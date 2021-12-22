Things to do in Orlando, Dec. 22-28: Bad Santa and the Angry Elves, WWE Live, Phantasmagoria's 'A Christmas Carol' 

Our selections of the best stuff to do this Christmas week.

Wednesday, Dec. 22

Bad Santa & The Angry Elves

It's the 100th performance for this group of decidedly naughty yet tuneful Christmas cosplayers. Soon after this one, the costumes and blasphemous cover versions go into mothballs until next year. 7:30 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, $10.

Wednesday-Thursday, Dec. 22-23

Phantasmagoria's 'A Christmas Carol'

Victorian performance troupe Phantasmagoria presents their original adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic with ... let's just say a heavy emphasis on the haunted and supernatural side of the tale of Ebenezer Scrooge. Athens Theatre, 124 N. Florida Ave., DeLand, athensdeland.com, $26-$31.

Friday, Dec. 24

Christmas Eve Celebration

Enjoy free admission to the Morse Museum galleries between 9:30 a.m. and 8 p.m., with live violin music from 1-4 p.m. Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art, 445 N. Park Ave., Winter Park, morsemuseum.org, free.

Sunday, Dec. 26

Central Florida's Kwanzaa Celebration Day 1: Umoja/Unity

Head over to the Winter Park Community Center for the day-long celebration of Umoja and the principle of unity. Enjoy a drum circle, dancing, performances, food provided by Flava Tribe, plus ancestor veneration to honor those loved ones that are no longer with us. 5 p.m., Winter Park Community Center, 721 New England Ave., Winter Park, $5.

Drag Queen Christmas

Trinity the Tuck and Monét X Change host a glamorous Christmas musical revue with a choir's worth of other RuPaul's Drag Race luminaries that is sure to make this the most wickedly elegant Boxing Day in the City Beautiful to date. 8 p.m., Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org, $50-$150.

Drums of Umoja

Day 1 of Kwanzaa seems like a great day to soak in the heavy rhythms of Eugene Snowden's Afrobeat side project. A perfect way to dance away any and all post-Xmas blues. 8 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, $10.

Monday, Dec. 27

Christmas with the Countess LuAnn

Real Housewives of New York

alum Countess LuAnn de Lesseps is fashionably late to her own Christmas revue at the Hard Rock. All the better to make an entrance. This is part of a seasonal "holiday cabaret" tour from the Countess. 8 p.m., Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., hardrock.com/live, $35.50-$73.

WWE Live

World Wrestling Entertainment returns to the City Beautiful as part of a holiday house show swing through friendly markets. Who's been nice? Big E. Who's been naughty? Roman Reigns. Card has not been announced as of this writing. 7:30 p.m., Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., amwaycenter.com, $20-$550.

click to enlarge courtesy photo

Dazzling Nights at Leu Gardens through Jan. 9

Ongoing

Through Dec. 24

A Christmas Carol

C'mon ghosts, it's time to torment some rich people. We need that student-loan forgiveness by Xmas. Margeson Theater, Lowndes Shakespeare Center, 812 E. Rollins St., $32-$56.

Through Jan. 9, 2022

Dazzling Nights

Immersive holiday light spectacular is back and bigger than ever. Harry P. Leu Gardens, 1920 N. Forest Ave., dazzlingorlando.com, $25.

Through Jan. 6, 2022

Eola Wonderland Christmas Tree Show

Nightly synchronized light and music show while the Lake Eola fountain displays red, green and gold lights. Lake Eola Park, Rosalind Avenue and Washington Street, free.

Museums + Galleries

Through Dec. 31

Ally Is a Verb

Examines the deeply personal work of artists belonging to marginalized communities. Rollins Museum of Art, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/rma, free.

Through Dec. 31

American Modernisms at the Rollins Museum of Art

American art from the museum's permanent collection. Rollins Museum of Art, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/rma,

free.

Through Jan. 9, 2022

As I Am

Group show of current Central and North Floridian artists working "through" disabilities across genres. Alice and William Jenkins Gallery, Crealdé School of Art, 600 St. Andrews Blvd., Winter Park, crealde.org, free.

Through June 2022

Cathedrals of Florida: Masterworks by Clyde Butcher

Butcher's photos capture the (disappearing) natural beauty of Florida's wetlands. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org, $20.

Through Dec. 31

Common Ground

A sampling of treasures from Rollins' Book Arts Collection, mostly around the themes of social and environmental issues. Rollins Museum of Art, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/rma, free.

Through May 1, 2022

Connoisseurship & Collecting

Old masters on loan from the Muscarelle Museum of Art. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org, $20.

Through Jan. 22, 2022

Eyewitness

Retrospective of work by longtime Orlando Sentinel photographer Red Huber. Snap! Downtown, 420 E. Church St., snaporlando.com, free.

Through Dec. 31

Gallardo/Budoff: Growth, Breadth, and Terrain

Fantastical renderings and paper cutouts by Frances Gallardo and Nathan Budoff. Rollins Museum of Art, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/rma, free.

Through Jan. 2, 2022

Luces y Sombras

More than 100 historical photographs spanning Mexico's modern history — people, architecture, indigenous artifacts and myriad aspects of the country's perpetual reinvention. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org, $20.

Through Dec. 31

Rafael Trelles: The Imagined Word

Fifteen unique portraits, each referencing a work of world literature, from Tolstoy's Anna Karenina to Gabriel GarcÍa Marquez's One Hundred Years of Solitude. Rollins Museum of Art, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/rma, free.

Through Jan. 23, 2022

Victor Bokas: A Bold & Colorful Journey

Central Florida artist Bokas' paintings evoke the quirks and beauty of the Sunshine State. Art & History Museums of Maitland, 231 W. Packwood Ave., Maitland, artandhistory.org, $6.