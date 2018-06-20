June 20, 2018 Food & Drink » Restaurant Review

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge bartlettimage-florida_co_-0713.jpg

Photo by Rob Bartlett

There’s beautiful food to be had at Florida & Co. 

Pictures of health

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY ROB BARTLETT
  • Photo by Rob Bartlett
Florida & Co., East End Market, 3201 Corrine Drive, 407-790-7758 florida-co.com, $$

It's no secret we love Emily Rankin. We even said so in last year's "People We Love" issue. We were smitten when she started the Audubon Park Farmers Market a decade ago, then fell hard when she helped bring local meats and produce to area restaurants via her distribution company, Local Roots. Now we're in full swoon over Florida & Co., her East End Market restaurant stall so, yeah, we're in deep.

Florida & Co. consists of a communal bar where most patrons gather, along with a few tables fronting coolers and shelves stocked with the foodstuffs of the Sunshine State. The relationships she's built with farmers, producers and purveyors certainly helped Rankin forge a superb seasonal menu comprising all those Florida-grown and raised ingredients. The edible arrangements she serves here – fresh, colorful and vibrant – are absolute pictures of health (as well as great Instagram fodder).

The red snapper ceviche ($14) was no poseur, though we had issues with the bowl's aspect ratio. A little more width would've prevented the constant spillage of the rousing bricolage onto thick wedges of plantain chips. Still, that small vessel yielded big flavor, and those chips – salty and faintly sweet – were downright addictive.

Even more photogenic, especially as it sat on the live-edge wood bar, was the cilantro-lemongrass bowl ($14) packed with plump Florida white shrimp, salad greens, pickled radishes and wonderfully soft brown rice. We added a soft-boiled egg for $2 more (because food aesthetes like eggs on everything, duh).

Now, the bowl of stone-ground grits, garlic kale and pulled heritage pork was no looker, no matter how we adjusted the positioning of the bowl, the angle of the shot or the intensity of the light. There's a hideous barbecue sauce fashioned from datil peppers and kumquats smothering the pork – but it just so happens to be bloody delicious. Along with perfectly cooked grits and kale, it lent great gastronomic beauty to this bowl of ugliness, and my inner William Eggleston concurred. A garlicky meatball sandwich ($14), on the other hand, bordered on the mundane, perhaps because the grass-fed orbs disintegrated under the weight of mozzarella, tomato sauce and pecan pesto. What can I say? I like my meatballs firm, and these turned into a pseudo-mince rather quickly.

With eight different Florida beers available on tap, tipplers sidle up to the bar at all hours of the day for a pint or two, and some can even be seen "enjoying" a glass of kombucha, though I find that very hard to believe. (Editor's note: Believe it.) There are wines on tap as well, but if you're looking for a sugary end – or start – just know that desserts aren't offered by Florida & Co. Yeah, I know I could do an about-face and head to Gideon's for a boffo cookie or Olde Hearth for a chocolate croissant, but they close early. If I'm here until 9 p.m. on a weeknight, I'm out of luck and, besides, I want to see what Rankin and her merry band of cooks can do on the sweet side. I won't lie – leaving without getting our sugary fix was a slight disappointment, but that's OK. Every loving relationship has its ups and downs.

Jump to comments

Tags:

More Restaurant Review »

Latest in Restaurant Review

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. For Disney-goers, Enzo’s Hideaway is an alluring place in which to get lost Read More

  2. Zero Degrees opens on West Colonial, New Moon Market expanding, plus more in Orlando foodie news Read More

  3. Tartine Wine Bar's wholly gratifying tartines are its bread and butter Read More

  4. Beefy King celebrates 50 years, Deeply Coffee comes to downtown, plus more in local foodie news Read More

  5. King Bao opening second location, Z Asian coming to Colonial, plus more in Orlando foodie news Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation