March 25, 2022

The Zombies invade Orlando's Plaza Live in April 

By
Zombies are set to invade Orlando on April 1, and that's no April Fool's prank!

Well, "The" Zombis are coming to Orlando with a storming catalog of psych-pop masterpieces from the 1960s up through the present day. This is a show worth taking note of.



Longtime Zombies Colin Blunstone and Rod Argent will be anchoring this 2022 version of the band. And you can expect a heady mix of both songs from the band's newest (!) album Breathe Out, Breathe In and, naturally, a good portion of their still-adventurous 1968 breakthrough Odyssey & Oracle.

The Zombies play the Plaza Live on Friday, April 1, at 8 p.m. Tickets are available now from AXS.




