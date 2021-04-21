Things to do in Orlando, April 21-27: Needtobreathe, Mount Dora Blueberry Festival and Mr. Eddy Mumma 

Our selections of the best events this week.

Thursday, April 22

Frontyard Festival: Grace Potter

Three-time Grammy nominee and gutsy belter Potter is kicking off her solo tour right here in the Frontyard. And, as always, that did indeed feel surreal to type. (Read more in our feature on page 49.) 8 p.m., $35-$60. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

Friday, April 23

The Grand Portraits of Mr. Eddy Mumma

Opening reception for this rare public exhibition of paintings from a true Florida original, outsider artist Eddy Mumma. The self-taught Mumma started painting at the age of 60 and created nearly 1,000 singular works despite his late start. 6:30 p.m., $15. Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St., mennellomuseum.org

Saturday, April 24

Hannibal Square Heritage Center Folk & Urban Art Festival

Online and in-person activities featuring local artists, cultural edutainment, storytelling, and more fun for the whole family. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., free. Hannibal Square Heritage Center, 642 W. New England Ave., Winter Park, hannibalsquareheritagecenter.org

Saturday-Sunday, April 24-25

Mount Dora Blueberry Festival

Local blueberry farmers, vendors and crafters show off the many forms and uses of that bluest of berries. But you had us at "blueberry-pie eating contest." 9 a.m., free. Donnelly Park, North Baker Street and East Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora, mountdorablueberryfestival.com

Sunday, April 25

Greg Parnell Trio

Vocalist and special guest Ashley Locheed leads the Trio through a special tribute to the immortal music of Peggy Lee. 3 p.m., $25. Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park, bluebambooartcenter.com

Monday, April 26

Frontyard Festival: Needtobreathe

This is a very rare chance to see young stadium rockers Needtobreathe in an intimate space — when touring starts up again in earnest, they will most likely be way too big. In all likelihood this show will sell out, so jump on it. 7:30 p.m., $51-$76. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org

Tuesday, April 27

History in a Glass: To Pajama or Not to Pajama?

The Woods craft cocktail bar creates a special libation based on a particular story from Orlando's past, and the History Center hosts an online gathering demonstrating how to make it, plus a dive into the history that inspired it. 6-7:30 p.m., $15, online at thehistorycenter.org

Tech Talks with Mag.Lo

Buzzy young Central Floridian rapper/producer pulls the curtain back on the tools of his trade and technology trends ... for the library!? This should be a good one. 7:30 p.m., free, online at ocls.info

click to enlarge Photo by Eric Philcox / Mennello Museum

"Untitled (The Afghan Girl, National Geographic 1985)," by Mr. Eddy Mumma (American, 1908—1986). Acrylic on canvas board. Collection of the Mennello Museum of American Art, Gift of Josh Feldstein, 2015-001-001a,b. © Josh Feldstein

ONGOING

Through May 2

Always ... Patsy Cline

A musical play chronicling the tragic life and deep catalog of the legendary country star. Yes, you will hear "Crazy," guaranteed. 8 p.m., $24-$36. Theater West End, 115 W. First St., theaterwestend.com

Through May 9

Chicago

The iconic musical, staged in historic downtown DeLand. 7:30 p.m., $11-$30. Athens Theatre, 124 N. Florida Ave., DeLand, athensdeland.com

MUSEUMS + GALLERIES

Through Dec. 31

Art Encounters: Community or Chaos

Works from CFAM's collection reflecting on the systemic nature of racial injustice in the United States. Free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam

Through May 2

A Boundless Drop to a Boundless Ocean

This exhibition brings you works by 21 U.S.-based artists of Arab and Iranian heritage. $15. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org

Through July 11

Cynthia Holmes: Sweet Surrealism

Florida-based contemporary artist Holmes takes you into a world of fantastical botanicals. $10. Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens, 633 Osceola Ave., Winter Park, polasek.org

April 23-Aug. 1

The Grand Portraits of Mr. Eddy Mumma

An exhibition of paintings from the self-taught Florida artist, from the Mennello's permanent collection. $5. Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St., mennellomuseum.org

Through May 9

Love & Compassion: Images of Mother and Child

Group exhibition of Floridian artists visually musing on "time-honored themes of motherhood, unconditional love, and sacrifice." $6. Maitland Art Center, Art & History Museums Maitland, 231 W. Packwood Ave., Maitland, artandhistory.org

Through May 23

The New Urban Contemporary

Group exhibition of local and international artists, all with roots in urban street art. Free. Osceola Arts, 2411 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, osceolaarts.org

Through June 6

Storytellers: Faith Ringgold + Aminah Robinson

A survey of mixed media works by the legendary African American female artists Faith Ringgold and Aminah Robinson. $5. Museum of Art DeLand, 100 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand, moartdeland.org