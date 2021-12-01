Things to do in Orlando, Dec. 1-7: Farruko, Gary Gulman, Kane Brown, Kyle Kinane, Flozigg 

Our selections of the best stuff to do this week.

Wednesday, Dec. 1

Casey Jones II, Flozigg

Final "WPRK Comes Alive" showcase of the year and a blowout 69th birthday for the venerable college radio station features two fast-rising young hip-hop artists. See them here first. 7 p.m., Mary Jean Plaza, Rollins College, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, wprk.org, free.

Gary GulmanGulman's most recent stand-up special for HBO,, is a tour-de-force look at mental illness, equal parts hilarious and inspiring. 7 p.m., Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org , $35.

Kyle Kinane

Touring behind his new album, Trampoline in a Ditch, Kinane will play two sets at his frequent Orlando-area stomping ground. 7 and 10 p.m., The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, abbeyorlando.com, $20-$25.

Thursday, Dec. 2

Christmas in the Park

The Morse Museum launches the holiday season in Winter Park with illuminated Tiffany windows in Central Park and the Bach Festival Choir and Brass Ensemble in concert. 6:15 p.m., Central Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park, free.

1st Thursdays: Within These Walls

Featuring work by museum personnel, the exhibition is a combination of the creative forces that reflect the diversity of the Orlando Museum of Art's community. 6 p.m., Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org, $15.

Knights Season of Joy: A UCF Choral Celebration

The UCF Singing Knights present classic songs of the season. 7 p.m., Frontyard Festival, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $25-$50.

Friday, Dec. 3

America

Classic rock time! 8 p.m., Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., hardrock.com/live, $38-$63.

Annual Tree Lighting Celebration

The city of Orlando celebrates the official lighting of the 64-foot Wonderland Christmas tree located at Lake Eola. The evening includes holiday performances at the Walt Disney Amphitheater, food trucks, a holiday market and a Santa meet-and-greet at the Eola House. 5 p.m., Walt Disney Amphitheater, Lake Eola Park, Rosalind Avenue and Washington Street, free.

Kane Brown

New country music superstar. 7 p.m., Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., amwaycenter.com, $37.50-$299.

Songs of the Season

An evening of seasonal song and dance courtesy of Rollins and Full Sail. 7 p.m., Frontyard Festival, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $14.75.

click to enlarge photo courtesy Netflix

Kyle Kinane plays two shows at the Abbey Wednesday

Unlimited Devotion: Celebrating the Music of the Grateful Dead

Keep on truckin'. 9 p.m., Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford, tuffyscider.com, $15-$100.

Friday-Saturday, Dec. 3-4

Phantasmagoria's "A Christmas Carol, A Ghost Story of Christmas"

Victorian performance troupe does Dickens' classic tale as only they can. 8 p.m., Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $36.70.

Saturday, Dec. 4

Collective Corner Pop-up Market

Sixty-plus vendors offering an array of locally made goods, vintage home decor, furniture, plants and many more curated items. 11 a.m., Blue Jacket Park, 2501 General Rees Ave., instagram.com/collectivecornerflorida, free.

CuBop

Celebrate the Latin-infused side of the Blue Note Records catalog. 8 p.m., Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park, bluebambooartcenter.com, $25.

Farruko

Puerto Rican reggaeton/trap maestro. 8 p.m., Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., amwaycenter.com, $36-$185.50.

Holly Jolly Sounds of the Season

Orlando Phil play the holiday classics. 10 & 11:30 a.m., The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org, $10.

Jazz at Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis

The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis make the holiday songbook their own with undisputed swing and verve. 7:30 p.m., Frontyard Festival, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $40-$80.

Saturday, Dec. 4

Jingle Jam Community Holiday Party

Featuring four stages of live music, food trucks, holiday artisanal vendors, live wrestling, a kids zone and more. 4 p.m., Downtown Sanford, Sanford Avenue and First Street, free.

The Nutcracker

Russian Ballet Orlando and Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra make some magic. 2 & 7 p.m., Ritz Theater Sanford at the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Magnolia Ave., Sanford, ritztheatersanford.com, $40-$55.

69th Annual Winter Park "Ye Olde Hometown" Christmas Parade

Winter Park offers even more mobile merriment. 9 a.m., Central Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park, free.

Sunday, Dec. 5

The Buzzcatz Holly Jolly Christmas

Local faves bring the holiday cheer with some swinging Christmas favorites. 3 p.m., Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park, bluebambooartcenter.com, $25.

Carlos Vives

See the Latin music legend whose work is featured in new Disney musical Encanto in the flesh. 7 p.m., Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., amwaycenter.com, $58.25-$217.75.

Fotocrime

Get your goth on. 8 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, $13-$15.

Holiday Pops in Winter Park

The Orlando Phil take their unique form of holiday cheer outdoors. 5 p.m., Central Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park, free.

Krampusfest

Enjoy vendors, costume contests, a krampuslauf parade, a mini-biergarten, and performances from Bad Santa & the Angry Elves, Bloody Jug Band and Phantasmagoria. 1 p.m., The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., eventbrite.com, free.

click to enlarge courtesy photo

Milky Chance plays House of Blues Monday

Light Up SoDo

Face painting, letters to Santa, stilt-walkers, train rides, bounce houses, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus and live performances.

2 p.m., SoDo District, 503 W. Grant St., free-$5.

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Jeff Rosenstock

Bomb the Music Industry! mainman hits the road all by his lonesome.

7 p.m., The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave., beachamorlando.com, $20.

Many Moods of Christmas

The Bethune Cookman University Concert Chorale performs classic holiday tunes along with gospel, soul and music by African American composers. 6 p.m., Frontyard Festival, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, free.

Milky Chance

German alternative duo will get, we suspect, seriously freaky. 7 p.m., House of Blues, Disney Springs, houseofblues.com/orlando, $32.75-$42.50.

Through Dec. 24

A Christmas Carol

C'mon ghosts, it's time to torment some rich people. Margeson Theater, Lowndes Shakespeare Center, 812 E. Rollins St., $32-$56.

Through Dec. 18

Christmas My Way: A Sinatra Holiday Bash

From classic Sinatra tunes to seasonal favorites Rat Pack style. Winter Park Playhouse, 711 Orange Ave., Winter Park, winterparkplayhouse.org, $36-$45.

click to enlarge photo courtesy Creative City Project

Dazzling Nights at Leu Gardens through Jan. 9

Through Jan. 9, 2022

Dazzling Nights

Immersive holiday light spectacular. Harry P. Leu Gardens, 1920 N. Forest Ave., dazzlingorlando.com, $25.

Dec. 4-Jan. 6, 2022

Eola Wonderland Christmas Tree Show

Nightly synchronized light and music show while the Lake Eola fountain displays red, green and gold lights. Lake Eola Park, Rosalind Avenue and Washington Street, free.

Dec. 3-19

The Nutcracker

The Orlando Ballet stages a fantastical version of this holiday favorite. Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave, drphillipscenter.org, $24-$490.

Through Dec. 19

Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella

A contemporary take on the classic tale features Rodgers & Hammerstein songs alongside a libretto by Tony Award nominee Douglas Carter Beane. Orlando Repertory Theater, 1001 E. Princeton St., orlandorep.com, $15-$35.

Through Dec. 5

The Royale

A knockout, award-winning play by Marco Ramirez. Mad Cow Theatre, 54 W. Church St., madcowtheatre.com, $20-$53. n