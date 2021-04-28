The Orlando Milkhouse project in the Milk District has been revived by Foxtail partners Alex Tchekmeian and Iain Yeakle 

OPENINGS: Bruno Zacchini, owner of Pizza Bruno and Bagel Bruno, will open a Venetian-style bacaro called Cicchetti inside the resuscitated Orlando Milkhouse project on Bumby Avenue. The concept will offer small bites featuring regional specialties from all over Italy (not just Venice) and is expected to open later this summer. Bagel Bruno will also be a part of the Milkhouse, which is now being developed by Foxtail Coffee partners Alex Tchekmeian and Iain Yeakle. Itsa Chicken will offer chicken sandwiches, local outfit Kelly's will provide the ice cream, and the team behind the Courtesy will operate a cocktail bar, with beer on tap coming from The Ravenous Pig Brewing Co. ...

The Hangry Dobo, a new Filipino restaurant offering everything from pineapple chicken to menudo to beef sinigang, has opened close to UCF at 12140 Collegiate Way, near the intersection of University Boulevard and Alafaya Trail ... The world's largest White Castle opens May 3 at the Village at O-Town West ... Fish + Chips, a concept by Gordon Ramsay, will open at Icon Park this August ... Three Birds Cafe, a cute new eatery serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, has opened on Plant Street in Winter Garden ... Ava MediterrAegean, a sister restaurant to Mila MediterrAsian in South Beach, will open in the former Luma on Park space in Winter Park. Ava will spotlight cuisine from the Mediterranean and Cycladic Islands with flavors and colors of the Silk Road.

NEWS + EVENTS: Denni Cha, one of the founding chef/partners of Soseki, has left the high-end omakase concept. Michael Collantes, along with chef de cuisine Tadateru "CJ" Tokudaiji, sous-chef Kevin Abanilla and beverage director/somm Ben Coutts, will run the show ...

Coffee for Impact, a collab between Downtown Credo and the Central Florida Urban League, will offer 200 special-edition coffee bags, and $5 from each sale will go to the League to empower Black Central Floridians through education, employment and entrepreneurship.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to dining@orlandoweekly.com