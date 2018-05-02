May 02, 2018 Food & Drink » Remix

screen_shot_2018-05-01_at_5.33.03_pm.png

Photo by Jessica Bryce Young

The Tom Collins undergoes a summery switcheroo in this month’s recipe 

The Tom Collins

By

The annual springtime anticipation of the first rhubarb, such a tradition in the more temperate zones, isn't really a thing here in Florida. Maybe that's because rhubarb doesn't do particularly well in Florida's climate, or because spring itself isn't much of a thing here, going as we do from slightly cool temps to full-on hellmouth.

So traditional delicate spring cocktails aren't really a thing here either. We jump right into the strong, tangy margaritas and Mai Tais – and lemonade.

A Tom Collins is really just a boozy, fizzy lemonade: gin, lemon juice, sugar to sweeten and soda water to make it bubble. Served in a tall glass over ice cubes with a straw, it's an efficient and potent summer cooler.

I wanted to split the difference between that tart strength and an easier, springier ... pinker drink. But since I wasn't seeing rhubarb in the local markets, I had to find a way to my own version.

I started by swapping gin for Lillet Rosé, a French fortified wine apéritif that's just a bit stronger and more concentrated than your favorite summer rosé. I added Cocchi for a bit more punch, then topped with Trader Joe's Rhubarb & Strawberry soda – hence no need for added sugar – then Fee brothers' heavenly rhubarb bitters for complexity. (If you're not a TJ's fan for whatever reason, you can substitute a strawberry or blood orange soda – but it won't be quite the same.) I garnished with a fresh strawberry and then, just for contrariness' sake, served it in a short glass with one big lump of ice rather than the customary Collins glass.

What can I say? Spring makes us all unpredictable.

jyoung@orlandoweekly.com

classic:

2 ounces gin

1 ounce lemon juice

1 teaspoon sugar

4 ounces carbonated water

Add gin, lemon juice and sugar to an ice-filled cocktail shaker. Shake thoroughly and pour into a Collins glass filled with small ice cubes. Top with club soda and stir. Serve with straw.

remixed:

2 1/2 ounces Lillet Rosé

1/2 ounce Cocchi Americano

4 ounces rhubarb soda

6 dashes Fee Brothers rhubarb bitters

strawberry for garnish

