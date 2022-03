The Zombies invade Orlando's Plaza Live in April 

click image Photo courtesy the Zombies/Facebook

Zombies are set to invade Orlando on April 1, and that's no April Fool's prank!Well, "The" Zombis are coming to Orlando with a storming catalog of psych-pop masterpieces from the 1960s up through the present day. This is a show worth taking note of.Longtime Zombies Colin Blunstone and Rod Argent will be anchoring this 2022 version of the band. And you can expect a heady mix of both songs from the band's newest (!) albumand, naturally, a good portion of their still-adventurous 1968 breakthroughThe Zombies play the Plaza Live on Friday, April 1, at 8 p.m. Tickets are available now from AXS