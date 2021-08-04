Things to do in Orlando, Aug. 4-10: WWE Monday Night Raw, a hip-hop/Grateful Dead mashup, and an outdoor fest featuring Trina, Adina Howard and Lyfe Jennings 

Our editors' selections of the best stuff this week



Wednesday, Aug. 4

Art N' Soul

Downtown's CityArts teams up with Tyla Harrington for a new monthly music/arts series dubbed, appropriately, Art N' Soul. The debut show features Central Floridian soul singer Jarred Armstrong and the ethereal yet bluesy SoulBase. This series is one to add to your recurring calendars.

8:30 p.m., CityArts, 39 S. Magnolia Ave., eventbrite.com, $10.

click to enlarge Photo via SoulBase/Facebook

Tyla Harrington of SoulBase curates Art N' Soul Wednesday

Thursday, Aug. 5

1st Thursday: Crealdé Night Out

"Orlando's original art party" returns with a takeover by artists affiliated with the local Crealdé School of Art — be they instructors or students — showcasing original works across the visual arts and artisanal crafts. On site dispensing snacks will be the Peru Power food truck, and live music comes courtesy of singer/songwriter Daniel Drnach. All this plus complimentary guided tours of the museum.

8 p.m., Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org, $15.

Friday, Aug. 6

Deicide

When you live your life in service to the Horned One, a little thing like a pandemic isn't going to deter you from spreading the musical anti-gospel. Hence, these Central Florida death metal legends are kicking off their North American tour right here in the City Beautiful. Is it bragging rights or nah for this being the only Florida show of the tour? Also of note, the ridiculously stacked lineup of touring openers: Kataklysm, Internal Bleeding (!!) and Begat the Nephilim.

7 p.m., The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, eventbrite.com, $25.

Spaceballs

Look, it's time to start re-prioritizing outdoor events. Sorry. We don't want to be outside in August that much either, but events like this can be a good way to get out of the house and be around people for the very safety-conscious. And even if this Mel Brooks takedown of Star Wars hasn't exactly aged like a fine wine, Rick Moranis is transcendent as Dark Helmet and at least there's no Jar Jar Binks. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Limited capacity show. 8:30 p.m., Harry P. Leu Gardens, 1920 N. Forest Ave., leugardens.org, $6.

Saturday, Aug. 7

Hip-Hop Is Dead

Not to take away anything from the other performers on the nine-day Daze Between fest at New Standard, but this collaboration between percussionist-to-the-stars Rashid Williams (John Legend, Common) and New Standard proprietor Nate Landwer intrigues us, promising to take the music and Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead and add a modern spectrum of hip-hop flavor and beats. You'll never hear "Dark Star" (fingers crossed) this way again.

11 p.m., The New Standard, 1035 Orlando Ave., Winter Park, newstandardwp.com, $10-$60.

click to enlarge Photo by C-Dot Visuals

Trina plays Bass and R&B Xplosion Saturday

Saturday, Aug. 7

The 1st Annual Bass and R&B Xplosion

Let's hope this is the first of many. Take in the fresh air while you take in a classic lineup of musical heavyweights including Lyfe Jennings, Trina (!), Adina Howard (!!), Lil G of Sylk, Young Bloodz and Brother Marquis of Florida hip-hop pioneers the 2 Live Crew. Floored.

4 p.m., Tinker Field, 287 S. Tampa Ave., campingworldstadium.com, $55-$175.

Monday, Aug. 9

Monday Night Raw

Big-timing wrestling fed WWE has returned to touring shows with actual live audiences, in contrast to the Thunderdome(s) constructed in Central Florida to weather the pandemic. No matches have been announced as of this writing, because that's not how the fed rolls creatively at present, but it's a safe bet you'll see Damian Priest, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles and three of the most impressive women wrestlers in recent memory — scion of ring royalty Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, and Asuka.

7:30 p.m., Amway Center, 400 W. Church Street, amwaycenter.com, $20-$250.

ONGOING

Through Aug. 8

Ain't Misbehavin'

Famed musical tribute to the work of Fats Waller and the swing musicians who followed his lead during the Harlem Renaissance. Athens Theatre, 124 N. Florida Ave., DeLand, athensdeland.com, $26-$31.

Through Aug. 8

The Bodyguard

Musical version of the Whitney Houston/Kevin Costner classic. Garden Theatre, 160 W. Plant St., Winter Garden, gardentheatre.org, $25-$40.

Aug. 6-16

Clybourne Park

Local production of Bruce Norris' play, which serves as a sequel of sorts to the iconic A Raisin in the Sun. Penguin Point Productions, 1220 Oviedo Mall Blvd., Oviedo, penguinpointproductions.com, $20.

Through Aug. 8

Crazy for Gershwin

An evening of the music of American songwriting giants George and Ira Gershwin and tap-dancing aplenty. 7:30 p.m., Winter Park Playhouse, 711 Orange Ave., Winter Park, winterparkplayhouse.org, $20-$45.

Through Aug. 15

Hound of the Baskervilles

A reimagining of the moody Sherlock Holmes supernatural thriller as a "madcap comedy," with three actors breathlessly taking on 16 roles. Extended run! $30-$52. The Harriett at Mad Cow Theatre, 54 W. Church St., madcowtheatre.com