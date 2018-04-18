There's new life in historic Parramore 

The neighborhood is changing, but whether or not that’s for the better, there’s undeniably new life in the air. Still, there’s just as much of the classic vibe as always in this historic part of the city, from the old, like the Wells’ Built Museum, to the new, like the West Art District.

EAT

Chef Eddie's

595 W. Church St., 407-826-1731, chefeddies.com

Just a hop, skip and a jump away from the Orlando Magic's house at the Amway Center, find some of the best comfort fare in the city. Smothered pork chops, saucy oxtails, chicken and waffles, savory mashed potatoes, jalapeño-crackling muffins – all will elicit superlatives.

Goff's Drive In

212 S. Orange Blossom Trail, 407-286-3421

An institution in Parramore since 1948, this cement-block building on OBT between Church and Jackson Streets serves soft-serve, dipped cones, milkshakes and sundaes.

Nikki's Place Southern Cuisine

742 Carter St., 407-425-5301, nikkisplace.net

Back from the dead after the building burnt down in March 2015, Nikki's menu hasn't changed much since its opening day nearly two decades ago. With fried chicken and barbecue as its mainstays, we're glad that's the case.

GO

Orlando City Stadium

655 W. Church St., 407-480-4702, orlandocitysc.com

Since the Orlando City Soccer Club cut the ribbon on its new stadium, which seats 25,500 fans, this has been one of the best springtime spots in Orlando.

Parramore Farmer's Market

698 W. Pine St., cityoforlando.net

Totally new as of January to Parramore, and open on Saturday mornings till early afternoon, it was part of a food grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to expand healthy food options in West Orlando. So take advantage of it.

Re-Runz Record store

642 W. Church St., 321-239-6325, facebook.com/rerunzrecords

New and used vinyl, CDs and music memorabilia. Dig here for funk, soul, R&B and jazz, and pine for the vintage posters on the walls.

West Art District

1011 W. Central Blvd., westartdistrict.com

A 50,000-square-foot explosion of ever-changing murals, street art and graffiti, painted by artists from around the world and kids from the neighborhood.

DRINK

Yard Bar

617 W. Central Blvd., 407-849-0471, wallstplaza.net/venues/yardbar

Welcome to the spot where you should go to either celebrate an Orlando City Soccer win or to drink away one of their losses as you stretch out and enjoy some sunshine.

Broken Cauldron

1012 W. Church St., 407-986-1012, brokencauldrontaproom.com

As mellow as can be, this industrial space is home to two interesting breweries – Broken Strings and Black Cauldron – that set up shop together in mid-2016 with an eye toward the opening of Orlando City Stadium.

Stonewall Bar

741 W. Church St., 407-373-0888, stonewallorlando.com

DJs, drag shows, T-dances and karaoke nights make this two-level bar an LGBTQ mainstay. But they're about to get an influx of hungry allies when Tako Cheena takes over their kitchen. Yaaaaas.