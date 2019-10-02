'The Others,' Midnight Movies, 'The Silence of the Lambs,' FilmSlam and more spooky film events in Orlando 

Book to Big Screen: The Silence of the Lambs Screening of the Jonathan Demme thriller, followed by a presentation by Dr. Andrew Luchner on personality disorders and the negative portrayal of mental health professionals in film. Saturday, 11 am; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $10; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
Cult Classics: A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge Freddy Krueger attempts to possess the body of a teenage boy to help him carry out murders throughout the small town of Springwood. Tuesday, 9:30 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $9; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
FilmSlam Bimonthly showcase of independent shorts made by Florida filmmakers. Sunday, 1 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $9; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
Friends 25th Anniversary Screening of 12 of the best episodes of the iconic '90s sitcom. Wednesday, 7 pm; multiple locations; $12.50; fathomevents.com.
Ghostbusters A special 35th anniversary screening of the comedy about a group of rogue scientists who start a ghost-extermination business. Sunday, 4 & 7 pm; multiple locations; $12.69; fathomevents.com.
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice New documentary about Linda Ronstadt, a pioneering woman in the music industry. Through Thursday; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
Midnight Movies: Chopping Mall Six horny teens sneak into a mall after closing, only to discover that the mall's security robots have run amok. Saturday, 11:59 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool This documentary feature explores archival photos and home movies to find the man behind the music. Opens Friday; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
Movie Monday: Scream Free screening of Wes Craven's tongue-in-cheek dissection of slasher movies and their tropes. Monday, 7 pm; À La Cart, 609 Irvington Ave.; free; 407-776-4693; alacartorlando.com.
The Others Outdoor screening of the 2001 film about a woman who becomes convinced that her home is haunted. Friday, 7:30 pm; Harry P. Leu Gardens, 1920 N. Forest Ave.; $6; 407-246-2620; leugardens.org.
Wrinkles the Clown Documentary about a creepy South Florida clown that parents can hire to scare their children for misbehaving. Opens Friday; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
