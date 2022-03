The 'Round Up Tour' brings several generations of queer country singers together at Orlando's Will's Pub this month 

click image Photo courtesy Lavender Country/Facebook

Lavender Country

Southern Fried Sunday and Will's Pub are teaming up to host a touring show of queer country music across generations, and these musicians have some stories to tell.The "Round Up Tour" features Lavender Country , a trailblazing openly gay country act who've been tearing up stages since the early 1970s. But that's not all! The evening includes tourmates Paisley Fields, Austin Lucas ( no stranger to Orlando stages ), Lizzie No, Jett Holden, Mali Obomsawin, locals Double First Cousins and Jordan Scheider. The Round Up Tour rambles into Will's Pub on Friday, March 25 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available now through Ticketweb