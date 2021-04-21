Things to do in Orlando, April 21-27: Needtobreathe, Mount Dora Blueberry Festival and Mr. Eddy Mumma 

Our selections of the best events this week.
Thursday, April 22
Frontyard Festival: Grace Potter
Three-time Grammy nominee and gutsy belter Potter is kicking off her solo tour right here in the Frontyard. And, as always, that did indeed feel surreal to type. (Read more in our feature on page 49.) 8 p.m., $35-$60. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org
Friday, April 23
The Grand Portraits of Mr. Eddy Mumma
Opening reception for this rare public exhibition of paintings from a true Florida original, outsider artist Eddy Mumma. The self-taught Mumma started painting at the age of 60 and created nearly 1,000 singular works despite his late start. 6:30 p.m., $15. Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St., mennellomuseum.org
Saturday, April 24
Hannibal Square Heritage Center Folk & Urban Art Festival
Online and in-person activities featuring local artists, cultural edutainment, storytelling, and more fun for the whole family. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., free. Hannibal Square Heritage Center, 642 W. New England Ave., Winter Park, hannibalsquareheritagecenter.org
Saturday-Sunday, April 24-25
Mount Dora Blueberry Festival
Local blueberry farmers, vendors and crafters show off the many forms and uses of that bluest of berries. But you had us at "blueberry-pie eating contest." 9 a.m., free. Donnelly Park, North Baker Street and East Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora, mountdorablueberryfestival.com
Sunday, April 25
Greg Parnell Trio
Vocalist and special guest Ashley Locheed leads the Trio through a special tribute to the immortal music of Peggy Lee. 3 p.m., $25. Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park, bluebambooartcenter.com
Monday, April 26
Frontyard Festival: Needtobreathe
This is a very rare chance to see young stadium rockers Needtobreathe in an intimate space — when touring starts up again in earnest, they will most likely be way too big. In all likelihood this show will sell out, so jump on it. 7:30 p.m., $51-$76. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org
Tuesday, April 27
History in a Glass: To Pajama or Not to Pajama?
The Woods craft cocktail bar creates a special libation based on a particular story from Orlando's past, and the History Center hosts an online gathering demonstrating how to make it, plus a dive into the history that inspired it. 6-7:30 p.m., $15, online at thehistorycenter.org
Tech Talks with Mag.Lo
Buzzy young Central Floridian rapper/producer pulls the curtain back on the tools of his trade and technology trends ... for the library!? This should be a good one. 7:30 p.m., free, online at ocls.info
ONGOING
Through May 2
Always ... Patsy Cline
A musical play chronicling the tragic life and deep catalog of the legendary country star. Yes, you will hear "Crazy," guaranteed. 8 p.m., $24-$36. Theater West End, 115 W. First St., theaterwestend.com
Through May 9
Chicago
The iconic musical, staged in historic downtown DeLand. 7:30 p.m., $11-$30. Athens Theatre, 124 N. Florida Ave., DeLand, athensdeland.com
MUSEUMS + GALLERIES
Through Dec. 31
Art Encounters: Community or Chaos
Works from CFAM's collection reflecting on the systemic nature of racial injustice in the United States. Free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam
Through May 2
A Boundless Drop to a Boundless Ocean
This exhibition brings you works by 21 U.S.-based artists of Arab and Iranian heritage. $15. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org
Through July 11
Cynthia Holmes: Sweet Surrealism
Florida-based contemporary artist Holmes takes you into a world of fantastical botanicals. $10. Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens, 633 Osceola Ave., Winter Park, polasek.org
April 23-Aug. 1
The Grand Portraits of Mr. Eddy Mumma
An exhibition of paintings from the self-taught Florida artist, from the Mennello's permanent collection. $5. Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St., mennellomuseum.org
Through May 9
Love & Compassion: Images of Mother and Child
Group exhibition of Floridian artists visually musing on "time-honored themes of motherhood, unconditional love, and sacrifice." $6. Maitland Art Center, Art & History Museums Maitland, 231 W. Packwood Ave., Maitland, artandhistory.org
Through May 23
The New Urban Contemporary
Group exhibition of local and international artists, all with roots in urban street art. Free. Osceola Arts, 2411 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, osceolaarts.org
Through June 6
Storytellers: Faith Ringgold + Aminah Robinson
A survey of mixed media works by the legendary African American female artists Faith Ringgold and Aminah Robinson. $5. Museum of Art DeLand, 100 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand, moartdeland.org
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.