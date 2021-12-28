Things to do in Orlando, Dec. 29 through Jan. 4: Hi Viz, Jenny Parrott, Jim Gaffigan, Vrbo Citrus Bowl 

Our selections of the best stuff to do this week!
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Annual Cheez-It Bowl Parade of Bands
"Bandtastic Game Day Preview" of area school marching bands as a tuneful prelude to ... that's right, that afternoon's Cheez-It Bowl. 11 a.m., Central Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park, free.
Cheez-It Bowl
The Clemson Tigers face off against the Iowa State Cyclones. 5:30 p.m., Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place, $25-$190.
Glenn Jammin
A freestyle jam segues into a Rage Against the Machines covers set. Featuring Dam_ez, Roland Simmons, Derek Engstrom, Austin Kelly. 9 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, $10.
Scrooged
A somewhat belated "holiday matinee" showing of the prescient Bill Murray classic. 3:30 p.m., Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org, $10.
Sevendust
Nü-metal-adjacent stars headline local radio station WJRR's "Mistletoe Jam." 8 p.m., Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., hardrock.com/live, $27.50-
$37.50.
Thursday, Dec. 30
Emo New Year's: New Year, Same Songs
Young Tapes headline a night of all the emo songs you love to brood to. 9 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, $10.
The Purple Madness: Tribute to Prince
Party like it's (insert year here) with this crack Prince covers brigade. 7 p.m., House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista, houseofblues.com, $15-$70.
Thursday-Friday, Dec. 30-31
Jim Gaffigan
Take comfort-food-esque solace in jokes about the foibles of being a dad and consuming Hot Pockets. Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $50-$190.
Saturday, Jan. 1
Vrbo Citrus Bowl
The Iowa Hawkeyes and Kentucky Wildcats collide. 1 p.m., Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place, $60-$300.
Cinderella
State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine presents their signature two-act performance of Cinderella. 6:30 p.m., Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $45-$65.
Severed+Said
Start the new year right with a night of forward-facing electronic music. Jacksonville solo project headlines, opening local Mother Juno never fail to energize and impress. 9 p.m., Stardust Video & Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road, facebook.com/stardustie, $10.
Sunday, Jan. 2
Charlyce Simmons
A tribute to the music of the immortal Anita Baker, courtesy of vocalist Simmons. 6 p.m., Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave, Winter Park, bluebambooartcenter.com, $40.
Jenny Parrott, Rachel Decker
Queer balladeer and Americana rule-breaker (praised by Kinky Friedman!) Parrot sweeps through town. 7 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, $10.
Tuesday, Jan. 4
Hi Viz
Stellar, kinetic post-punk trio from Philly with the unwitting Bard of Mills 50. 9 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, free.
ONGOING
Through Jan. 9, 2022
Dazzling Nights
Immersive holiday light spectacular is back and bigger than ever. Harry P. Leu Gardens, 1920 N. Forest Ave., dazzlingorlando.com, $25.
Through Jan. 6, 2022
Eola Wonderland Christmas Tree Show
Nightly synchronized light and music show while the Lake Eola fountain displays red, green and gold lights. Lake Eola Park, Rosalind Avenue and Washington Street, free.
MUSEUMS + GALLERIES
LAST CHANCE! Through Dec. 31
American Modernisms at the Rollins Museum of Art
American art from the museum's permanent collection. Rollins Museum of Art, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/rma,
free.
Through Jan. 9, 2022
As I Am: Exhibition Showcasing Florida-Based Artists With Disabilities
Group show of Floridian artists working "through" disabilities across genres. Alice and William Jenkins Gallery, Crealdé School of Art, 600 St. Andrews Blvd., Winter Park, crealde.org, free.
Through June 2022
Cathedrals of Florida: Masterworks by Clyde Butcher
Butcher's photos capture the (disappearing) natural beauty of Florida's wetlands. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org, $20.
LAST CHANCE! Through Dec. 31
Common Ground: Selected Works from the Rollins Book Arts Collection
Treasures from Rollins' Book Arts Collection, mostly around the themes of social and environmental issues. Rollins Museum of Art, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/rma, free.
Through May 1, 2022
Connoisseurship & Collecting: Masterworks of European Painting
Old masters on loan from the Muscarelle Museum of Art. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org, $20.
Through Jan. 22, 2022
Eyewitness: 46 Years of Photojournalism by Red Huber
Retrospective of work by longtime Orlando Sentinel photographer Huber. Snap! Downtown, 420 E. Church St., snaporlando.com,
free.
Through Dec. 31
Gallardo/Budoff: Growth, Breadth, and Terrain
Fantastical renderings and paper cutouts by Frances Gallardo and Nathan Budoff. Rollins Museum of Art, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/rma, free.
LAST CHANCE! Through Jan. 2, 2022
Luces y Sombras
More than 100 historical photographs spanning Mexico's modern history — people, architecture, indigenous artifacts and myriad aspects of the country's perpetual reinvention. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org, $20.
LAST CHANCE! Through Dec. 31
Rafael Trelles: The Imagined Word
Fifteen unique portraits, each referencing a work of world literature, from Tolstoy's Anna Karenina to Gabriel García Marquez's One Hundred Years of Solitude. Rollins Museum of Art, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/rma, free.
Through Jan. 23, 2022
Victor Bokas: A Bold & Colorful Journey
Central Florida artist Bokas' paintings evoke the quirks and beauty of the Sunshine State. Art & History Museums of Maitland, 231 W. Packwood Ave., Maitland, artandhistory.org, $6. n
