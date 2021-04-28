Things to do in Orlando, April 28-May 4: Spooky Empire, Tye Tribbett, Rashid Williams 

Our picks of the week's best events

Wednesday, April 28

Frontyard Festival: Sheryl Crow

Singer-songwriter and '90s survivor Crow is doing a little mini-tour of socially distanced live events in Florida. Just a couple of days before her Orlando show, she's set to be one of the headliners of the Moon Crush Festival in Miramar. 7:30 p.m., $55-$110. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

A Space for Culture

TEKNYC + United Hip-Hop Vanguard present an evening of discussion and panels around the topics of sexual harassment and abuse in the breakdance and hip-hop scenes. The event includes a set from DJ Nightstorm. 7 p.m., $20. Nan's Place, 142 S. Swoope Ave., Maitland, facebook.com/nansplaceamaitland

Friday, April 30

Frontyard Festival: Tye Tribbett

The "Elvis of Gospel" blesses us with his presence. 7 p.m., $25-$50. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

Friday, April 30-Saturday, May 1

DeLand Florida Paper, Postcard and Photo Fair

This event promises millions of postcards for buying, selling, trading and ... appraising. 10 a.m., $5. Volusia County Fairgrounds, 3100 E. New York Ave., DeLand

Friday, April 30-Sunday, May 2

Spooky Empire

Putting aside questions of whether the timing is right, this crowd-favorite Central Florida horror (and more) con is back with three days of vendors, panel discussions, movie screenings, intricate cosplay and more — not to mention heavy-hitting celebrity guests like Tom Sizemore, Richard Dreyfuss and Michael Biehn. $40-$250. Wyndham Orlando Resort, 8001 International Drive, spookyempire.com

Saturday, May 1

Frontyard Festival: American Folksongs & Spirituals

It's a live deep-dive into the rich history of American songcraft with the Bach Festival Choir and special guests mezzo-soprano Meredith Woodend and bass-baritone Kevin Deas. 7:30 p.m., $20-$55. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

Spring St. Pop-up Shop at Trim Salon

Pop-up shop-a-rama opening up in Trim Salon that promises to showcase local (and further afield) makers in areas of jewelry, art, home goods, pottery, textiles and more. 6 p.m., free. Trim Salon & Spa, 1910 Alden Road. Here's a sneak peek of the goods.

Swans: Where Does a Body End?

Orlando gig promoters the Modern Music Movement are teaming with outré cinema purveyors Uncomfortable Brunch for a one-night only screening of Where Does a Body End?, a doc about monolithic noise-grinders Swans. Alien Witch does a live opening set to "set the mood." 8 p.m., $10. Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org

Monday, May 3

Rashid Williams

Drummer-to-the-stars Rashid Williams (John Legend, Jill Scott, J. Cole) headlines a night of jam sessions in the company of equally formidable bassist Dwayne "DW" Wright. 8 p.m., $12. Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org

ONGOING

Through May 2

Always ... Patsy Cline

A musical play chronicling the tragic life and deep catalog of the legendary country star. You will hear "Crazy," guaranteed. 8 p.m., $24-$36. Theater West End, 115 W. First St., theaterwestend.com

Through May 9

Chicago

Roxie and Velma slay in the iconic musical. 7:30 p.m., $11-$30. Athens Theatre, 124 N. Florida Ave., DeLand, athensdeland.com

April 30-May 9

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Tony Award-winning musical mines the rich vein of comedy and pageantry in the middle school spelling bee, following six preteens as they face off in the "spelling championship of a lifetime." $39.50. Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts, drphillipscenter.org

MUSEUMS + GALLERIES

Through Dec. 31

Art Encounters: Community or Chaos

Works from CFAM's collection reflecting on the systemic nature of racial injustice in the United States. Free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam

Through May 2

A Boundless Drop to a Boundless Ocean

This exhibition brings you works by 21 U.S.-based artists of Arab and Iranian heritage. $15. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org

Through July 11

Cynthia Holmes: Sweet Surrealism

Florida-based contemporary artist Holmes takes you into a world of fantastical botanicals. $10. Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens, 633 Osceola Ave., Winter Park, polasek.org

Through Aug. 1

The Grand Portraits of Mr. Eddy Mumma

Rare exhibition of paintings from this Florida original and beyond-prolific outsider artist. $5. Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St., mennellomuseum.org

Through May 9

Love & Compassion: Images of Mother and Child

Group exhibition of Floridian artists visually musing on "time-honored themes of motherhood, unconditional love, and sacrifice." $6. Maitland Art Center, Art & History Museums Maitland, 231 W. Packwood Ave., Maitland, artandhistory.org

Through May 23

The New Urban Contemporary

Group exhibition of local and international artists, all with roots in urban street art. Free. Osceola Arts, 2411 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, osceolaarts.org

Through June 6

Storytellers: Faith Ringgold + Aminah Robinson

A survey of mixed media works by legendary African American women artists Faith Ringgold

and Aminah Robinson. $5. Museum of Art DeLand, 100 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand, moartdeland.org n