'The Sweetest Thing,' 'Love Story' and a whole lot of Oscar shorts are screening in Orlando 

Cartoons & Cereal Enjoy a breakfast cereal bar while watching cartoons of yesteryear every second Saturday morning. Saturday, 10 am-1 pm; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.; free; facebook.com/thenookon robinson.
Cult Classics: The Sweetest Thing Cameron Diaz, Selma Blair and Christina Applegate star as three friends who go on a raunchy road trip to find a man. Tuesday, 9:30 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $9; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
Love Story A special 50th-anniversary screening of the timeless story about a young couple in love. Sunday, 1 pm; multiple locations; $14; fathomevents.com.
Movie Monday: Pretty Woman This update of Pygmalion for the 1990s stars Richard Gere as a wealthy socialite and Julia Roberts as a sex worker. Monday, 7 pm; À La Cart, 609 Irvington Ave.; free; 407-776-4693; alacart orlando.com.
Movieola: Akeelah & the Bee Free outdoor screening of a movie about an 11-year-old girl who participates in the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Friday, 6 pm; Lake Eola Park, 195 N. Rosalind Ave.; free; orlando.gov.
Oscar Shorts 2020: Animated Program featuring all of the animated shorts nominated for the Oscars this year. Through Thursday; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
Oscar Shorts 2020: Documentary Program featuring all of the short documentaries nominated for Oscars this year. Through Thursday; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
Oscar Shorts 2020: Live Action Program featuring all of the Oscar-nominated live-action short films for this year. Through Thursday; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
Oscar Watch Party Watch the Academy Awards on Enzian's big screen with fellow movie nerds. Sunday, 7 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; free; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
Popcorn Flicks in the Park: The Cutting Edge A former hockey player (D.B. Sweeney) becomes partners with an icy figure skater (Moira Kelly) in this classic romance. Thursday, 7 pm; Central Park, Winter Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park; free; enzian.org.
Saturday Matinee Classics: Seven Beauties Italian film about a low-level Sicilian thug who ends up in a World War II concentration camp. Saturday, noon; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $9; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
Yeti Film Tour Seven unreleased films, telling stories that capture the unbreakable human spirit. Sponsored by Yeti coolers. Saturday, 7:30 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $25; 407-228-1220; plazaliveorlando.com.
This story appears in the Feb. 5, 2020, print issue of Orlando Weekly.
