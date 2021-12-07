Things to do in Orlando, Dec. 8-14: Jimmy Buffett, Ginger Minj's Winter Wonderland, Grandma Party Bazaar 

Our selections for the best stuff to do this week.

Thursday, Dec. 9

Griswold Family Sip & Shop

A night of holiday shopping from local vendors hosted by the Griswolds. Lampoon begins at 7:30 p.m., and free reserved seating is available. 6:30 p.m., Grape & the Grain, 1110 Virginia Drive, free.

A Holiday Homecoming

The Central Florida Community Choir, members of the CFCArts Symphony Orchestra, as well as the CFCArts Dance Company return to their holiday roots. 7:30 p.m., Northland Church, Room 4210, Longwood, $10-$50.

Pink Sweat$

As befits his forward-facing nature, R&B mastermind Pink Sweat$ plans to showcase songs from his upcoming Pink Moon (ace title) album over 2020's Pink Planet. 7 p.m., The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave., beachamorlando.com, $22-$97.

lovelytheband, Sir Sly

Co-headlining show from L.A. indie-poppers and alt-rockers Sir Sly. 7:30 p.m., House of Blues, Disney Springs, houseofblues.com/orlando, $26.50-$45.

The Temptations & The Four Tops

Living doo-wop royalty get down outdoors. 7:30 p.m., Frontyard Festival, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $45-$110.

Friday, Dec. 10

JJ Grey & Mofro

Heavy soul from these Floridians. 7:30 p.m., Frontyard Festival, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $40-$75.

K92.3 All Star Jam

Jake Owen, Brothers Osborne, Chase Rice, Gabby Barrett, Chris Lane, Morgan Evans, Tenille Arts, Lily Rose, Larry Fleet and more. 7 p.m., Addition Financial Arena, 12777 N. Gemini Blvd., additionfiarena.com, $55-$150.

Los Amigos Invisibles

Venezuelan disco/acid-jazz trio makes for a can't-miss proposition. 8 p.m., House of Blues, Disney Springs, houseofblues.com/orlando, $40-$100

Strangelove

This Depeche Mode tribute band is solid pregaming before the next evening's Visage reunion next door. 6 p.m., The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave., beachamorlando.com, $25.

The 12 Bars of Christmas Pub Crawl

Step 1: Register for the event. Step 2: Bring a new, unwrapped toy valued at a minimum of $20 or $20 cash for admission to the event. Step 3: Get dressed up in all of your favorite holiday gear from Santa hats to ugly sweaters and crawl through 12 downtown bars! Meet up at 8 p.m. at Hooch, 25 Wall St., $20.

Who's Bad: the Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience

Alternatively, you can take in this tribute experience to the King of Pop. 8 p.m., The Tin Roof, 8371 International Drive, tinrooforlando.com, $15-$160.

Saturday, Dec. 11

Christmas Pub Crawl Orlando

Attendees will be barhopping all day and night from 2 p.m. until 2 a.m. Expect hundreds of revelers and lots of drink specials! 2 p.m., location TBA, eventbrite.com, $5.

David Foster

The "hitman" producer, composer, arranger, and musician at the helm of a dizzying array of pop, Broadway and film mega-hits. 7:30 p.m., Frontyard Festival, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $45-$110.

The Fab Four

Enjoy renditions of Beatles classics but not a rendition of their protracted breakup as recently seen on Disney+. 8 p.m., The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org, $39-$60

Holiday on the Drive

Edgewater Drive is alive and full of holiday spirit at this much-loved annual family event. Edgewater Drive and Smith Street, free.

Jimmy Buffett

Is he going to bust out tropical holiday chestnut "Christmas Island"? 8 p.m., Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., amwaycenter.com, $33-$142.50

The Pauses A Cautionary Tale 10th Anniversary Show

Local indie-electronic trio celebrate a decade of their debut album with surprise guests in the house. 8 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, $10.

Sanford Parade of Lights

Historic Downtown Sanford becomes a festively illuminated winter wonderland. 6 p.m., Downtown Sanford, Sanford Avenue and First Street, free.

A Spectacular Christmas

Join the cast as they travel through the magical journey of winter, toys, candy and much more to reach their final destination of finding the true meaning of Christmas. 5 p.m., Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $25.

Violectric Holiday Show

Traditional holiday songs like "O Christmas Tree," "The First Noel" and "Hanukkah, O Hanukkah" are mashed up with classic rock tunes and modern hits for a fun-filled, energetic and highly unique holiday show unlike anything seen and heard before. 7 p.m., Walt Disney Amphitheater, Lake Eola Park, Rosalind Avenue and Washington Street, free.

Visage Reunion

DJ Paul Vaine crawls out of the crypt to entertain OG scenesters with gothic, alternative and new wave hits. 8 p.m., Barbarella, 70 N. Orange Ave., facebook.com/barbarellaorlando, $7.

A Vivacity Christmas

Featuring xylophonist Heather Thorn and NYC-based saxophonist Adrian Cunningham, Vivacity brings you beloved holiday classics for all ages. 4 & 7 p.m., Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., timucua.com, $30-$50.

Winter Park Holiday Boat Parade

Check out the action at Dinky Dock Park on Lake Virginia. 6:30 p.m., Dinky Dock Park, Ollie Avenue, Winter Park, free.

Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 11-12

Spooky Empire Holiday Pop-up

Christmas can be spooky too, as this mini-con seeks to prove. Case in point, they've got Scott MacDonald, the star of killer snowman flick Jack Frost, as a special guest. Wyndham Orlando Resort International Drive, 8001 International Drive, spookyempire.com, $15-$20.

Sunday, Dec. 12

Armor for Sleep

Post-hardcore innovators get expansive with Never Loved and Silence of You. 6 p.m., The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave., beachamorlando.com, $25.

A Classic Christmas

A Central Florida holiday tradition, this program features beloved Christmas and seasonal gems performed by the renowned Bach Festival Choir and Orchestra with soprano Mary Wilson and Grammy award–winning bass-baritone Dashon Burton. 7 p.m., Frontyard Festival, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $35-$95.

Grandma Party Bazaar

Local vendors and local makers peddle gifts fit for your most inscrutable friends and family members. 10 a.m., Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road, instagram.com/grandma_party, free.

Mayhem on Mills

Local wrestling fed presents year-ending 1980s-themed supercard "Into the Groove," with six big matches and new champ Sawyer Wreck defending her title straight off a win against a swamp creature in Sanford. 2 p.m., Ten10 Brewing, 1010 Virginia Drive, facebook.com/mayhemonmills, $20.

The Outlaws

Tampa-bred AOR hitmakers and classic-rockers show 'em how it's done. 7:30 p.m., The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org, $39-$70.

Suzy Park: A Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald

Central Florida Jazz Society presents an afternoon celebrating icon Ella Fitzgerald. 3 p.m., Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park, bluebambooartcenter.com, $20-$25.



Wax and Wane: Neuborn

Gothic and dark-electronic-inclined club night hosts melancholy St. Pete techno-pop artist Neuborn. 9 p.m., Grumpy's Underground Lounge, 1018 N. Mills Ave., facebook.com/grumpysunderground, free.

Monday, Dec. 13

Holiday Baroque with Rimma

Rimma Bergeron-Langlois, violin and conductor; Diane Bishop, bassoon; Colleen Blagov, flute; and Jamie Strefeler, oboe, play Vivaldi, Bach, Albinoni and Torelli. 7 p.m., The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org, $18-$54.



In-Between Series: Thomas Milovac

Avant-jazz composer and bassist Milovac headlines this experimental music showcase. Maybe he'll play solo, maybe he'll cram 13 musicians into the gallery. Who can say? 7 p.m., CityArts, 39 S. Magnolia Ave., downtownartsdistrict.com, $5.

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Ginger Minj's Winter Wonderland

A nondenominational musical romp through the holidays with Ginger Minj and Gidget Galore — better than cha-cha heels for Christmas. 8 p.m., The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, abbeyorlando.com, $25-$40.

Honey Creek, Keep It a Secret

Pop-punk from Milwaukee meets alt-rock from Florida. 8 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, $10.

ONGOING

Through Dec. 24

A Christmas Carol

C'mon ghosts, it's time to torment some rich people. Margeson Theater, Lowndes Shakespeare Center, 812 E. Rollins St., $32-$56.

Through Dec. 18

Christmas My Way: A Sinatra Holiday Bash

From classic Sinatra tunes to seasonal favorites Rat Pack style. Winter Park Playhouse, 711 Orange Ave., Winter Park, winterparkplayhouse.org, $36-$45.

Through Jan. 9, 2022

Dazzling Nights

Immersive holiday light spectacular. Harry P. Leu Gardens, 1920 N. Forest Ave., dazzlingorlando.com, $25.

Through Jan. 6, 2022

Eola Wonderland Christmas Tree Show

Nightly synchronized light and music show while the Lake Eola fountain displays red, green and gold lights. Lake Eola Park, Rosalind Avenue and Washington Street, free.

Dec. 10-19

Holiday on Church Street

Get ready to soak up that much-needed holiday spirit with food, fun and live entertainment. Pick from six dates to start celebrating the most wonderful time of the year. 7 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays. Mad Cow Theatre, 54 W. Church St., madcowtheatre.com, $30.

Through Dec. 19

The Nutcracker

The Orlando Ballet stages a fantastical version of this holiday favorite. Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave, drphillipscenter.org, $24-$490.