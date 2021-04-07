Things to do in Orlando, April 7-14: Jimmie Vaughan, Lee Burridge, ‘The New Urban Contemporary’ and a vegan fish fry 

Orlando Weekly editors' picks of the best stuff to do this week.

Wednesday, April 7

Frontyard Festival: UCF Percussion Presents Inuksuit

Has the entirety of the Frontyard Festival been leading to this moment? The UCF Percussion Ensemble takes on John Luther Adams' monumental work Inuksuit. Percussionists begin playing this environmental piece onstage, but then move down to surround the audience for a truly immersive sound spectacle. 7:30 p.m., $10. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

Thursday, April 8

Frontyard Festival: Dances & Celebrations: A Celebration of Diversity

The UCF Wind Ensemble presents an evening of sound dedicated to all the richness and variety of musical traditions in the United States. That includes, intriguingly, Come Sunday, an homage to the central role that the unmistakable Hammond organ plays in Black worship services. 7:30 p.m., $10. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

Tyler Gillespie

Author and, yes, Florida Man Tyler Gillespie reads from his new book, The Thing About Florida, and freestyles about his travels and adventures in his home base as part of this free webinar put on by the tireless staff at the History Center. Noon, free but registration required. Orange County Regional History Center, thehistorycenter.org

Friday, April 9

Soursop Vegan Fish Fry & Sea Cream Social

The Bearded Vegan spins off their popular monthly vegan markets with the mind-blowing promise of a [checks notes] vegan fish fry. This could be good. 3 p.m., free-$25. The Veranda Live, 707 E. Washington St., bit.ly/fishfry-orl

Friday, April 9-May 23

The New Urban Contemporary

Group exhibition of local and international artists, all with roots in urban street art. Free. Osceola Arts, 2411 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, osceolaarts.org

Friday, April 9

Lee Burridge

"Melodic house" DJ and erstwhile member of England's Tyrant Soundsystem spins downtown. 9 p.m., $15. Elixir, 9 W. Washington St., facebook.com/elixirorlando

Sunday, April 11

Southern Fried Sunday

Featuring Beartoe & the Late Night Howl, Jordan Foley & the Wheelhouse, Good Morning Bedlam, and Elizabeth Ward. 3:45 p.m., $15-$20. Carlotta's Culture Park, 1000 N. Mills Ave., facebook.com/southernfriedsunday

Sunday, April 11

Jimmie Vaughan

With Christone "Kingfish" Ingram. Expect a heaping helping of blues. 8 p.m., $46.50-$58.50. Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., hardrock.com

April 7-12

Bedtime Tales of Long Ago

Spring has sprung! This virtual show offers bunny tales sweet enough for children, but more than amusing enough for adults. Noon, $12; online at madcowtheatre.com

Through April 17

A Midsummer Night's Dream

Orlando Shakes presents an outdoors production of the fantastical Shakespearean comedy. The sticky, humid outdoors setting should be perfect for the fever-dream aesthetics of the play. $22-$56. Walt Disney Amphitheater, Lake Eola Park, 195 N. Rosalind Ave., orlandoshakes.org