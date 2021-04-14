Things to do in Orlando, April 14-20: 'Hairspray,' Tom + Dan's Land Cruise, and crystals, crystals, crystals 

The best safe, socially distanced, and virtual events this week.
Wednesday-Thursday, April 14-15
Frontyard Festival: Hairspray
Even John Waters himself couldn't resist the undeniable charms of a youth theater troupe tackling the Tony Award-winning musical adaptation of his breakthrough film Hairspray. Maybe some of the sharp edges have been smoothed out, but it's still pretty damn subversive. 7:30 p.m., $15-$50. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org
Friday, April 16
Frontyard Festival: Bethune-Cookman University Concert Chorale
Kicking off the Freedom series of shows that features gospel, jazz and a plethoras of other African American-pioneered and -composed music, the Bethune-Cookman singers trace a tuneful through-line from gospel to R&B music. Heavenly. 7:30 p.m., $15-$50. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org
Saturday, April 17
Frontyard Festival: Tom & Dan's Land Cruise
Orlando's podcast royalty Tom and Dan had to cancel their fan-cruise, so they're recreating it as a one-night only "Land Cruise" dry-docked in the Frontyard. Cocktails, bingo, a magic show, steel drums and a set from local reggae group Kash'd Out are only a few of the themed diversions on offer. 7 p.m., $15-$50. Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org
Saturday-Sunday, April 17-18
Rock, Mineral, Gem, Jewelry & Fossil Show
Crystals, crystals, crystals. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, $5. Sanford Civic Center, 401 E. Seminole Blvd., Sanford, cfmgs.org
Sunday, April 18
Mayhem on Mills
Local rock & wrestling promotion stages their 2nd 2nd anniversary. (Read more on page 33.) 5 p.m., $20. Carlotta's Culture Park, 1000 N. Mills Ave., facebook.com/mayhemonmills
Tuesday, April 20
Swap, Shop & Roll!
Skate-themed clothing swap event with added tarot readings, music and more in the delightful environs of the Heavy. 6 p.m., $25. The Heavy, 1152 Harmon Ave., Winter Park, wowrolling.com
Ongoing:
April 16-18
Always ... Patsy Cline
A musical play chronicling the tragic life and deep catalog of the legendary country star. You will hear "Crazy," guaranteed. 8 p.m., $24-$36. Theater West End, 115 W. First St., theaterwestend.com
April 15-18
Chicago
The iconic musical staged over a long weekend in DeLand. 7:30 p.m., $11-$30. Athens Theatre, 124 N. Florida Ave., DeLand, athensdeland.com
Through April 17
A Midsummer Night's Dream
Orlando Shakes presents an outdoors production of the fantastical Shakespearean comedy. The sticky, humid outdoors setting should be perfect for the fever-dream aesthetics of the play. $22-$56. Walt Disney Amphitheater, Lake Eola Park, 195 N. Rosalind Ave., orlandoshakes.org
April 15-19
Poetry Out Loud
A virtual evening of "beautiful language read well," courtesy some of Mad Cow's finest. Available on-demand for the duration of the run. $12. Mad Cow Theatre, madcowtheatre.com
Through April 24
Respect: A Musical Journey of Women
Exuberant Off-Broadway musical looks at the lives of women as reflected in the popular music of the 20th century. 2 p.m., $20-$45. Winter Park Playhouse, 711 Orange Ave., Winter Park, winterparkplayhouse.org
Museums and galleries:
Through Dec. 31
Art Encounters: Community or Chaos
Works from CFAM's collection reflecting on the systemic nature of racial injustice in the United States. Free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam
Through May 2
A Boundless Drop to a Boundless Ocean
This exhibition brings you works by 21 U.S.-based artists of Arab and Iranian heritage. $15. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org
Through April 23
Celebrating the Genius of Women – 10 Year Retrospective
View works from winners of the yearly Celebrating the Genius of Woman arts competition over the last decade. Free. 101 E. Central Blvd., ocls.info
April 20-July 11
Cynthia Holmes: Sweet Surrealism
Florida-based contemporary artist Holmes takes you into a world of fantastical botanicals. $10. Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens, 633 Osceola Ave., Winter Park, polasek.org
Through May 29
Jane Turner: The Evolution of an Artist
Retrospective from a self-taught Eatonville artist. Free. Hannibal Square Heritage Center, 642 W. New England Ave., Winter Park, hannibalsquareheritagecenter.org
Through May 9
Love & Compassion: Images of Mother and Child
Group exhibition of Floridian artists visually musing on "time-honored themes of motherhood, unconditional love, and sacrifice." $6. Maitland Art Center, Art & History Museums Maitland, 231 W. Packwood Ave., Maitland, artandhistory.org
Through May 23
The New Urban Contemporary
Group exhibition of local and international artists, all with roots in urban street art. Free. Osceola Arts, 2411 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, osceolaarts.org
Through May 8
One World: International Women Artists of Florida
A showcase of work from nine working artists across the state of Florida. Free. Crealdé School of Art, 600 St. Andrews Blvd., Winter Park, crealde.org
Through May 9
Rania Matar: On Either Side of the Window, Portraits During COVID-19
Lebanese American photographer Matar presents a very timely twist on the notion of a portrait. Free. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfam
Through June 6
Storytellers: Faith Ringgold + Aminah Robinson
A survey of mixed media works by legendary African American female artists Faith Ringgold and Aminah Robinson. $5. Museum of Art DeLand, 100 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand, moartdeland.org
Through may 2
Voices & Conversations
Group show of contemporary American artists involves some heavy names with a focus on issues of identity and activism. $15. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org n
