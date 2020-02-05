February 05, 2020 Movies » Movie Reviews & Stories

click to enlarge 'Love Story' (1970)

Photo courtesy Paramount

'Love Story' (1970)

'The Sweetest Thing,' 'Love Story' and a whole lot of Oscar shorts are screening in Orlando 

Cartoons & Cereal Enjoy a breakfast cereal bar while watching cartoons of yesteryear every second Saturday morning. Saturday, 10 am-1 pm; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.; free; facebook.com/thenookon robinson.

Cult Classics: The Sweetest Thing Cameron Diaz, Selma Blair and Christina Applegate star as three friends who go on a raunchy road trip to find a man. Tuesday, 9:30 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $9; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Love Story A special 50th-anniversary screening of the timeless story about a young couple in love. Sunday, 1 pm; multiple locations; $14; fathomevents.com.

Movie Monday: Pretty Woman This update of Pygmalion for the 1990s stars Richard Gere as a wealthy socialite and Julia Roberts as a sex worker. Monday, 7 pm; À La Cart, 609 Irvington Ave.; free; 407-776-4693; alacart orlando.com.

Movieola: Akeelah & the Bee Free outdoor screening of a movie about an 11-year-old girl who participates in the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Friday, 6 pm; Lake Eola Park, 195 N. Rosalind Ave.; free; orlando.gov.

Oscar Shorts 2020: Animated Program featuring all of the animated shorts nominated for the Oscars this year. Through Thursday; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Oscar Shorts 2020: Documentary Program featuring all of the short documentaries nominated for Oscars this year. Through Thursday; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Oscar Shorts 2020: Live Action Program featuring all of the Oscar-nominated live-action short films for this year. Through Thursday; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Oscar Watch Party Watch the Academy Awards on Enzian's big screen with fellow movie nerds. Sunday, 7 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; free; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Popcorn Flicks in the Park: The Cutting Edge A former hockey player (D.B. Sweeney) becomes partners with an icy figure skater (Moira Kelly) in this classic romance. Thursday, 7 pm; Central Park, Winter Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park; free; enzian.org.

Saturday Matinee Classics: Seven Beauties Italian film about a low-level Sicilian thug who ends up in a World War II concentration camp. Saturday, noon; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $9; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Yeti Film Tour Seven unreleased films, telling stories that capture the unbreakable human spirit. Sponsored by Yeti coolers. Saturday, 7:30 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $25; 407-228-1220; plazaliveorlando.com.

This story appears in the Feb. 5, 2020, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


