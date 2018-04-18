There's more to explore in St. Augustine than just Castillo De San Marcos 

The oldest city in the United States, St. Augustine is a beach town with all the tourist trappings, a college town with Flagler College nestled in the heart of the city, a city rich in historical architecture, and a party town all at once. But it's also increasingly becoming known as a music town thanks to the St. Augustine Amphitheatre and various smaller venues dotted around the city, as well as a destination for those interested in good food and drink. We already know you're probably gonna visit Castillo De San Marcos, Ripley's and the Fountain of Youth while you're there, but save time for a leisurely stroll around downtown, where there's plenty to do and see either day or night, and maybe pop in to check out a few of these local treasures.

Ice Plant Bar

110 Riberia St., St. Augustine, 904-829-6553, iceplantbar.com

Retro in presentation down to the detail – think early 20th-century Prohibition Era chic – but very much modern in its locally sourced and adventurous food and drinks menu. A craft cocktail at Ice Plant is the perfect capper to a day of searching for the Fountain of Youth.

O'Steen's Restaurant

205 Anastasia Blvd., St. Augustine, 904-829-6974, osteensrestaurant.com

This family-run seafood joint on Anastasia Island has been going strong for over half a century and is still packing them in with generous portions of fresh, fried (or broiled, as you like) seafood and sundry Southern dishes.

Medieval Torture Collection

100 St. George St., St. Augustine, 904-373-7777, medievaltorturemuseum.com

Discover the blood-soaked origins of Marsellus Wallace's immortal "get medieval on your ass" line from Pulp Fiction with this museum's recreations of the most sadistic and ghoulish instruments of torture in the name of God and/or country. Not for the faint of heart!

Present Moment Cafe

226 W. King St., St. Augustine, 904-827-4499, presentmomentcafe.com

If the terms "vegan" and "raw" signal narrowing culinary options to you, one visit to Present Moment will dispel that notion entirely. Their menu is a wonder of lovingly prepared, refreshing, healthy eats that are a testament to the creativity of the staff. Check out their extensive fresh juice selection too.

St. Augustine Amphitheatre

1340C A1A South, St. Augustine, 904-209-0367, staugamphitheatre.com

A unique partnership between St. Johns County and a dedicated staff of obsessive music fans has resulted in one of the most exciting outdoor venues in the state. The programming is eclectic and vibrant, with upcoming shows by everyone from Black Angels to Yanni to the National to Hank Williams Jr.

Tonevendor

81 King St., St. Augustine, 904-342-7981, tonevendor.com

Hiding in plain sight in the heart of the bustling downtown area, Tonevendor's unassuming exterior hides a music lover's mecca. It's stuffed to the gills with new and used records of all genres. Crucially, they place as much energy toward impressive jazz and electronic sections as they do good ol' rock and indie.

Wolf's Museum of Mystery

46 Charlotte St., St. Augustine, 904-342-8377, wolfsmuseumofmystery.com

Consider giving Ripley's a pass and instead check out this delightfully bonkers collection of oddities packed into what we can only conclude is a haunted house. Ostensibly the personal collection of namesake Wolfgang Von Mertz (an attorney by day), where else can you see Kevorkian paintings, a Fiji Mermaid, a Hammer Horror-level shrine to Countess Bathory, an iron lung and random cats sleeping among the exhibits?