Things to do in Orlando, April 7-14: Jimmie Vaughan, Lee Burridge, ‘The New Urban Contemporary’ and a vegan fish fry 

Orlando Weekly editors' picks of the best stuff to do this week.
Wednesday, April 7
Frontyard Festival: UCF Percussion Presents Inuksuit
Has the entirety of the Frontyard Festival been leading to this moment? The UCF Percussion Ensemble takes on John Luther Adams' monumental work Inuksuit. Percussionists begin playing this environmental piece onstage, but then move down to surround the audience for a truly immersive sound spectacle. 7:30 p.m., $10. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org
Thursday, April 8
Frontyard Festival: Dances & Celebrations: A Celebration of Diversity
The UCF Wind Ensemble presents an evening of sound dedicated to all the richness and variety of musical traditions in the United States. That includes, intriguingly, Come Sunday, an homage to the central role that the unmistakable Hammond organ plays in Black worship services. 7:30 p.m., $10. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org
Thursday, April 8
Tyler Gillespie
Author and, yes, Florida Man Tyler Gillespie reads from his new book, The Thing About Florida, and freestyles about his travels and adventures in his home base as part of this free webinar put on by the tireless staff at the History Center. Noon, free but registration required. Orange County Regional History Center, thehistorycenter.org
Friday, April 9
Soursop Vegan Fish Fry & Sea Cream Social
The Bearded Vegan spins off their popular monthly vegan markets with the mind-blowing promise of a [checks notes] vegan fish fry. This could be good. 3 p.m., free-$25. The Veranda Live, 707 E. Washington St., bit.ly/fishfry-orl
Friday, April 9-May 23
The New Urban Contemporary
Group exhibition of local and international artists, all with roots in urban street art. Free. Osceola Arts, 2411 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, osceolaarts.org
Friday, April 9
Lee Burridge
"Melodic house" DJ and erstwhile member of England's Tyrant Soundsystem spins downtown. 9 p.m., $15. Elixir, 9 W. Washington St., facebook.com/elixirorlando
Sunday, April 11
Southern Fried Sunday
Featuring Beartoe & the Late Night Howl, Jordan Foley & the Wheelhouse, Good Morning Bedlam, and Elizabeth Ward. 3:45 p.m., $15-$20. Carlotta's Culture Park, 1000 N. Mills Ave., facebook.com/southernfriedsunday
Sunday, April 11
Jimmie Vaughan
With Christone "Kingfish" Ingram. Expect a heaping helping of blues. 8 p.m., $46.50-$58.50. Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., hardrock.com
April 7-12
Bedtime Tales of Long Ago
Spring has sprung! This virtual show offers bunny tales sweet enough for children, but more than amusing enough for adults. Noon, $12; online at madcowtheatre.com
Through April 17
A Midsummer Night's Dream
Orlando Shakes presents an outdoors production of the fantastical Shakespearean comedy. The sticky, humid outdoors setting should be perfect for the fever-dream aesthetics of the play. $22-$56. Walt Disney Amphitheater, Lake Eola Park, 195 N. Rosalind Ave., orlandoshakes.org
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.