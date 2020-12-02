Things to do in Orlando Dec. 2-8, 2020 

Excellent holiday events, shows, concerts, plays and more going on around town.
Dec. 3:
Bubbles From Around the World
5:30 p.m., $200. Emeril Lagasse Foundation Kitchen House and Culinary Garden, 26 E. King St., edibleed.org
Dec. 3:
Front Porch Concerts: The 502s
The Plaza Live is holding a series of outdoors, weekly "weekend warm-up" shows starring a stellar cast of local musicians. This week's headliner is folk-pop band and TikTok stars the 502s. 6 p.m., $15-$135. Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazalive.org
Dec. 3:
Memories of Christmas in the Park
Innovative and necessary new twist on the annual Winter Park holiday tradition. Stroll through Central Park at your leisure and you'll hear pre-recorded snippets of the Bach Festival Choir performing sounds of the season, while a video loop offers highlights from past years of this storied event. 5 p.m., free. Central Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park, morsemuseum.org
Dec. 3:
Zach Deputy
With this show, the Social is now officially back in the live music game, featuring Savannah musical polymath Deputy. 6 p.m., $15-$17. The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave., beachamorlando.com
Dec. 4:
Bad Santa & the Angry Elves
Raunchy holiday covers. 7 p.m., $20-$40. Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org
Dec. 4:
DJ BMF
10 p.m., free. Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org
Dec. 4:
Brass Band of Central Florida
7 p.m., free. Livestream courtesy of St. Luke's Church and School, sllcs.org
Dec. 4:
Deux Saisons
7:30 p.m., $12-$25. Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., timucua.com
Dec. 4:
FAVO First Friday Art Show
5 p.m., free. Faith Arts Village Orlando, 221 E. Colonial Drive, faithartsvillage.com
Dec. 4:
Holidays with the Humdingers
CFCArts presents a "classic holiday barbershop experience" from the Humdingers, a quartet who have been entertaining with hoots (of laughter) and harmonies for decades. 7:30 p.m., $10-$18. CFCArts Courtyard, 250 SW Ivanhoe Blvd., cfcarts.com
Dec. 4:
Jeff Rupert Quartet
8 p.m., $20. Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park, bluebambooartcenter.com
Dec. 4:
Popcorn Flicks in the Park: The Polar Express
7 p.m., free. Central Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park, enzian.org
Dec. 4:
Townsky's Holiday Revue
7 p.m., free. Cranes Roost Park, 274 Cranes Roost Blvd., Altamonte Springs, altamonte.org
Dec. 4-5:
A Christmas Carol
A musical version of the famous Dickens holiday tale, as reimagined by some Broadway big-timers, and then brought to life on stage by cast members from the CFC Children & Youth Arts Programs. $10-$25. Calvary Orlando, 1199 Clay St., Winter Park, cfcarts.com
Dec. 4-6:
Orlando Ballet Presents: The Nutcracker
Orlando Ballet takes over the Dr. Phil for three weekends in December with their annual holiday tradition, a blockbuster take on the fantastical Tchaikovsky ballet. We could all use a little magic right now. Various times, $24-$490. Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org
Dec. 5:
Brown Bag Brass Band
6:30 p.m., $20-$40. Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org
Dec. 5:
Frontyard Festival: Citizen Cope, G. Love & The Juice
Kickoff event for this six-month outdoor events series, featuring two rootsy, soulful heavyweights. 7:30 p.m., $36-$46. Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., frontyardfestival.org
Dec. 5:
Jack Graham and Madeline Pots
8 p.m., $20. Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park, bluebambooartcenter.com
Dec. 5:
Nestor Torres
7 p.m. and 9 p.m., $35. Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org
Dec. 5:
The Nutcracker: A Family Show
One for the kids. 11 a.m., $55-$80. Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org
Dec. 5:
Sean Holcomb
7 p.m., $10-$250. The New Standard, 1035 Orlando Ave., Winter Park, newstandardwp.com
Dec. 5-6:
Orlando Philharmonic: Holly Jolly Sounds of the Season
Various times, $10. Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., orlandophil.org
Dec. 6:
12 Beers of Christmas
11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., SOLD OUT. Morimoto Asia, 1600 E. Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista, facebook.com/morimotoasiafla
Dec. 6:
Don Soledad & John Olearchick
8 p.m., $20. Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park, bluebambooartcenter.com
Dec. 6:
Frontyard Festival: Songs of the Season
This annual classic holiday music program featuring Rollins College musicians and vocalists is perfect for families. 7 p.m., $40-$50. Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., frontyardfestival.org
Dec. 6:
Letters to Santa Featuring the Muppet Christmas Carol
11:15 a.m., $12. Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org
Dec. 6:
Orlando Philharmonic: Holiday Pops
RSVP required. 5 p.m., free. Central Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park, orlandophil.org
Dec. 7:
Orlando Philharmonic: The Complete Brandenburg Concertos Part 1
7 p.m., $12.50-$20. Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., orlandophil.org
Dec. 8:
Cult Classics: Elf
The story of a very large elf who adores sugar and Zooey Deschanel. 9:30 p.m., $9. Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org
SHOWS + EVENTS
Through Jan. 3, 2021
A Christmas Carol
Mad Cow Theatre is a partner in this streaming event. Witness Tony Award winner Jefferson Mays put on a one-man production of Dickens' holiday tale, playing over 50 characters all by his lonesome. Video on demand. $50. Rent and stream online through Mad Cow Theatre, madcowtheatre.com
Through Jan. 3, 2021
Dazzling Nights
The aptly named Creative City Project turns Leu Gardens into an otherworldly winter wonderland of lights and music. An outdoor, interactive holiday experience that's very much in tune with the times. $22. Harry P. Leu Gardens, 1920 N. Forest Ave., dazzlingorlando.com
Through Dec. 20
The Golden Gals: A Christmas Musical
Doug Ba'aser's cast of gals – including Ginger Minj and Gidget Galore – take their act to Blue Star's new venue downtown for an immersive Christmas musical. $25-$35. Haös on Church, 123 W. Church St., tvlandlive.com
Through Dec. 30
Plaid Tidings
Holiday musical shenanigans inspired by Rosemary Clooney and Forever Plaid see affectionate and mischievous takes on the Chipmunks, the Vienna Boys Choir and the Rockettes. $11-$30. Athens Theatre, 124 N. Florida Ave., DeLand, athensdeland.com
Tuesday nights
Tasty Takeover
Milk District foodie and food truck weekly convergence returns with new safety measures in place. Vendors vary by the week. 6:30 p.m., free. Robinson Street and Bumby Avenue. tastytakeover.com
