Things to do in Orlando, Dec. 24-30 

It's the weekly roundup of stuff to do this week, both virtual and IRL! Here's the deal: We'll try to give you the best idea of social distancing for these events that we can, and you respect everyone’s distance if you choose to go out — for everyone's sake.

Wednesday-Friday, Dec. 23-24

Holiday Celebration at the Morse Museum

Free admission to the Morse in the days leading up to Christmas. Live music in the afternoons. Appointments required. 10 a.m., free. The Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art, 445 N Park Ave., Winter Park, morsemuseum.org

Thursday, Dec. 24

David McElroy Presents: One-Man A Christmas Carol

David McElroy of Southern Winds Theatre marks his 23rd season of his unique one-man version of A Christmas Carol with a special online performance streaming on YouTube. 8 p.m., $10. Southern Winds Theatre, southernwindstheatre.com

Thursday-Sunday, Dec. 24-27

Phantasmagoria

Whether you've been naughty or nice, Phantasmagoria is still gifting you a handful of free virtual performances full of seasonal ghost stories, fire performance, poetry and more. Free. Streak through Phantasmagoria's Facebook Live page, facebook.com/phantasmagoriaorlando

Friday, Dec. 25

A Not So Silent Night

A night of avant beats, dub and hip-hop across two stages. 9 p.m., $5-$7. Uncle Lou's and Grumpy's Underground, 1016 N. Mills Ave. and 1018 N. Mills Ave.

Saturday, Dec. 26

Afrolove

Vendors and a live performance from Orisha beat musician Oba Ogunlano. Be aware that Celine has recently been found to be not in compliance with local and CDC safety guidelines. 5 p.m., $15-$100. Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave., celineorlando.com

Saturday, Dec. 26

Ballet on the Big Screen: The Nutcracker

The Bolshoi onstage. 11 a.m., $20. Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org

Saturday, Dec. 26

Holiday Movie at Lake Eola Park: Love, Actually

7 p.m., free. Lake Eola Park, East Central Boulevard and North Eola Drive, downtownorlando.com

Saturday, Dec. 26

Thomas Wynn

Local Americana maestro plays an outdoor show in Sanford. 7 p.m., free. Celery City Craft, 114 S. Palmetto Ave., Sanford, celerycitycraft.com

Saturday, Dec. 26

UCF Knights vs. University of Houston

Men's college basketball. 2 p.m., $10-$46. Addition Financial Arena, 12777 N. Gemini Blvd., additionfiarena.com

Sunday, Dec. 27

Scotty Foundation Benefit

Give a couple hours of your time to volunteer at this Apopka nonprofit horse rescue and rehabilitation farm. Noon, free. Scotty Foundation, 3603 Golden Gem Road, Apopka, thescottyfoundation.net

Sunday-Monday, Dec. 27-28

Clueless

25th anniversary screening (*faints*). Various theaters, various times, $13.31, fathomevents.com

Tuesday, Dec. 29

Cheez-It Bowl

NCAA football. 5:30 p.m., $47-$360. Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place. cheezitbowl.com

Tuesday, Dec. 29

Cult Classics: Die Hard

Half the fun is arguing whether it's a Christmas movie or not. Kidding. 9:30 p.m., $10. Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org

Tuesday, Dec. 29

Orlando Solar Bears vs. Jacksonville Icemen

Hockey. 7 p.m., $20-$47. Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., amwaycenter.com



SHOWS + EVENTS

Through Jan. 3, 2021

A Christmas Carol

Mad Cow Theatre is a partner in this streaming event. Witness Tony Award winner Jefferson Mays put on a one-man production of Dickens' holiday tale, playing over 50 characters all by his lonesome. Video on demand. $50. Rent and stream online through Mad Cow Theatre, madcowtheatre.com

Through Jan. 3, 2021

Dazzling Nights

The aptly named Creative City Project turns Leu Gardens into an otherworldly winter wonderland of lights and music. An outdoor, interactive holiday experience that's very much in tune with the times. $22. Harry P. Leu Gardens, 1920 N. Forest Ave., dazzlingorlando.com

Through Jan. 3, 2021

Jingle Trees

Twenty unique and glittering live Christmas trees will enthrall visitors to Gaston Edwards Park during this debut holiday event. Free. Gaston Edwards Park, 1236 N. Orange Ave., jingletreesorlando.com

Through Jan. 2, 2021

Jolly Creek Holiday Festival

A Christmas village with live music, shops, crafts, snowfall, and even Santa makes an appearance or two. $15-$100. 2001 E. Southport Road, Kissimmee, jolly-creek.com

Through Dec. 30

Plaid Tidings

Holiday musical shenanigans inspired by Rosemary Clooney and Forever Plaid see affectionate and mischievous takes on the Chipmunks, the Vienna Boys Choir and the Rockettes. $11-$30. Athens Theatre, 124 N. Florida Ave., DeLand, athensdeland.com

MUSEUMS + GALLERIES

Through Jan. 15, 2021

Art of Quarantine

Local group show. Free. The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St., facebook.com/thefalconbar

Through Jan. 10, 2021

Construct: Our Orlando

In the third iteration of the Mennello's Construct: Our Orlando group show, curators pulled up Don Rimx, known for large-scale murals celebrating Afro-Caribbean and Puerto Rican culture, and local art collective Lemon Press (the team of Adam Lavigne and Anna Cruz). $5. Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St., mennellomuseum.org

Through Jan. 3, 2021

JEFRË: Points of Connection

Central Floridian Filipino-American multimedia artist JEFRË transforms his usually towering installations and sculptures to a more human scale for this OMA exhibition. $15. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org

Through Jan. 17, 2021

New Works: An Artist-in-Action Group Exhibition

Collaborative exhibition from local artists Nicholas Kalemba, Matthew Mosher, Wanda Raimundi-Ortiz, Jacoub Reyes, Ericka Sobrack and Victoria Walsh showing work that they created while artists-in-residence at this Maitland institution. $6. Maitland Art Center, Art & History Museums Maitland, 231 W. Packwood Ave., Maitland, artandhistory.org

Through Jan. 24, 2021

Pompeii: The Immortal City

The blockbuster touring exhibit seen in only three cities this year arrives here in Orlando. The massive, immersive exhibit recreates the final moments of the doomed city with tools, artifacts and body casts, and looks at what life was like before its volcanic destruction. $26. Orlando Science Center, 777 E. Princeton St., osc.org

Through April 11, 2021

Robert Reedy: Revival

An exhibition of painting, sculpture, ceramics, metalwork, collage – oft informed by his own Mississippi roots – from this unique Orlando artist. $10. Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens, 633 Osceola Ave., Winter Park, polasek.org

Through Jan. 31, 2021

Uprooting Prejudice: Faces of Change

Portraits of protest by Minneapolis photographer John Noltner, taken on the streets of Minneapolis in the days following the killing of George Floyd by the police. Free, but reservations required. Holocaust Memorial Resource and Education Center, 851 N. Maitland Ave., Maitland, holocaustedu.org

Through May 2, 2021

Voices & Conversations

This group show of contemporary American artists involves some heavy names with a focus on issues

of identity, inclusion, activism and engagement. Artists featured include Nick Cave, Therman Statom, Bisa Butler, Kyle Meyer and Kerry James Marshall.

$15. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave.,

omart.org

Through Jan. 3, 2021

What Women Want

Engage with self-portraits by Carrie Mae Weems, Shirin Neshat, Zanele Muholi, María Magdalena Campos-Pons and Dana Hoey, photography exploring the intersection of the personal and the political. This diverse group of artists engage with issues of gender, representation, and the fact that so much hasn't changed in the last 100 years of struggle. Free, timed ticket required. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam

Through Feb. 14, 2021

Yesterday This Was Home: The Ocoee Massacre of 1920

Landmark exhibition marking the 100-year remembrance of the Ocoee Election Day Massacre, the largest incident of racist voting-day violence in U.S. history – a must-see historical overview for every Florida resident. $8. Orange County Regional History Center, 65 E. Central Blvd., thehistorycenter.org