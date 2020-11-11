The Week: Things to do in Orlando Nov. 11-18, 2020 

Nov. 11

Fountain Features

The Enzian’s new outdoor screening series at the Eden Bar kicks off with Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. 7 p.m., SOLD OUT. The Enzian, 1300 South Orlando Ave., Maitland,, enzian.org

Nov. 12

Front Porch Concerts: Per Danielsson Quartet

The Plaza Live is holding a series of outdoors, weekly “weekend warm-up” shows starring a stellar cast of local musicians. This week’s headliner is the Per Danielsson Quartet. 6 p.m., $15-$135. Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org

Nov. 13

Festival of Trees: Cocktails With Santa

This event promises cocktails, charcuterie, and the power duo of artist JEFRË and … Santa! 6:30 p.m., $75. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org



Kamani

All-star night of funk and soul from powerhouses Nikki Glaspie, Nigel Hall, Matt Lapham and Kat Dyson (who’s played with Prince and Cyndi Lauper). 8 p.m., $25-$50. The New Standard, 1035 N. Orlando Ave., Winter Park, newstandardwp.com



Someday Honey

Outdoor show with Kaleigh Baker’s gutsy “wonky tonk” ensemble. 7 p.m., $40. Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org

Nov. 13-15

Art Under the Stars

The Rotary’s 44th annual after-dark art festival will be a hybrid event, taking place both online and in person. Lake Lily Park, Maitland, facebook.com/maitlandrotaryartfestival

Nov. 14

Artisan Showcase

Holiday shopping opportunities abound at this local market of artists, crafters and vendors. 9 a.m. free. Woman’s Club of Winter Park, 419 S. Interlachen Ave., Winter Park, womansclubofwinterpark.com.



At Dusk We Dance

Open-air party with food, drinks and vibes courtesy Frankmatik & Ed Abisada. 8 p.m., free. Henao Contemporary Center, 5601 Edgewater Drive, facebook.com/henaocenter



Battle of the Brushes: Reflections

Watch artists compete head-to-head on a prompt given at the start of the evening. 8 p.m., $10-$15. Downtown Credo North Quarter, 885 N. Orange Ave., tickets at eventbrite.com



Festival of Trees: Ugly Sweater Day

10 a.m., $15. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org



Historic Bike Tour in Ivanhoe Village

4 p.m., free. Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co., 1300 Alden Road, ivanhoevillage.org



Paul Oakenfold

See page 43. 8 p.m., $45–$125. Ace Cafe Concert Field, 100 W. Livingston St., facebook.com/gmfeventsllc



The Playhouse Presents: Hawaiian Luau

The last of three outdoor, immersive dinner-and-a-show events at Waterford Lakes Town Center this fall. This Hawaiian Luau closes Playhouse out with all the expected food and drink trappings, along with dancers and – yes – a fire knife performance. 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., $25-$30. Waterford Lakes Town Center, 413 N. Alafaya Trail, waterfordlakestowncenter.com



Puppy Paddle on Lake Ivanhoe

8:30 a.m., $10-$37.97. Lake Ivanhoe Boat Dock, corner of Ivanhoe Boulevard and North Orange Avenue, lakelifepaddle.com



Saturday Soundwalk

Explore the sounds and rhythms of our urban and natural world with Atlantic Center for the Arts Soundscape Field Station artist-in-residence Dr. Nathan Wolek. Becoming attuned to the environment around you is a proven stress-reliever. 11 a.m. rain or shine, free. Canaveral National Seashore Apollo Beach Visitors Center, 7611 S. Atlantic Ave., New Smyrna.

Nov. 14-15

Virtual Orlando Japan Festival

The annual Orlando Japan Festival moves online this year with a livestreamed weekend full of entertainment, instruction, and giveaways. 7 p.m., free. Subscribe to their YouTube channel through this link to access the livestream: linktr.ee/orlandojapanfestival

Nov. 15

Bazaar Botanica

1 p.m., free. Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company, 1300 Alden Road, bazaarbotanicafair.com

Nov. 16

Orlando Philharmonic: “An Evening of Fanfare”

In which the Orlando Phil embraces the great outdoors as a safe way to perform in front of an audience during a pandemic. The Phil opened their season at Exploria Stadium, and “An Evening of Fanfare” sees them setting up shop in the frankly bucolic environs of Mead Botanical Garden for a program heavy in rousing fanfares and overtures by reliable hands like Copland, Gershwin and Bernstein. An intriguing addition is Joan Tower’s Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman, but this is the concert equivalent of a greatest hits album, complete with “America the Beautiful.” You’d be hard-pressed to find a more lovely outdoor spot to take in a concert. Visit orlandophil.org for time and ticket information. Mead Botanical Garden, 1300 S. Denning Drive, Winter Park.

Nov. 17

A Sinking Ship Is Still a Ship

Limited-capacity live and streaming treatment for this long-delayed multimedia showcase, courtesy the CF2, Burrow Press and writer Ariel Francisco. 7:30 p.m., $5-$25. Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave. timucua.com



Tasty Takeover

Milk District foodie and food truck weekly convergence returns with new safety measures in place. Vendors include Cholo Dog, Jacked Up Vegan and Swededish. 6:30 p.m., free. Robinson Street and Bumby Avenue. tastytakeover.com

theater

Bright Young ThingsCreative City Project’s Bright Young Things uses the streets of downtown Orlando as a stage in an immersive, outdoor theatrical experience. Through Nov. 23. $35. Meetup locations revealed upon purchase. creativecityproject.com/brightyoungthingsGreen Day’s American IdiotSee page 19. Through Nov. 22. $65-$180 per table. Theater West End, 115 W. First St., Sanford, theaterwestend.com

museums + galleries

Construct: Our OrlandoIn the third iteration of the Mennello’s Construct: Our Orlando group show, curators pulled up two locals: Don Rimx and art collective Lemon Press. Don Rimx, known for large-scale murals celebrating Afro-Caribbean and Puerto Rican culture, brought his maximalist, multi-layered approach to portraiture for this show, with symbols, color and motifs inspired by the convergence of African diasporic religions and Catholicism. Lemon Press (Anna Cruz and Adam Lavigne) combine painting, cartooning and installation to address time and memory – something we are all wrestling with in this bizarre locked-down pandemic year – recording 2020’s loss and potential through a fictional language inspired by hieroglyphs and other ancient systems of communication. $5. Through Jan. 10, 2021. Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St., mennellomuseum.orgCynthia Slaughter, Documentary Photographer: On Love and LossIn a series of deeply intimate photographs, Slaughter documents the life of her 94-year-old mother, a retired farmworker in the celery fields of Sanford, Florida, where she has lived since 1950. Free. Through Jan. 18, 2021. Hannibal Square Heritage Center, 642 W. New England Ave., Winter Park, hannibalsquareheritagecenter.orgFestival of TreesThrough Nov. 29. $15. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.orgIt’s Personal … The Works of Harold GardeOne of the last surviving members of the New York School of Abstract Expressionism. Through Dec. 5. Free. Mills Gallery, 1650 N. Mills Ave., facebook.com/millsgallery.orlandoJEFRË: Points of ConnectionCentral Floridian Filipino-American multimedia artist JEFRË transforms his usually towering installations and sculptures to a more human scale for this OMA exhibition. JEFRË has exhibited work in major cities worldwide – currently, his work continues on a 24-story-high figure, The Victor, on a bridge connecting the cities of Pasig and Quezon in the Philippines, soon to be one of the world’s tallest sculptures. $15. Through Jan. 3, 2021. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.orgMarcus Jansen: E Pluribus UnumThe first solo exhibition in the U.S. for New York artist Jansen pulls from over a decade of work. Jansen’s bold, towering canvases take a hard look at 21st-century American life. Through Jan. 3, 2021. Free, timed ticket required. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfamMichael Conti: Improvisations – Time Rendered Ceramic SculpturesACA Downtown, Arts on Douglas, 123 Douglas St., New Smyrna Beach, artsondouglas.netNew Works: An Artist-in-Action Group ExhibitionPromising collaborative show from local artists Nicholas Kalemba, Matthew Mosher, Wanda Raimundi-Ortiz, Jacoub Reyes, Ericka Sobrack and Victoria Walsh showing work that they created while artists-in-residence at this Maitland institution. Intriguing on every level, in that we get a look at the creative process of local artistic luminaries during a pandemic that has wracked Central Florida, see how their work was impacted by COVID-19 and deep systemic injustice thrown out into the open, and perhaps take some form of comfort in these works as a way of feeling less alone. Through Jan. 17, 2021. $6. Maitland Art Center, Art & History Museums Maitland, 231 W. Packwood Ave., Maitland, artandhistory.orgPompeii: The Immortal CityLimited run of the blockbuster touring exhibit Pompeii arrives here in Orlando. The massive, immersive exhibit recreates the final moments of the doomed city, and looks at what life was like before its volcanic destruction. $26. Orlando Science Center, 777 E. Princeton St., osc.orgRobert Reedy: RevivalAn exhibition of painting, sculpture, ceramics, metalwork, collage – oft informed by his own Mississippi roots – from this unique Orlando artist. Through April 11, 2021. $10. Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens, 633 Osceola Ave., Winter Park, polasek.orgStephen Bach: Water and Sky: Florida’s Original AttractionsACA Downtown, Arts on Douglas, 123 Douglas St., New Smyrna Beach, artsondouglas.netVoices & ConversationsThis group show of contemporary American artists involves some heavy names with a focus on issues of identity, inclusion, activism and engagement. Artists include Nick Cave, Therman Statom, Bisa Butler, Kyle Meyer and Kerry James Marshall. You’ll see glass installations, woodcuts, and a quilted portrait of Wangari Maathai that made the cover of Time. $15. Through May 2, 2021. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.orgWhat Is That You Express in Your Eyes? The Inspired Works of Alberto GómezCrealdé invited internationally exhibited artist Alberto Gómez to create a large mural triptych on the history of immigration in the United States, which will debut during this exhibition and be exhibited at the Orange County Arts & Cultural Affairs’ FusionFest in November. Free. Through Jan. 16, 2021. Crealdé School of Art, 600 St. Andrews Blvd., Winter Park, crealde.orgWhat Women WantEngage with self-portraits by Carrie Mae Weems, Shirin Neshat, Zanele Muholi, María Magdalena Campos-Pons and Dana Hoey, photography exploring the intersection of the personal and the political. This diverse group of artists engage with issues of gender, representation, and the fact that so much hasn’t changed in the last 100 years of struggle. Free, timed ticket required. Through Jan. 3, 2021. Cornell Fine Arts Museum, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, rollins.edu/cfamYesterday This Was Home: The Ocoee Massacre of 1920Landmark exhibition marking the 100-year remembrance of the Ocoee Election Day Massacre, the largest incident of racist voting-day violence in U.S. history – a must-see historical overview for every Florida resident. Through Feb. 14, 2021. $8. Orange County Regional History Center, 65 E. Central Blvd., thehistorycenter.org