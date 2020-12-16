Things to do in Orlando, Dec. 16-22 

Here's our roundup of doings around town this week, both virtual and IRL. Let's both do our part: We'll try to list events If you do go out, please respect everyone’s distance — for everyone's sake.
Wednesday, Dec. 16
Art Night Out: Macrame Holiday Ornaments
Learn the ins and outs of macrame and construct your own heartfelt, handmade holiday keepsakes and ornaments. Your great-aunt was right all along. 6 p.m., $30. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org
DIY Snow Globes
Virtual instruction session on "turning an empty jar into a winter wonderland." 3:30 p.m., free. Zoom meeting. Orange County Library System, ocls.info
Virtual Studio Conversations with Nellie Appleby
Appleby talks about her cyanotypes and residency at the Maitland Art Center. 6:30 p.m., free. Register for Zoom link.
Weekday Matinee: White Christmas
Movie about a foursome. 1:30 p.m., $10. Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org
Thursday, Dec. 17
Downtown Holiday Bicycle Ride
Ten miles with a brewery pit stop. 6 p.m., free. Kyle's Bike Shop, 203 N. Primrose Drive, facebook.com/kylesbikeshop
Per Danielsson Quartet
The Plaza Live runs a weekly series of outdoors "weekend warm-up" shows starring a stellar cast of local musicians. This week's offering is the festive sounds of the Mistletones. 6 p.m., $15-$135. Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazalive.org
SoDown
Touring bass DJ from Boulder. Be aware that Celine has been found to be not in compliance with local and CDC safety guidelines multiple times. 10 p.m., $10. Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave., celineorlando.com.
Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 17-19
Die Fledermaus: Revenge of the Bat
Opera Orlando stages the famous Johann Strauss II operetta and New Year's classic just in time for the holiday season. 7:30 and 2 p.m., $19-$129. Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org
Friday, Dec. 18
Bad Santa & the Angry Elves
8 p.m., $5-$10. Ace Cafe, 100 W. Livingston St., facebook.com/acecafeusa
Burlesque & Bubbles
Live burlesque and vittles from Maxine's outdoors in the CityArts Courtyard. 7 p.m., $50. CityArts, 39 S. Magnolia Ave., facebook.com/cityartsorlando
Carol Stein
Piano! 8 p.m., $25. Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park, facebook.com/bluebambooartcenter
Holiday Movie at Lake Eola Park: Elf
Movie about dads. 7 p.m., free. Lake Eola Park, East Central Boulevard and North Eola Drive, downtownorlando.com
Holiday Handmade Happy Hour
An evening of printmaking learn-by-doing with the end result being your own unique set of DIY holiday cards. All materials provided. 6 p.m., $20. Art & History Museums – Maitland, 231 W. Packwood Ave., Maitland, artandhistory.org
Friday-Saturday, Dec. 18-19
We Wish You a Merry Christmas
7:30 p.m., $10-$18. CFCArts Courtyard, 250 SW Ivanhoe Blvd., cfcarts.com
Friday-Sunday, Dec. 18-20
Orlando Ballet Presents: The Nutcracker
Orlando Ballet takes over the Dr. Phil for three weekends in December with their annual holiday tradition, a blockbuster take on the fantastical Tchaikovsky ballet. We could all use a little magic right now, not to mention a little nut-cracking. Various times, $54-$490. Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org
Friday-Tuesday, Dec. 18-23
The Laura Hodos Holiday Cabaret
Tables starting at $30. Darden Courtyard, John and Rita Lowndes Shakespeare Center, 812 E. Rollins St., orlandoshakes.org
Saturday, Dec. 19
Charlyce Simmons
Celebrated local backing vocalist steps into the spotlight. 8 p.m., $20. Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park, facebook.com/bluebambooartcenter
Danny Towers, DJ Scheme
Local hip-hop. Be aware that Celine has been found to be not in compliance with local and CDC safety guidelines multiple times. 10 p.m., $20-$30. Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave., celineorlando.com
Michael James Scott: A Fierce Christmas
Part of the Dr. Phil's Frontyard Festival. 8 p.m., $27.50-$87.50. Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org
Jeff Hardy
Eccentric WWE wrestler Hardy is headlining Soundbar solo. What exactly he will be doing is anyone's guess. 7 p.m., $25. Soundbar, 37 West Pine St.
The Nutcracker
The Russian Academy of Ballet stages The Nutcracker outdoors at Lake Eola. 7:30 p.m., free. Walt Disney Amphitheatre, Lake Eola Park, East Central Boulevard and North Eola Drive, downtownorlando.com
Oxford Noland and Hollowhouse
6:30 p.m., $20-$0. Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org
12 Days of Christmas: Rare Exports
Movie about Santa's little helpers. Noon, $10. Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org
Winter Park Holiday Boat Parade
Even boats get in the Christmas spirit, always a visual delight. 5:30 p.m., free. Dinky Dock, 410 Ollie Ave., Winter Park, winterparkrotary.com
Sunday, Dec. 20
Cortez & Koelble
8 p.m., $20. Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park, facebook.com/bluebambooartcenter
Frontyard Festival: Finding Nemo
Movie about a fish. 6 p.m., $5-$10. Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org
Frontyard Festival: Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas
Movie about small-town government. 9:30 p.m., $5-$10. Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org
Holidays at the Plaza: Brass and Percussion Extravaganza
Holiday sounds with a beat, courtesy the Orlando Phil. 7 p.m., $25-$40. Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., orlandophil.org
Milk Mart: Holiday Mask-querade
Last minute local-centric holiday shopping. Noon, free. The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St., facebook.com/thenookonrobinson
Wanzie's 1970s Christmas Eve Radio Hour
It's local playwright Michael Wanzie's Christmas, we're just living in it. His second holiday production this year looks to be a kitschy, retro, satirical musical look at the ghosts of Christmas (recent) past. 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., $20-$29. The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, abbeyorlando.com
Tuesday, Dec. 22
Frontyard Festival: The Christmas Tenors
The Serenad3 assume their seasonal alter ego, with backup from the Villages Philharmonic Orchestra. 8 p.m., $54.50-$74.50. Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org
Holiday Celebration at the Morse Museum
Free admission to the Morse in the days leading up to Christmas. Live music in the afternoons. Appointments required. 10 a.m., free. The Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art, 445 N. Park Ave., Winter Park, morsemuseum.org
SHOWS + EVENTS
Through Jan. 3, 2021:
A Christmas Carol
Mad Cow Theatre is a partner in this streaming event. Witness Tony Award winner Jefferson Mays put on a one-man production of Dickens' holiday tale, playing over 50 characters all by his lonesome. Video on demand. $50. Rent and stream online through Mad Cow Theatre, madcowtheatre.com
Through Jan. 3, 2021:
Dazzling Nights
The aptly named Creative City Project turns Leu Gardens into an otherworldly winter wonderland of lights and music. An outdoor, interactive holiday experience that's very much in tune with the times. $22. Harry P. Leu Gardens, 1920 N. Forest Ave., dazzlingorlando.com
Through Dec. 20:
Ghostlight, a Christmas Tale
A new take on Dickens' classic holiday tale. $49-$120. Theater West End, 115 W. First St., Sanford, theaterwestend.com
Through Dec. 20:
The Golden Gals: A Christmas Musical
This singular cast of gals – including Ginger Minj and Gidget Galore – take their act to Blue Star's new venue downtown for an immersive Christmas musical. $25-$35. Haös on Church, 123 W. Church St., tvlandlive.com
Through Jan. 3, 2021:
Jingle Trees
Twenty unique and glittering live Christmas trees will enthrall visitors to Gaston Edwards Park during this debut holiday event. Free. Gaston Edwards Park, 1236 N. Orange Ave., jingletreesorlando.com
Through Dec. 30:
Plaid Tidings
Holiday musical shenanigans inspired by Rosemary Clooney and Forever Plaid see affectionate and mischievous takes on the Chipmunks, the Vienna Boys Choir and the Rockettes. $11-$30. Athens Theatre, 124 N. Florida Ave., DeLand, athensdeland.com
Through Dec. 20:
The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge
Orlando Shakes puts on an audacious sequel to A Christmas Carol, with a re-humbugged Scrooge taking the ghosts of Christmas to court for emotional distress. Video on demand. $15-$135. Rent and stream online through Orlando Shakes, orlandoshakes.org
MUSEUMS + GALLERIES
Through Jan. 15, 2021:
Art of Quarantine
Local group show. Free. The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St., facebook.com/thefalconbar
Through Jan. 10, 2021:
Construct: Our Orlando
In the third iteration of the Mennello's Construct: Our Orlando group show, curators pulled up Don Rimx, known for large-scale murals celebrating Afro-Caribbean and Puerto Rican culture, and local art collective Lemon Press (the team of Adam Lavigne and Anna Cruz). $5. Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St., mennellomuseum.org
Through Jan. 3, 2021:
JEFRË: Points of Connection
Central Floridian Filipino-American multimedia artist JEFRË transforms his usually towering installations and sculptures to a more human scale for this OMA exhibition. $15. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org
Through Jan. 17, 2021:
New Works: An Artist-in-Action Group Exhibition
Collaborative exhibition from local artists Nicholas Kalemba, Matthew Mosher, Wanda Raimundi-Ortiz, Jacoub Reyes, Ericka Sobrack and Victoria Walsh showing work that they created while artists-in-residence at this Maitland institution. $6. Maitland Art Center, Art & History Museums Maitland, 231 W. Packwood Ave., Maitland, artandhistory.org n
Through Jan. 24, 2021:
Pompeii: The Immortal City
The blockbuster touring exhibit seen in only three cities this year arrives here in Orlando. The massive, immersive exhibit recreates the final moments of the doomed city with tools, artifacts and body casts, and looks at what life was like before its volcanic destruction. $26. Orlando Science Center, 777 E. Princeton St., osc.org
Through April 11, 2021:
Robert Reedy: Revival
An exhibition of painting, sculpture, ceramics, metalwork, collage – oft informed by his own Mississippi roots – from this unique Orlando artist. $10. Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens, 633 Osceola Ave., Winter Park, polasek.org
Through Jan. 31, 2021:
Uprooting Prejudice: Faces of Change
Portraits of protest by Minneapolis photographer John Noltner, taken on the streets of Minneapolis in the days following the killing of George Floyd by the police. Free, but reservations required. Holocaust Memorial Resource and Education Center, 851 N. Maitland Ave., Maitland, holocaustedu.org
Through May 2, 2021:
Voices & Conversations
This group show of contemporary American artists involves some heavy names with a focus on issues of identity, inclusion, activism and engagement. Artists include Nick Cave, Therman Statom, Bisa Butler, Kyle Meyer and Kerry James Marshall. $15. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org
Through Jan. 3, 2021:
What Women Want
Engage with self-portraits by Carrie Mae Weems, Shirin Neshat, Zanele Muholi, María Magdalena Campos-Pons and Dana Hoey, photography exploring the intersection of the personal and the political. This diverse group of artists engage with issues of gender, representation, and the fact that so much hasn't changed in the last 100 years of struggle. Free, timed ticket required. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam
Through Feb. 14, 2021:
Yesterday This Was Home: The Ocoee Massacre of 1920
Landmark exhibition marking the 100-year remembrance of the Ocoee Election Day Massacre, the largest incident of racist voting-day violence in U.S. history – a must-see historical overview for every Florida resident. $8. Orange County Regional History Center, 65 E. Central Blvd., thehistorycenter.org n
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.