Things to do in Orlando, Aug. 11-17: MegaCon, Lil Baby, Hüsker Dü Tribute 

Our selections of the best stuff to do this week.

Wednesday, Aug. 11

Nathan Mosher Is Injured

L.A. native and comedian Mosher presents an encore of his Orlando Fringe fave one-man show for one night only at the Abbey. First time around, Mosher actually had a broken knee, adding an extra layer to the title, but this time around his leg is healed — though his dark comedic sensibilities are not. "Whether you want to support destigmatizing psychiatric therapy or simply want to hear jokes about coprophilia, Mosher is on his meds, back on the market, and ready to move you," said Seth Kubersky in his Fringe review.

8 p.m., The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, abbeyorlando.com, $15-$25.

Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 12-15

MegaCon

What should have been a triumphant comeback for this Orlando fandom-palooza has been tempered by exploding COVID-19 numbers in Florida, but MegaCon organizers are going to give it the old college try. The celebrity guest list (as of this writing) is tight: Christopher Eccleston (Dr. Who), sundry Office cast members, George Takei and William Shatner, Ray Fisher (Justice League) and the triad of dads from Full House. And that's not even counting all the vendors, cosplay strutters, and comic artists that will populate the Convention Center. Masks are mandatory at this event, and if they're good enough for superheroes, they're good enough for you, OK? Orange County Convention Center, 9800 International Drive, megaconorlando.com, $25-$155.

Friday, Aug. 13

Duane Eubanks Quintet

Trumpeter and composer Eubanks comes from a family with jazz in their blood — yes, his brother is guitarist and former Tonight Show bandleader Kevin Eubanks — and you'll be able to see and hear for yourself when Eubanks brings his post-hard bop quintet into the Timucua house's music room. Eubanks is by no means tied to any musical orthodoxy; he's taken his trumpet to studio sessions with the likes of Alicia Keys, Talib Kweli, Mos Def and the Wu-Tang Clan. Get ready. Livestream option available for the understandably anxious. 7 p.m., Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., timucua.com, $30.

Friday, Aug. 13

Hüsker Dü Tribute

Now here's some nostalgia we can get behind! Probably the only pleasant by-product of getting older is that at some point, a fair amount of the music that you listened to in younger daze gets absorbed into the Borg that is the classic-rock canon. So now, say, Nirvana rubs elbows uncomfortably with Steppenwolf during FM radio rock blocks. More to the point, while the Grateful Dead gets tribute nights here in Orlando, now epochal Minneapolis punks Hüsker Dü, who started as a hypervelocity punk-hardcore hybrid before venturing into deeper and darker realism than most of their peers dared, do too. This should be good. Participants include the Curtains, Robert English and Dan Stone. 8 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, $5.

Friday, Aug. 13

Lil Baby

Rapper Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo and Lil Durk are rolling into Orlando as part of the "Lil Baby & Friends" package tour to kick off the weekend. A celebratory vibe will no doubt permeate the night, as Lil Durk and Lil Baby's collab album The Voice of the Heroes is burning up Billboard's hip-hop and R&B charts. And if you're a grumpy oldster like us, leery of rap's new school, then check out this praise that Big Pun's ride-or-die Fat Joe lavished on Lil Baby recently: "We, as Hip Hop historians, we saw when Lil Wayne emerged, we saw when Eminem emerged and Lil Baby is in a lane by himself right now," said Joe. Case closed. 8 p.m., Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., amwaycenter.com, $55-$240.

Saturday, Aug. 14

Festival Puertorriqueno y Multicultural

It's the 10th year for this free, annual event, this time being held outdoors in Sanford. Food, drinks and vendors plying their arts and wares will all be present, as well as a hefty musical lineup featuring Swing de Kalle, Los DPR, Latin Rumble and HipHop Jibarito y Sus Orquestra Nosfuimos. And there will be a free, mobile COVID-19 vaccination operation on site. What's not to love? 11 a.m., Fort Mellon Park, 600 E. First St., Sanford, free.

Saturday, Aug. 14

Generation Radio

Supergroup Generation Radio — with members of Journey, Chicago and Rascal Flatts on board — promise all the hits from the members' previous creative outlets and more well-known day jobs. Boasting Jay Demarcus of Rascal Flatts, Jason Scheff from Chicago and Dee Castronovo of Journey, the band have got decades of radio singles and summer anthems under their collective belts and are bringing that country and pop-rock pedigree to the Frontyard lawn this weekend. 7:30 p.m., Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., frontyardfestival.org, $39.50-$49.50.

click to enlarge Generation Radio (members of Rascal Flatts, Chicago and Journey), Frontyard Festival, Saturday

ONGOING:

Through Aug. 16

Clybourne Park

Local production of Bruce Norris' play, which serves as a sequel of sorts to the iconic A Raisin in the Sun, set in South Chicago. Penguin Point Productions, 1220 Oviedo Mall Blvd., Oviedo, penguinpointproductions.com, $20.

Through Aug. 15

Hound of the Baskervilles

A reimagining of the moody Sherlock Holmes thriller as a "madcap comedy," with three actors breathlessly taking on 16 roles. The Harriett at Mad Cow Theatre, 54 W. Church St., madcowtheatre.com, $30-$52.

Aug. 13–Sept.26

Lasting Impressions 3D

A new twist on the high-tech immersive art trend as works by the likes of Renoir and Van Gogh are rendered by bleeding-edge 3D LED and paired with music from Debussy, Ravel, Piaf, Aznavour and more. Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $40-$192.

MUSEUMS + GALLERIES:

Through Aug. 15 [LAST CHANCE!]

Community: Five Years After the Pulse Tragedy

Memorial exhibition looking at the impact of the Pulse massacre on the local and global community. Orange County Regional History Center, 65 E. Central Blvd., thehistorycenter.org, $8.

Through Aug. 29

Creatures in the Margins

As a visual complement to the Winter Park Public Library's "Tails & Tales" summer reading, this exhibit looks at representations of animals in art across genre and era. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam, free.

Through Oct. 2

I Found the Silence

A solo exhibition from award-winning international photographer Martin Stranka of recent works delving into the concept of inner peace. Snap! Downtown, 420 E. Church St., snaporlando.com, free.

Through Aug. 31

InstaFame Phantom Art Project

Selected works from influential graffiti artist Nic 707's collection, part of the late artist's ongoing InstaFame Phantom Art Project, a series of gallery pop-ups that started inside NYC subway cars. Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd., ocls.info, free.

Through Sept. 19

On Seeing Segovia

A travelogue by Maitland Art Center founder Jules André Smith of his 1921 travels in Spain in the form of paintings, drawings and a short story. Maitland Art Center, 231 W. Packwood Ave., Maitland, artandhistory.org, $6.

Through Oct. 2

Present Tense

Snap partners with the Analog Photography Film Exhibition to present a survey of new works of "film photography in the modern age," featuring shots by Michelle De Rose, Nika De Carlo and more. Film is still alive! Snap! Downtown, 420 E. Church St., snaporlando.com, free.

Through Aug. 29

Rollins Faculty Biennial

Individual and collaborative works from Rollins' art faculty. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam, free.

Through Aug. 29

Uptown/Downtown: Richard Lindner's Fun City

"Depictions of the city's eccentric dwellers vibrate off the paper" in Richard Lindner's brightly colored, erotic lithographs. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam, free. n



Preserving the Past and Looking Towards the Future: A Celebration of Hannibal Square

A photographic look at the history of Hannibal Square's African American community from 1900 to the present day. Hannibal Square Heritage Center, 642 West New England Avenue, Winter Park, hannibalsquareheritagecenter.org, free.

Through Aug. 28

They Art Us: New Works by Harold Garde

Recent art courtesy challenging local artist Garde, 98 and still bucking the system. Mills Gallery, 1650 N. Mills Ave., millsgalleryorlando.com, free.

Through Aug. 29

Uptown/Downtown: Richard Lindner's Fun City

"Depictions of the city's eccentric dwellers vibrate off the paper" in Richard Lindner's bright, erotic prints. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam, free.