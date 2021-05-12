VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

May 12, 2021 Food & Drink » Restaurant Review

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge hampton_social_1.jpg

Photo by Rob Bartlett

The whitewashed, nautical digs of the Hampton Social are the setting for a menu executed with exquisite care 

By
The Hampton Social
9101 International Drive
689-800-6760
thehamptonsocial.com
$$$

I'll admit, I had fantasies of inviting James Cuomo — the cantankerous Facebook "Hamptons Douche Spotter" — to dine with me at the Hampton Social, a restaurant playing into the vibe of the affluent seaside destination on Long Island. I mean, the man has documented countless incidents of summertime asshattery committed by entitled twats in every neighborhood from Southampton to Montauk, and he's been doing it since 2013: fat guys wearing tiny Speedos and fur coats inside restaurants, running up huge tabs and leaving zero tip; oblivious women seating their tiny dogs in highchairs; boneheaded drivers double-parked, sometimes perpendicularly.

I had hopes but, sadly, no such contemptible behavior was observed at this whitewashed hotspot that took over the old Tommy Bahama space at Pointe Orlando. What a letdown. Oh sure, the place looks like the setting of a J. Crew catalog photoshoot, and wannabes get a kick posing in front of the Instagram wall, but there's not much else to sneer at. Well, with the possible exception of our server, who felt it appropriate to keep her mask dangling beneath her lower lip the whole time.

So, we sipped not-so-potent $13 cocktails while taking in the not-so-ocean-breezy digs. Design-wise, Hampton Social does a nice job of bringing the outside in. The place screams BRUNCH, which is served on weekends from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Yet, despite the name, the Hampton Social isn't as superficial as it sounds.

Someone in the kitchen clearly takes great pride in the food coming out — a conclusion we came to after digging into a plate of beautifully charred grilled octopus ($18.50). It's a head-nodder of a dish, marinated in citrus, dressed with fennel, and served alongside roasted vegetables, beets, green lentils and orange supremes halved for bite-sized ease.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY ROB BARTLETT
  • Photo by Rob Bartlett

Then came the chicken lollipops ($15), their dark hue the result of a curry-soy marinade that lent these gams deep flavor. Nothing mind-blowing, but this is finger food the way finger food should be done. Even the smoked eggplant ($14), with a vibrant medley of veg and grains (cauliflower, lentils, onions, greens sprouts and more) took some thought and conscientious effort to construct. It came served on crispy shells of watermelon radish, garnished with feta.

Certainly not the level of attention we expected. A pleasant surprise? I'd say so. Even the self-proclaimed pizza snob in the group couldn't help but heap praise on the avocado corn pizza ($15), a cheesy, rustic pie topped with roasted tomatoes, garlic butter, basil and lemon zest. There's corn in the plate of braised short ribs ($28) as well — charred niblets floating atop a corn mousse — that upstaged the less-than-fork-tender slab of citrus-braised meat, the lone gaffe of the night.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY ROB BARTLETT
  • Photo by Rob Bartlett

Of course, it wouldn't be a meal in the Hamptons without a lobster roll (market price) and, I have to say, the meaty number served here truly wowed. You can choose "Manhattan style" (served warm with butter) or "Maine style" (cold with creamy mayo). In steamy Florida, the latter is the way to go. It's served with house-made chips, but do yourself a favor and upgrade to the mac and cheese (made with orecchiette) for $2 more, or enjoy it with a side of hearty New England clam chowder ($9).

Just as impressive were double-wrapped shrimp tacos that didn't shy away from the heat, packed with jalapeños, fresnos, a spicy aioli and citrus slaw. We couldn't find fault in tart Key lime pie ($9) served with strawberry gelato and mint-flecked whipped cream, or airy beignet-like doughnuts ($13). We quite enjoyed the latter with vanilla bean ice cream, hot honey and chocolate sauce.

Indeed, the Hampton Social wholly shattered my snarky notions about the place. This was no corporate-backed bastion of boors clad in Brooks Brothers, as I had initially assumed. Nor was it a place I'd take delight in mocking or ripping on. Frankly, I'm happy I didn't ask Mr. Cuomo to join me for dinner. Had he done so, the only douche spotted likely would've been me.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY ROB BARTLETT
  • Photo by Rob Bartlett

Tags:

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Restaurant Review »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando, May 12-19: Manchester Orchestra, Iliza Shlesinger, Daniel Donato,
Things to do in Orlando, May 5-11: Tiesto, Big Gigantic, Paws in the Park + more
Sushi Kichi has prevailed through the pandemic, anti-Asian sentiment and Orlando's economic turmoil
Kosher Grill presents a solid roster of Jewish and Middle Eastern staple dishes
Things to do in Orlando, April 28-May 4: Spooky Empire, Tye Tribbett, Rashid Williams
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Restaurant Review

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Sushi Kichi has prevailed through the pandemic, anti-Asian sentiment and Orlando's economic turmoil Read More

  2. Get ready for the Monroe, Good Salt Group's latest restaurant, soft-opening May 11 Read More

  3. Kosher Grill presents a solid roster of Jewish and Middle Eastern staple dishes Read More

  4. Shanghai Lane on West Colonial Drive treats guests to spurting soup dumplings of worth Read More

  5. The Orlando Milkhouse project in the Milk District has been revived by Foxtail partners Alex Tchekmeian and Iain Yeakle Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 12, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation