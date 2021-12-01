Things to do in Orlando, Dec. 1-7: Farruko, Gary Gulman, Kane Brown, Kyle Kinane, Flozigg 

Our selections of the best stuff to do this week.
Wednesday, Dec. 1
Casey Jones II, Flozigg
Final "WPRK Comes Alive" showcase of the year and a blowout 69th birthday for the venerable college radio station features two fast-rising young hip-hop artists. See them here first. 7 p.m., Mary Jean Plaza, Rollins College, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, wprk.org, free.
Kyle Kinane
Touring behind his new album, Trampoline in a Ditch, Kinane will play two sets at his frequent Orlando-area stomping ground. 7 and 10 p.m., The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, abbeyorlando.com, $20-$25.
Thursday, Dec. 2
Christmas in the Park
The Morse Museum launches the holiday season in Winter Park with illuminated Tiffany windows in Central Park and the Bach Festival Choir and Brass Ensemble in concert. 6:15 p.m., Central Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park, free.
1st Thursdays: Within These Walls
Featuring work by museum personnel, the exhibition is a combination of the creative forces that reflect the diversity of the Orlando Museum of Art's community. 6 p.m., Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org, $15.
Knights Season of Joy: A UCF Choral Celebration
The UCF Singing Knights present classic songs of the season. 7 p.m., Frontyard Festival, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $25-$50.
Friday, Dec. 3
America
Classic rock time! 8 p.m., Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., hardrock.com/live, $38-$63.
Annual Tree Lighting Celebration
The city of Orlando celebrates the official lighting of the 64-foot Wonderland Christmas tree located at Lake Eola. The evening includes holiday performances at the Walt Disney Amphitheater, food trucks, a holiday market and a Santa meet-and-greet at the Eola House. 5 p.m., Walt Disney Amphitheater, Lake Eola Park, Rosalind Avenue and Washington Street, free.
Kane Brown
New country music superstar. 7 p.m., Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., amwaycenter.com, $37.50-$299.
Songs of the Season
An evening of seasonal song and dance courtesy of Rollins and Full Sail. 7 p.m., Frontyard Festival, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $14.75.
Unlimited Devotion: Celebrating the Music of the Grateful Dead
Keep on truckin'. 9 p.m., Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford, tuffyscider.com, $15-$100.
Friday-Saturday, Dec. 3-4
Phantasmagoria's "A Christmas Carol, A Ghost Story of Christmas"
Victorian performance troupe does Dickens' classic tale as only they can. 8 p.m., Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $36.70.
Saturday, Dec. 4
Collective Corner Pop-up Market
Sixty-plus vendors offering an array of locally made goods, vintage home decor, furniture, plants and many more curated items. 11 a.m., Blue Jacket Park, 2501 General Rees Ave., instagram.com/collectivecornerflorida, free.
CuBop
Celebrate the Latin-infused side of the Blue Note Records catalog. 8 p.m., Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park, bluebambooartcenter.com, $25.
Farruko
Puerto Rican reggaeton/trap maestro. 8 p.m., Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., amwaycenter.com, $36-$185.50.
Holly Jolly Sounds of the Season
Orlando Phil play the holiday classics. 10 & 11:30 a.m., The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org, $10.
Jazz at Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis
The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis make the holiday songbook their own with undisputed swing and verve. 7:30 p.m., Frontyard Festival, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $40-$80.
Saturday, Dec. 4
Jingle Jam Community Holiday Party
Featuring four stages of live music, food trucks, holiday artisanal vendors, live wrestling, a kids zone and more. 4 p.m., Downtown Sanford, Sanford Avenue and First Street, free.
The Nutcracker
Russian Ballet Orlando and Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra make some magic. 2 & 7 p.m., Ritz Theater Sanford at the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Magnolia Ave., Sanford, ritztheatersanford.com, $40-$55.
69th Annual Winter Park "Ye Olde Hometown" Christmas Parade
Winter Park offers even more mobile merriment. 9 a.m., Central Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park, free.
Sunday, Dec. 5
The Buzzcatz Holly Jolly Christmas
Local faves bring the holiday cheer with some swinging Christmas favorites. 3 p.m., Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park, bluebambooartcenter.com, $25.
Carlos Vives
See the Latin music legend whose work is featured in new Disney musical Encanto in the flesh. 7 p.m., Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., amwaycenter.com, $58.25-$217.75.
Fotocrime
Get your goth on. 8 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, $13-$15.
Holiday Pops in Winter Park
The Orlando Phil take their unique form of holiday cheer outdoors. 5 p.m., Central Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park, free.
Krampusfest
Enjoy vendors, costume contests, a krampuslauf parade, a mini-biergarten, and performances from Bad Santa & the Angry Elves, Bloody Jug Band and Phantasmagoria. 1 p.m., The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., eventbrite.com, free.
Light Up SoDo
Face painting, letters to Santa, stilt-walkers, train rides, bounce houses, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus and live performances.
2 p.m., SoDo District, 503 W. Grant St., free-$5.
Tuesday, Dec. 7
Jeff Rosenstock
Bomb the Music Industry! mainman hits the road all by his lonesome.
7 p.m., The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave., beachamorlando.com, $20.
Many Moods of Christmas
The Bethune Cookman University Concert Chorale performs classic holiday tunes along with gospel, soul and music by African American composers. 6 p.m., Frontyard Festival, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, free.
Milky Chance
German alternative duo will get, we suspect, seriously freaky. 7 p.m., House of Blues, Disney Springs, houseofblues.com/orlando, $32.75-$42.50.
Through Dec. 24
A Christmas Carol
C'mon ghosts, it's time to torment some rich people. Margeson Theater, Lowndes Shakespeare Center, 812 E. Rollins St., $32-$56.
Through Dec. 18
Christmas My Way: A Sinatra Holiday Bash
From classic Sinatra tunes to seasonal favorites Rat Pack style. Winter Park Playhouse, 711 Orange Ave., Winter Park, winterparkplayhouse.org, $36-$45.
Through Jan. 9, 2022
Dazzling Nights
Immersive holiday light spectacular. Harry P. Leu Gardens, 1920 N. Forest Ave., dazzlingorlando.com, $25.
Dec. 4-Jan. 6, 2022
Eola Wonderland Christmas Tree Show
Nightly synchronized light and music show while the Lake Eola fountain displays red, green and gold lights. Lake Eola Park, Rosalind Avenue and Washington Street, free.
Dec. 3-19
The Nutcracker
The Orlando Ballet stages a fantastical version of this holiday favorite. Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave, drphillipscenter.org, $24-$490.
Through Dec. 19
Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella
A contemporary take on the classic tale features Rodgers & Hammerstein songs alongside a libretto by Tony Award nominee Douglas Carter Beane. Orlando Repertory Theater, 1001 E. Princeton St., orlandorep.com, $15-$35.
Through Dec. 5
The Royale
A knockout, award-winning play by Marco Ramirez. Mad Cow Theatre, 54 W. Church St., madcowtheatre.com, $20-$53. n
