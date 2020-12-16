Things to do in Orlando, Dec. 16-22 

Here's our roundup of doings around town this week, both virtual and IRL. Let's both do our part: We'll try to list events If you do go out, please respect everyone’s distance — for everyone's sake.

Wednesday, Dec. 16

Art Night Out: Macrame Holiday Ornaments

Learn the ins and outs of macrame and construct your own heartfelt, handmade holiday keepsakes and ornaments. Your great-aunt was right all along. 6 p.m., $30. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org

DIY Snow Globes

Virtual instruction session on "turning an empty jar into a winter wonderland." 3:30 p.m., free. Zoom meeting. Orange County Library System, ocls.info

Virtual Studio Conversations with Nellie Appleby

Appleby talks about her cyanotypes and residency at the Maitland Art Center. 6:30 p.m., free. Register for Zoom link.

Weekday Matinee: White Christmas

Movie about a foursome. 1:30 p.m., $10. Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org

Thursday, Dec. 17

Downtown Holiday Bicycle Ride

Ten miles with a brewery pit stop. 6 p.m., free. Kyle's Bike Shop, 203 N. Primrose Drive, facebook.com/kylesbikeshop

Per Danielsson Quartet

The Plaza Live runs a weekly series of outdoors "weekend warm-up" shows starring a stellar cast of local musicians. This week's offering is the festive sounds of the Mistletones. 6 p.m., $15-$135. Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazalive.org

SoDown

Touring bass DJ from Boulder. Be aware that Celine has been found to be not in compliance with local and CDC safety guidelines multiple times. 10 p.m., $10. Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave., celineorlando.com.

Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 17-19

Die Fledermaus: Revenge of the Bat

Opera Orlando stages the famous Johann Strauss II operetta and New Year's classic just in time for the holiday season. 7:30 and 2 p.m., $19-$129. Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

Friday, Dec. 18

Bad Santa & the Angry Elves

8 p.m., $5-$10. Ace Cafe, 100 W. Livingston St., facebook.com/acecafeusa

Burlesque & Bubbles

Live burlesque and vittles from Maxine's outdoors in the CityArts Courtyard. 7 p.m., $50. CityArts, 39 S. Magnolia Ave., facebook.com/cityartsorlando

Carol Stein

Piano! 8 p.m., $25. Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park, facebook.com/bluebambooartcenter

Holiday Movie at Lake Eola Park: Elf

Movie about dads. 7 p.m., free. Lake Eola Park, East Central Boulevard and North Eola Drive, downtownorlando.com

Holiday Handmade Happy Hour

An evening of printmaking learn-by-doing with the end result being your own unique set of DIY holiday cards. All materials provided. 6 p.m., $20. Art & History Museums – Maitland, 231 W. Packwood Ave., Maitland, artandhistory.org

Friday-Saturday, Dec. 18-19

We Wish You a Merry Christmas

7:30 p.m., $10-$18. CFCArts Courtyard, 250 SW Ivanhoe Blvd., cfcarts.com

Friday-Sunday, Dec. 18-20

Orlando Ballet Presents: The Nutcracker

Orlando Ballet takes over the Dr. Phil for three weekends in December with their annual holiday tradition, a blockbuster take on the fantastical Tchaikovsky ballet. We could all use a little magic right now, not to mention a little nut-cracking. Various times, $54-$490. Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

Friday-Tuesday, Dec. 18-23

The Laura Hodos Holiday Cabaret

Tables starting at $30. Darden Courtyard, John and Rita Lowndes Shakespeare Center, 812 E. Rollins St., orlandoshakes.org

Saturday, Dec. 19

Charlyce Simmons

Celebrated local backing vocalist steps into the spotlight. 8 p.m., $20. Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park, facebook.com/bluebambooartcenter

Danny Towers, DJ Scheme

Local hip-hop. Be aware that Celine has been found to be not in compliance with local and CDC safety guidelines multiple times. 10 p.m., $20-$30. Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave., celineorlando.com

Michael James Scott: A Fierce Christmas

Part of the Dr. Phil's Frontyard Festival. 8 p.m., $27.50-$87.50. Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

Jeff Hardy

Eccentric WWE wrestler Hardy is headlining Soundbar solo. What exactly he will be doing is anyone's guess. 7 p.m., $25. Soundbar, 37 West Pine St.

The Nutcracker

The Russian Academy of Ballet stages The Nutcracker outdoors at Lake Eola. 7:30 p.m., free. Walt Disney Amphitheatre, Lake Eola Park, East Central Boulevard and North Eola Drive, downtownorlando.com

Oxford Noland and Hollowhouse

6:30 p.m., $20-$0. Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org

12 Days of Christmas: Rare Exports

Movie about Santa's little helpers. Noon, $10. Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org

Winter Park Holiday Boat Parade

Even boats get in the Christmas spirit, always a visual delight. 5:30 p.m., free. Dinky Dock, 410 Ollie Ave., Winter Park, winterparkrotary.com

Sunday, Dec. 20

Cortez & Koelble

8 p.m., $20. Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park, facebook.com/bluebambooartcenter

Frontyard Festival: Finding Nemo

Movie about a fish. 6 p.m., $5-$10. Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

Frontyard Festival: Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas

Movie about small-town government. 9:30 p.m., $5-$10. Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

Holidays at the Plaza: Brass and Percussion Extravaganza

Holiday sounds with a beat, courtesy the Orlando Phil. 7 p.m., $25-$40. Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., orlandophil.org

Milk Mart: Holiday Mask-querade

Last minute local-centric holiday shopping. Noon, free. The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St., facebook.com/thenookonrobinson

Wanzie's 1970s Christmas Eve Radio Hour

It's local playwright Michael Wanzie's Christmas, we're just living in it. His second holiday production this year looks to be a kitschy, retro, satirical musical look at the ghosts of Christmas (recent) past. 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., $20-$29. The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, abbeyorlando.com

Tuesday, Dec. 22

Frontyard Festival: The Christmas Tenors

The Serenad3 assume their seasonal alter ego, with backup from the Villages Philharmonic Orchestra. 8 p.m., $54.50-$74.50. Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

Holiday Celebration at the Morse Museum

Free admission to the Morse in the days leading up to Christmas. Live music in the afternoons. Appointments required. 10 a.m., free. The Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art, 445 N. Park Ave., Winter Park, morsemuseum.org

SHOWS + EVENTS

Through Jan. 3, 2021:

A Christmas Carol

Mad Cow Theatre is a partner in this streaming event. Witness Tony Award winner Jefferson Mays put on a one-man production of Dickens' holiday tale, playing over 50 characters all by his lonesome. Video on demand. $50. Rent and stream online through Mad Cow Theatre, madcowtheatre.com

Through Jan. 3, 2021:

Dazzling Nights

The aptly named Creative City Project turns Leu Gardens into an otherworldly winter wonderland of lights and music. An outdoor, interactive holiday experience that's very much in tune with the times. $22. Harry P. Leu Gardens, 1920 N. Forest Ave., dazzlingorlando.com

Through Dec. 20:

Ghostlight, a Christmas Tale

A new take on Dickens' classic holiday tale. $49-$120. Theater West End, 115 W. First St., Sanford, theaterwestend.com

Through Dec. 20:

The Golden Gals: A Christmas Musical

This singular cast of gals – including Ginger Minj and Gidget Galore – take their act to Blue Star's new venue downtown for an immersive Christmas musical. $25-$35. Haös on Church, 123 W. Church St., tvlandlive.com

Through Jan. 3, 2021:

Jingle Trees

Twenty unique and glittering live Christmas trees will enthrall visitors to Gaston Edwards Park during this debut holiday event. Free. Gaston Edwards Park, 1236 N. Orange Ave., jingletreesorlando.com

Through Dec. 30:

Plaid Tidings

Holiday musical shenanigans inspired by Rosemary Clooney and Forever Plaid see affectionate and mischievous takes on the Chipmunks, the Vienna Boys Choir and the Rockettes. $11-$30. Athens Theatre, 124 N. Florida Ave., DeLand, athensdeland.com

Through Dec. 20:

The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge

Orlando Shakes puts on an audacious sequel to A Christmas Carol, with a re-humbugged Scrooge taking the ghosts of Christmas to court for emotional distress. Video on demand. $15-$135. Rent and stream online through Orlando Shakes, orlandoshakes.org

MUSEUMS + GALLERIES

Through Jan. 15, 2021:

Art of Quarantine

Local group show. Free. The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St., facebook.com/thefalconbar

Through Jan. 10, 2021:

Construct: Our Orlando

In the third iteration of the Mennello's Construct: Our Orlando group show, curators pulled up Don Rimx, known for large-scale murals celebrating Afro-Caribbean and Puerto Rican culture, and local art collective Lemon Press (the team of Adam Lavigne and Anna Cruz). $5. Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St., mennellomuseum.org

Through Jan. 3, 2021:

JEFRË: Points of Connection

Central Floridian Filipino-American multimedia artist JEFRË transforms his usually towering installations and sculptures to a more human scale for this OMA exhibition. $15. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org

Through Jan. 17, 2021:

New Works: An Artist-in-Action Group Exhibition

Collaborative exhibition from local artists Nicholas Kalemba, Matthew Mosher, Wanda Raimundi-Ortiz, Jacoub Reyes, Ericka Sobrack and Victoria Walsh showing work that they created while artists-in-residence at this Maitland institution. $6. Maitland Art Center, Art & History Museums Maitland, 231 W. Packwood Ave., Maitland, artandhistory.org n

Through Jan. 24, 2021:

Pompeii: The Immortal City

The blockbuster touring exhibit seen in only three cities this year arrives here in Orlando. The massive, immersive exhibit recreates the final moments of the doomed city with tools, artifacts and body casts, and looks at what life was like before its volcanic destruction. $26. Orlando Science Center, 777 E. Princeton St., osc.org

Through April 11, 2021:

Robert Reedy: Revival

An exhibition of painting, sculpture, ceramics, metalwork, collage – oft informed by his own Mississippi roots – from this unique Orlando artist. $10. Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens, 633 Osceola Ave., Winter Park, polasek.org

Through Jan. 31, 2021:

Uprooting Prejudice: Faces of Change

Portraits of protest by Minneapolis photographer John Noltner, taken on the streets of Minneapolis in the days following the killing of George Floyd by the police. Free, but reservations required. Holocaust Memorial Resource and Education Center, 851 N. Maitland Ave., Maitland, holocaustedu.org

Through May 2, 2021:

Voices & Conversations

This group show of contemporary American artists involves some heavy names with a focus on issues of identity, inclusion, activism and engagement. Artists include Nick Cave, Therman Statom, Bisa Butler, Kyle Meyer and Kerry James Marshall. $15. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org

Through Jan. 3, 2021:

What Women Want

Engage with self-portraits by Carrie Mae Weems, Shirin Neshat, Zanele Muholi, María Magdalena Campos-Pons and Dana Hoey, photography exploring the intersection of the personal and the political. This diverse group of artists engage with issues of gender, representation, and the fact that so much hasn't changed in the last 100 years of struggle. Free, timed ticket required. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam

Through Feb. 14, 2021:

Yesterday This Was Home: The Ocoee Massacre of 1920

Landmark exhibition marking the 100-year remembrance of the Ocoee Election Day Massacre, the largest incident of racist voting-day violence in U.S. history – a must-see historical overview for every Florida resident. $8. Orange County Regional History Center, 65 E. Central Blvd., thehistorycenter.org n