October 02, 2019 Movies » Movie Reviews & Stories

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge silenced.jpg

Photo via Orion Pictures/YouTube

'The Others,' Midnight Movies, 'The Silence of the Lambs,' FilmSlam and more spooky film events in Orlando 

By

Book to Big Screen: The Silence of the Lambs Screening of the Jonathan Demme thriller, followed by a presentation by Dr. Andrew Luchner on personality disorders and the negative portrayal of mental health professionals in film. Saturday, 11 am; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $10; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Cult Classics: A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge Freddy Krueger attempts to possess the body of a teenage boy to help him carry out murders throughout the small town of Springwood. Tuesday, 9:30 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $9; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

FilmSlam Bimonthly showcase of independent shorts made by Florida filmmakers. Sunday, 1 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $9; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Friends 25th Anniversary Screening of 12 of the best episodes of the iconic '90s sitcom. Wednesday, 7 pm; multiple locations; $12.50; fathomevents.com.

Ghostbusters A special 35th anniversary screening of the comedy about a group of rogue scientists who start a ghost-extermination business. Sunday, 4 & 7 pm; multiple locations; $12.69; fathomevents.com.

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice New documentary about Linda Ronstadt, a pioneering woman in the music industry. Through Thursday; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Midnight Movies: Chopping Mall Six horny teens sneak into a mall after closing, only to discover that the mall's security robots have run amok. Saturday, 11:59 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool This documentary feature explores archival photos and home movies to find the man behind the music. Opens Friday; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Movie Monday: Scream Free screening of Wes Craven's tongue-in-cheek dissection of slasher movies and their tropes. Monday, 7 pm; À La Cart, 609 Irvington Ave.; free; 407-776-4693; alacartorlando.com.

The Others Outdoor screening of the 2001 film about a woman who becomes convinced that her home is haunted. Friday, 7:30 pm; Harry P. Leu Gardens, 1920 N. Forest Ave.; $6; 407-246-2620; leugardens.org.

Wrinkles the Clown Documentary about a creepy South Florida clown that parents can hire to scare their children for misbehaving. Opens Friday; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

This story appeared in the Oct. 2, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Jump to comments

Tags: , , , , ,

More Movie Reviews & Stories »

Speaking of...

Latest in Movie Reviews & Stories

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Netflix-direct Stephen King adaptation 'In the Tall Grass' gets lost Read More

  2. 'Joker,' 'Miles Davis,' 'War,' 'Wrinkles the Clown' and more films opening in Orlando Read More

  3. Telluride and other festivals shape Orlando's autumn film schedule Read More

  4. The 1989 Film Festival, Classics at the Ritz, a Movie Under the Stars, and more cinema events in Orlando this week Read More

  5. Orlando's Global Peace Film Fest connects local stories to deeper narratives Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation