two-night stand outdoors. 7 p.m., $20-$0. Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org

Orlando FunkFest 2020 Trina, Rick Ross, T.I., Trick Daddy and more ... yeah, it's happening. $55-$240. Central Florida Fairgrounds, 4603 W. Colonial Drive, funkfesttour.com

Friday-Sunday, Dec. 11-13

A Fringemas Carol This very creative new offering from the Fringe presents A Christmas Carol as an immersive takeover of Loch Haven Park, with the story presented throughout a 60-minute tour of the park, and the tale of Ebenezer Scrooge taking place all around you. $25-$40. Loch Haven Park, 777 E. Princeton St., orlandofringe.org

Orlando Ballet Presents: The Nutcracker Orlando Ballet takes over the Dr. Phil for three weekends in December with their annual holiday tradition, a blockbuster take on the fantastical Tchaikovsky ballet. We could all use a little magic right now, not to mention a little nut-cracking. Various times, $24-$490. Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

Saturday, Dec. 12

Distant Stations, Stucco, Bach Hotel An evening of local indie rock at the Henao's new "Sound Garden" outdoor events space. 7 p.m., free. Henao Contemporary Center, 5601 Edgewater Drive, facebook.com/henaocenter

Frontyard Festival: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy's Wild & Swingin' Holiday Party 1990s retro-swing ensemble take over the outdoor stage in front of the Dr. Phillips Center to headline a kitschy holiday extravaganza as part of the new Frontyard Festival. 8 p.m., $35-$55. Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

Holiday Fantasia Central Florida Community Choir puts on their annual holiday recital in the lovely surroundings of Mead Garden, with a repertoire of holiday jingles and Christmas hymns. 4 p.m., $15. Mead Garden, 1300 S. Denning Drive, Winter Park, cfcarts.com

Hourglass District Holiday Market Noon, free. Hourglass Social House, 2401 Curry Ford Road, facebook.com/thehourglassdistrict

Saturday Matinee Classics: It's a Wonderful Life Noon, $9. Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org

Street Photography Exhibition Art opening. 6 p.m., free. Downtown Arts Collective, 643 Lexington Ave., facebook.com/downtownartscollective

Vegan Outlet Kickoff for this new monthly plant-based outdoor market, brought to you by the Bearded Vegan and Henao, with special guest Rep. Anna Eskamani. 11 a.m., free. Henao Contemporary Center, 5601 Edgewater Drive, facebook.com/henaocenter

Violectric Holiday Show Orlando classical-pop crossover artists Violectric host their 8th annual holiday concert outdoors at Lake Eola Park. Amphitheater seating capacity will be at 50 percent but the event will be simulcast throughout the park. 7 p.m., free. Walt Disney Amphitheater, Lake Eola Park, Rosalind Avenue and Washington Street, violectric.net

A Vivacity Christmas Heather Thorn leads the Vivacity band through an evening of musical holiday treats, available as both an in-person show and livestream. 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., $25-$55. Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., timucua.com

Sunday, Dec. 13

The Christmas Box Social All-star musical fundraiser for Greater Orlando Performing Arts Relief on the outdoor "Holiday on Church Street" stage in the plaza in front of Mad Cow. Make reservations via email to christmasboxsocial@gmail.com. 4 p.m., pay what you can. Mad Cow Theatre, 54 W. Church St., facebook.com/madcowtheatre

Frontyard Festival: Toy Story Movie screening. 6 p.m., $5-$10. Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

Meowin' for Eddie The Ukulaliens reconvene to honor the memory of founding member and Orlando original Eddie Foeller, gone too soon. 3 p.m., free. Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org

Ryan Devlin Quartet Talented young tenor-saxophonist leads a quartet of similarly credentialed musicians through a set of standards and originals. 2:30 p.m., $5. Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., timucua.com

Spirit of the Season: A Voctave Symphonic Christmas 4 p.m., $25-$75. Central Park's West Meadow, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park, bachfestivalflorida.org

Monday, Dec. 14

Holidays at the Plaza: The Complete Brandenburg Concertos Part 2 The Orlando Philharmonic takes on Bach's Brandenburg Concerto over two nights. 7 p.m., $25-$40. Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazalive.org

Tuesday, Dec. 15

Frontyard Festival: Noel: The Carols of Christmas 7 p.m., $20. Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org