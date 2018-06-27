Hot diggity dog: The most over-the-top hot dog toppings in Orlando 

An undressed dog is a sad dog. Here are four places where you can get over-the-top toppings for your very good boy, er, snack.

Cotton Candy Dog from Sausage Shack

Sometimes it's all about coulda, not about shoulda. That had to be the case the first time the staff here wrapped a smoked kielbasa in blue cotton candy and drizzled it with sweet-hot mustard, but you know what? Don't knock it till you've tried it. 400 W. New England Ave., Winter Park, 407-576-9552, sausageshackwp.com

The Fat One from Fat One's Hot Dogs & Italian Ice

Fans of the former *NSYNC boy came out in hordes when Joey Fatone opened Fat One's in the Florida Mall, co-opting the self-deprecating moniker he's been known by for years. The brick-and-mortar has since closed, but you can still find the Fat One around Orlando – just track the truck on their Facebook page. We're fans of the Fat One, the signature foot-long hot dog topped with fries, corned beef, mozzarella, cheese sauce, green onions and pepperoni. facebook.com/fatonedogs

Wild Style Dog from Doghouse

You're welcome to pick your wiener at the Doghouse, which shares a space with ice cream joint the Soda Fountain: Hebrew National, Certified Angus Beef or a vegan pup. There are more than a few wild combos here, but the Wild Style surpasses them all, we think: bacon, sriracha, crushed Fritos and ranch dressing. 2527 Edgewater Drive, 407-412-5409, doghouseorlando.com

Holiday Dog from the Vegan Hot Dog Cart

For about 10 years, the Vegan Hot Dog Cart has provided cruelty-free comestibles to club-goers on Orange Avenue. The veggie dog VHDC uses is perfectly smoky and satisfying, and we like the Holiday Dog toppings set best: fried sweet onions, homemade cranberry sauce, Carolina mustard barbecue sauce and parsley. 65 N. Orange Ave., facebook.com/theveganhotdogcart —JBY