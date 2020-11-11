The Week: Things to do in Orlando Nov. 11-18, 2020 

Nov. 11
Fountain Features
The Enzian’s new outdoor screening series at the Eden Bar kicks off with Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. 7 p.m., SOLD OUT. The Enzian, 1300 South Orlando Ave., Maitland,, enzian.org
Nov. 12
Front Porch Concerts: Per Danielsson Quartet
The Plaza Live is holding a series of outdoors, weekly “weekend warm-up” shows starring a stellar cast of local musicians. This week’s headliner is the Per Danielsson Quartet. 6 p.m., $15-$135. Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org
Nov. 13
Festival of Trees: Cocktails With Santa
This event promises cocktails, charcuterie, and the power duo of artist JEFRË and … Santa! 6:30 p.m., $75. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org
Kamani
All-star night of funk and soul from powerhouses Nikki Glaspie, Nigel Hall, Matt Lapham and Kat Dyson (who’s played with Prince and Cyndi Lauper). 8 p.m., $25-$50. The New Standard, 1035 N. Orlando Ave., Winter Park, newstandardwp.com
Someday Honey
Outdoor show with Kaleigh Baker’s gutsy “wonky tonk” ensemble. 7 p.m., $40. Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org
Nov. 13-15
Art Under the Stars
The Rotary’s 44th annual after-dark art festival will be a hybrid event, taking place both online and in person. Lake Lily Park, Maitland, facebook.com/maitlandrotaryartfestival
Nov. 14
Artisan Showcase
Holiday shopping opportunities abound at this local market of artists, crafters and vendors. 9 a.m. free. Woman’s Club of Winter Park, 419 S. Interlachen Ave., Winter Park, womansclubofwinterpark.com.
At Dusk We Dance
Open-air party with food, drinks and vibes courtesy Frankmatik & Ed Abisada. 8 p.m., free. Henao Contemporary Center, 5601 Edgewater Drive, facebook.com/henaocenter
Battle of the Brushes: Reflections
Watch artists compete head-to-head on a prompt given at the start of the evening. 8 p.m., $10-$15. Downtown Credo North Quarter, 885 N. Orange Ave., tickets at eventbrite.com
Festival of Trees: Ugly Sweater Day
10 a.m., $15. Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave., omart.org
Historic Bike Tour in Ivanhoe Village
4 p.m., free. Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co., 1300 Alden Road, ivanhoevillage.org
Paul Oakenfold
See page 43. 8 p.m., $45–$125. Ace Cafe Concert Field, 100 W. Livingston St., facebook.com/gmfeventsllc
The Playhouse Presents: Hawaiian Luau
The last of three outdoor, immersive dinner-and-a-show events at Waterford Lakes Town Center this fall. This Hawaiian Luau closes Playhouse out with all the expected food and drink trappings, along with dancers and – yes – a fire knife performance. 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., $25-$30. Waterford Lakes Town Center, 413 N. Alafaya Trail, waterfordlakestowncenter.com
Puppy Paddle on Lake Ivanhoe
8:30 a.m., $10-$37.97. Lake Ivanhoe Boat Dock, corner of Ivanhoe Boulevard and North Orange Avenue, lakelifepaddle.com
Saturday Soundwalk
Explore the sounds and rhythms of our urban and natural world with Atlantic Center for the Arts Soundscape Field Station artist-in-residence Dr. Nathan Wolek. Becoming attuned to the environment around you is a proven stress-reliever. 11 a.m. rain or shine, free. Canaveral National Seashore Apollo Beach Visitors Center, 7611 S. Atlantic Ave., New Smyrna.
Nov. 14-15
Virtual Orlando Japan Festival
The annual Orlando Japan Festival moves online this year with a livestreamed weekend full of entertainment, instruction, and giveaways. 7 p.m., free. Subscribe to their YouTube channel through this link to access the livestream: linktr.ee/orlandojapanfestival
Nov. 15
Bazaar Botanica
1 p.m., free. Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company, 1300 Alden Road, bazaarbotanicafair.com
Nov. 16
Orlando Philharmonic: “An Evening of Fanfare”
In which the Orlando Phil embraces the great outdoors as a safe way to perform in front of an audience during a pandemic. The Phil opened their season at Exploria Stadium, and “An Evening of Fanfare” sees them setting up shop in the frankly bucolic environs of Mead Botanical Garden for a program heavy in rousing fanfares and overtures by reliable hands like Copland, Gershwin and Bernstein. An intriguing addition is Joan Tower’s Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman, but this is the concert equivalent of a greatest hits album, complete with “America the Beautiful.” You’d be hard-pressed to find a more lovely outdoor spot to take in a concert. Visit orlandophil.org for time and ticket information. Mead Botanical Garden, 1300 S. Denning Drive, Winter Park.
Nov. 17
A Sinking Ship Is Still a Ship
Limited-capacity live and streaming treatment for this long-delayed multimedia showcase, courtesy the CF2, Burrow Press and writer Ariel Francisco. 7:30 p.m., $5-$25. Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave. timucua.com
Tasty Takeover
Milk District foodie and food truck weekly convergence returns with new safety measures in place. Vendors include Cholo Dog, Jacked Up Vegan and Swededish. 6:30 p.m., free. Robinson Street and Bumby Avenue. tastytakeover.com
