'The Two Popes,' 'The Beaches of Agnès,' and more films screening in Orlando this week 

The Beaches of Agnès Agnès Varda explores her memories, mostly chronologically, with photographs, film clips, interviews, re-enactments and droll, playful contemporary scenes of her narrating her story. Wednesday, 2 & 6 pm; Southeast Museum of Photography, Daytona State College, Daytona Beach; free; 386-506-4475; smponline.org.
In Fabric Dark comedy-horror film in which a lonely woman finds a red dress that exhibits supernatural powers. Through Thursday; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
Meet Me in St. Louis Special 75th anniversary screening of the Hollywood musical starring Judy Garland. Wednesday, 4 & 7 pm; multiple locations; $12.50; fathomevents.com.
Music Mondays: Downtown 81 Film about New York City's underground art scene in 1981, featuring Jean-Michel Basquiat. Monday, 9:30 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
Promare (Redux) Screening of Studio Trigger's first feature-length anime film, using a bold cel-shaded visual style. Wednesday, 7 & 9:30 pm; multiple locations; $20; fathomevents.com.
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and The Grinch Holiday movie double feature. Sunday, 6:30 pm; À La Cart, 609 Irvington Ave.; free; 407-776-4693; alacartorlando.com.
Saturday Matinee Classics: It's a Wonderful Life Screening of Frank Capra's holiday classic, starring James Stewart as a man who finds out what life would have been like if he had never been born. Saturday, noon; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $9; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
The Tale of the Princess Kaguya Studio Ghibli anime film about a tiny girl found inside a stalk of bamboo. Monday, 7 pm; multiple locations; $12.50; fathomevents.com.
They Shall Not Grow Old Peter Jackson's documentary about World War I, featuring restored and enhanced photographs and film from the period. Tuesday, 7 pm; multiple locations; $15.98; fathomevents.com.
The Two Popes Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins star as Popes Francis I and Benedict XVI during a meeting at the Vatican to discuss the future of the Catholic Church. Opens Friday; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
Waves Traces the epic emotional journey of a suburban African-American family – led by a well-intentioned but domineering father – as they navigate love, forgiveness and coming together in the aftermath of a loss. Through Thursday; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
– This story appears in the Dec. 11, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.
